(Twitter)   Unidentified Furry Object   (twitter.com)
    Weird, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's clearly a werewolf.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Optical illusion from the streetlight.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matty?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?  They saw this guy two or three days ago too.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swamp gas refracting the light of Jupiter from a weather balloon. Duh.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clearly Conan's coked up werewolf.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


With bonus photo that is slightly less grainy than tfa.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have waiting until it was done wiping to take the photo.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide Squad's Weasel out for a walk.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Optical illusion from the streetlight.


Don't you mean the planet Venus?

Greatest X-Files episode ever.

X Files - Jesse Ventura and Alex Trebek as the Men In Black - Jose Chung's From Outer Space S3ep20
Youtube e1K5Y1ZOZw8


(Go to 2:12 for the Mulder scene that is more relevant to what's going on here)
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the heck do people see a creature? That's clearly a street light.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat, news from 4 days ago became a tweet so it's new fresh news now.

So's this meme I posted 4 days ago, the first time FARK ran this "news."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's the giraffe from Toys-R-Us.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what I encounter when dozing off in a hotel hot tub and having my hand float away from me
 
Cosmic Cowboy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pretty sure that's Taylor Swift
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's old Yellow from Amaryellow.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: pretty sure that's Taylor Swift


No. It's clearly Becky.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mom?!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Coyote.

Wile E Coyote

Genius
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Ted Cruz?


No, Amarillo is in Texas not Mexico
 
Jeff73
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
shiat, they're onto us!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: UncleDirtNap: Ted Cruz?

No, Amarillo is in Texas not Mexico


Runny Jackson?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stu?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oneiros: MrBallou: Optical illusion from the streetlight.

Don't you mean the planet Venus?

Greatest X-Files episode ever.

[YouTube video: X Files - Jesse Ventura and Alex Trebek as the Men In Black - Jose Chung's From Outer Space S3ep20]

(Go to 2:12 for the Mulder scene that is more relevant to what's going on here)


Alex Trebek?!
 
