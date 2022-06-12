 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 109 of WW3: Russia takes out a major Ukrainian arms depot while defenders in the south are running out of ammo, Putin puffs up to Poland as Zelenskyy channels his inner Churchill. This is your Sunday Ukraine War discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
13
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian language, Russian forces, Russian Air Force, Ukrainians, German president, Russian language  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Jun 2022 at 7:00 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

I can't help but wonder if Ukraine's sudden ammo shortage is a feint to lure in the orcs. Announcing you're out of ammo just doesn't seem like something you'd share with the world.

Let's hope Pooty is dumb enough to fall for it.

/🇺🇦
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm convinced that Ukraine can hold out until the Republican Party regains control of Congress or the White House.

/or some stupid ass lawsuit makes it to SCOTUS and they rule on it incorrectly
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kudayta: At this point, I'm convinced that Ukraine can hold out until the Republican Party regains control of Congress or the White House.

/or some stupid ass lawsuit makes it to SCOTUS and they rule on it incorrectly


Waiting for Russia to file a lawsuit in some Trumpest federal court somewhere.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Low on ammo?

Guess the Russian strategy of throwing troops at a problem until the Ukrainian defenders hit their kill limit is working.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Harlee, are you doing 100% of the headlines now? I was gonna shoot for one today but you beat me to it! :)

VHTSELENSKIY IS ALIVE!


Good morning y'all, how them hangovers. First point of order today:

1. there's a current green lit link from stars and stripes that is basically verbatim an article i saw in yesterday's thread from Newsweek about how things are grim for UA, they're running out of ammo, losing too many men, this sort of thing. So this narrative is certainly working its way thru the media channels since Severodonesk battle has gotten really grim.

Understanding War's Update for today contains the following:

Ukrainian officials continued to increase their requests for Western offensive and defensive equipment, particularly regarding capabilities necessary to combat Russian artillery superiority. Head of the Ukrainian Northern Operational Command Dmytro Krasilnikov reported that Ukrainian forces are experiencing a shortage in long-range artillery systems, while Russian artillery continues to overpower Ukrainian infantry. Ukrainian Advisor to Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Danylyuk stated that Russian forces adopted a new unspecified strategy that allows them to make more careful maneuvers.[3] Danylyuk added that Russian forces have more resources than Ukraine, which would prove advantageous in a protracted conflict. Severodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said that Ukrainian defenders need long-range artillery and air defense systems to strike against advancing Russian troops in Luhansk Oblast.[4] Ukrainian forces will need consistent Western support, particularly regarding artillery systems, as Russian numbers and resources take their toll on Ukrainian forces in increasingly positional warfare.


This sounds like the beginning, then, of what was predicted a month or so ago, that we'd settle down into a stalematey type war. "ww1 with gopros" or whatever.

However, while this is not good news for Ukraine, how exactly is it good news for Russia? What it looks like we are seeing is the Orcs are learning a bit to leverage their strengths and are able to make little pushes, and keep from being defeated. Yet a Ukrainian artillery shell shortage is hardly the key to orc victory, it just makes UA victory harder.

I somehow dont think UA will get stuck in a slugfest w the orcs, knowing they cannot win a pure ww1 style resource war; they must leverage their technology, esprit d'corps, and home court advantage. Senseless attack counter attacks wont let them win, either.

So how do they regain the initiative and start defeating the orcs again? are they going to wait and resupply? Can the orcs wait longer? I guess we will see.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Slava Ukraini.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

I can't help but wonder if Ukraine's sudden ammo shortage is a feint to lure in the orcs. Announcing you're out of ammo just doesn't seem like something you'd share with the world.

Let's hope Pooty is dumb enough to fall for it.

/🇺🇦


This is that part in the movie where the villain assumes immunity after counting six shots, unaware the protagonist's revolver chambers seven.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

I can't help but wonder if Ukraine's sudden ammo shortage is a feint to lure in the orcs. Announcing you're out of ammo just doesn't seem like something you'd share with the world.

Let's hope Pooty is dumb enough to fall for it.

/🇺🇦

This is that part in the movie where the villain assumes immunity after counting six shots, unaware the protagonist's revolver chambers seven.


I'm sure if asked, Putin would say he feels very lucky.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
🇵🇱

Semper Fidelis polonae
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: derpes_simplex: A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

I can't help but wonder if Ukraine's sudden ammo shortage is a feint to lure in the orcs. Announcing you're out of ammo just doesn't seem like something you'd share with the world.

Let's hope Pooty is dumb enough to fall for it.

/🇺🇦

This is that part in the movie where the villain assumes immunity after counting six shots, unaware the protagonist's revolver chambers seven.

I'm sure if asked, Putin would say he feels very lucky.


I mean, he does have a poop collector on payroll.  That has to put a spring in your step.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Harlee, are you doing 100% of the headlines now? I was gonna shoot for one today but you beat me to it! :)

VHTSELENSKIY IS ALIVE!


Good morning y'all, how them hangovers. First point of order today:

1. there's a current green lit link from stars and stripes that is basically verbatim an article i saw in yesterday's thread from Newsweek about how things are grim for UA, they're running out of ammo, losing too many men, this sort of thing. So this narrative is certainly working its way thru the media channels since Severodonesk battle has gotten really grim.

Understanding War's Update for today contains the following:

Ukrainian officials continued to increase their requests for Western offensive and defensive equipment, particularly regarding capabilities necessary to combat Russian artillery superiority. Head of the Ukrainian Northern Operational Command Dmytro Krasilnikov reported that Ukrainian forces are experiencing a shortage in long-range artillery systems, while Russian artillery continues to overpower Ukrainian infantry. Ukrainian Advisor to Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Danylyuk stated that Russian forces adopted a new unspecified strategy that allows them to make more careful maneuvers.[3] Danylyuk added that Russian forces have more resources than Ukraine, which would prove advantageous in a protracted conflict. Severodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said that Ukrainian defenders need long-range artillery and air defense systems to strike against advancing Russian troops in Luhansk Oblast.[4] Ukrainian forces will need consistent Western support, particularly regarding artillery systems, as Russian numbers and resources take their toll on Ukrainian forces in increasingly positional warfare.


This sounds like the beginning, then, of what was predicted a month or so ago, that we'd settle down into a stalematey type war. "ww1 with gopros" or whatever.

However, while this is not good news for Ukraine, how exactly is it good news for Russia? What it looks ...


Nope. That wasn't me.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.