 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Get in -- we're going to save the mall. Kevin Smith, Robin Sparkles impressed   (twitter.com) divider line
38
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

1187 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 12 Jun 2022 at 9:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tiffany also impressed.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


Crystal City approves.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


Like malls in many parts of the world?

Aussie malls will often have office skyscrapers and the anchor stores are often grocery stores. The big mall around here has a K-mart (still alive and expanding downunder), big-w (a Walmart licensed thing), two grocery stores, a Target (not the US one, think $2 target), and two "high end" shops (think Macy's want to be but  not quit JC Penny level).  They will also have medical clinics, pharmacies and odd ranges of other shops more expected out in the strip malls like vacuum repair shops.

The odd thing is Aussie malls are often owned by the same people who own US malls.  The Walton related family that owns so many of the Wal-Mart buildings own quit a few Aussie malls and here they are making lots of money and they are still expanding.  Two local malls had more than a billion dollars invested in expanding them in the last decade.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And less than impressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shopping malls are bullshiat & should be destroyed.

But open spaces for people to gather are pretty awesome & we should have more of them
 
kendricd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


Bayshore | Home (thebayshorelife.com)

It's worked out questionably at best...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


Will the law be upheld by Sylvester Stallone yelling that he is "THE LAW"?

/ Several malls have been converted into medical facilities. I'm sure that the housing idea would work too.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A Twitter link to a NY Times article, because why click once when you can click twice?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


How very Dawn of the Dead of you
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe malls should be required to have 10% of spaces to be non-retail, like for concert halls or live theater.

There should also be bomb shelters, just in case some country needs invading and a nuclear power is swinging a sword in our direction.

Except for the Alamo, there are really no basements or subways here.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NobleHam: A Twitter link to a NY Times article, because why click once when you can click twice?


Is NYT banned at Fark? It's paywalled, & a lot of pwywalled sources are banned.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NobleHam: A Twitter link to a NY Times article, because why click once when you can click twice?


Maybe the link to the original article was submitted and didn't go green. Then maybe Subby saw that and resubmitted with a better headline.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


The World Trade Center was like that. Pharmacy, cheap restaurants, shopping, groceries, ice cream, art studios, cleaners. We had a small gym on our floor with showers. Sometimes, I'd go to work and didn't leave the building for several days. I had a couch in my office, a tv with 'free' cable, a fridge and microwave. I always used to tell them if they would let me bring my cat, I would've just moved in.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

andrewagill: NobleHam: A Twitter link to a NY Times article, because why click once when you can click twice?

Is NYT banned at Fark? It's paywalled, & a lot of pwywalled sources are banned.


Bret Stephens may move on to a non-paywalled publication.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thesharkman: NobleHam: A Twitter link to a NY Times article, because why click once when you can click twice?

Maybe the link to the original article was submitted and didn't go green. Then maybe Subby saw that and resubmitted with a better headline.


If only fark could solve that by letting people submit the same article, from the same source. Oh well, that makes sense.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


Read "Oath of Fealty" by Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle. Excellent example of an arcology that isn't from the cyberpunk genre. Also features remote work, police more concerned with keeping the peace than making arrests, and evolution in action.
 
MyPetNameIsMrPotatoHead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You could live your entire life without leaving the building


that bit sounds miserable but could actually be really beneficial to some types of people
 
blodyholy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We had a mall in town here called Westdale, built in 1979. It was your typical mid-western mall, Sears, JCPenny, Younkers as anchors. By 2007, 50% of the stores had closed, and the city was working with developers on redeveloping the property. Then, in 2008, we had this giant flood which knocked out nearly all of our local county government offices downtown (courthouse, assessor, etc). Someone had the (admittedly VERY) bright idea to move city and county government offices into the mall. With it brought some food vendors (hey, govt employees and those visiting the offices have to eat too, right?) so the mall lived in for a few more years.

By 2014, the mall was completely vacant, save for the JCPenny. I have no idea why, but when they tore the mall down they left the JCPenny, which is still open. I'm certain the only cars in the parking lot belong to the employees.

Anyway, the property is a weird mish-mash now of a few botique hotels, strip malls, and a LOT of empty asphalt. Unless there were some glaring structural issues with the property, I feel it would have been better suited intact as some sort of housing.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Girls love to shop. Boys love meeting girls, Parents love it when the kids get out of the house for awhile. Re-aim the malls at high school age kids and the malls will be saved
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


You're describing many of the malls in Southeast Asia. It's changing, but when I was younger, many people spent most of the day at the mall because homes weren't air conditioned.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hendawg: EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.

How very Dawn of the Dead of you


It would probably be obscenely expensive, so more like Land of the Dead.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Malls don't need saving. They aren't alive. Let them go.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


Ever been to Japan? train station with all kind of shops in the basement(s) which is basically a full-on mall, office building on top, with housing (usually hotels) on top of that.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


Mall near me has pretty much done that. Apartments attracted to the mall. Wegmans replaced JC Penney a few years ago. Everything but the post office.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Get in. We're going to say we want NYT stories to comment on, but paywalls scare us to our power-user core. So here's Twitter.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's America, think more megachurches and trampoline parks.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also...


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nearly every major railway station in South Korea has a mall attached. Loved the food courts and all the small restaurants. Taking an elevator from a movie theatre lobby to the actual theatre. The secret, folks, is high density development, real public transit, and a communal sense of purpose. My hometown mall, the Danbury Fair Mall is located right along a disused rail corridor leading to the center of the city one way and to the Metro North Harlem Line the other. Heck, if you said "screw you" to the rail trails people you could rebuild line out to Poughkeepsie over the Hudson and on to Central New York and Pennsylvania. Alas, this is America, so I'll settle for rail trail. The mall will survive because it's right on the border with New York and situated smack dab in the middle of upper middle class, money to burn country.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.


That's what they're doing in Aurora, IL.

https://workwithfocus.com/portfolio/fox-valley-mall/
 
jumac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My local mall complex is owned atm by the bank(people keep buying it to just bail).  Its made up of one main mall(typical layout 4 main big stores with walk ways with the smaller stuff), and a bunch of smaller strip mall round it.  The strip malls are doing great but the main mall is not. Lots of empty stores fronts.  and the ones that are in use are more of stuff you can't do online, few medical places, hair salons and such.

There a group thinking of seeing if it could be used for a combo of things such as for lawyers and such who just need office space and maybe a place for those wanting to start a business to get a cheap place to start out from.

Also the bank getting to the point where they are bout to start breaking up the whole area and start selling parts of it instead of the whole deal.  I am sure the strip malls would sell good as well as the stand alone places.  And my work boarders one of most outer parking area.  And we wanted to see if we could buy that section to increase our parking and add on to the store.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You could also add a racetrack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only time I'm near a mall is when the bus goes by. And I haven't bee on that bus since February 2020.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Shopping malls are bullshiat & should be destroyed.

But open spaces for people to gather are pretty awesome & we should have more of them


I take it you're never been to Florida in August. 102 degree, a 4pm shower for 20 mins followed by Sauna like steam. Nope, I'd rather gather in a place with air-conditioning. The major benefit of those little suburban Apple Store and PeirOne strip malls, is you can park 20 yards from the shop you want and then dash back to your car and drive to the next shop. Oh, and stop by PF Changs for dumplings and a Martini.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: With remote work being more of a thing now, I wonder if attaching high density housing to one would work.  Make it a self contained town. Get rid of the excess shoe stores and add a post office, urgent care, and a grocery store.

You could live your entire life without leaving the building.


All it take is one company to get all Judge Dredd with that idea.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blodyholy: By 2014, the mall was completely vacant, save for the JCPenny. I have no idea why, but when they tore the mall down they left the JCPenny, which is still open.


JCPenny must have owned the building outright.
We have a similar situation here with the mall being torn down but the Kohls and Staples (which is now a TJMax) still there and an empty, former Yonkers building waiting for the company that bought all the Bon-Ton real estate to decide what to do with the space.  The rest of the area is waiting for Meijer to build, probably next year (after the traffic access/control improvements are done by the city this year).
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.