Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had a neighbour once, a 50-ish divorced man, living alone. He was technically challenged, so I helped him out with stupid shiat like setting up his VCR and viewing PDF attachments from email. He was utterly clueless.

So one night he turns up on the doorstep with a leg of lamb for us. He apparently won a meat tray in a raffle at the local RSL (Returned Services League) club - he was a Vietnam vet. Nice gesture - thanks.

A week or so later, my family was settling down for a movie night when he called to ask for help with an email attachment. So yeah, I put it all on hold and popped over to help him out. Got that problem sorted out (it wasn't hard) and then he started hitting me with a problem that wasn't quite so quick and easy, so I said we could sort that out another time. the family was waiting. His response? "But I gave you that leg of lamb! You owe me!"

I blew out of there so fast he must have thought I'd vanished before his eyes. Never helped him again with another thing. If we hadn't already eaten the lamb (it wasn't great), I'd have yeeted it over the fence for his dog.

A couple of weeks later, he turned up with a VHS tape and asked me to record a movie for him (I think it was Speed). explained that it was his favourite movie. I told him already taping something that night, and he bleated "But it's your favourite movie too!" (it never would be).

Sometime in amongst this, he asked me to help load his dead dog into the car to take her for burial. Roxy was a Samoyed. A gorgeous dog, but not especially large. But yeah, he wanted help, and I was there for him. Went to pick up the dog and he took part - wearing nitrile gloves. I guess he was germophobic or something, but I know he loved that dog, so the gloves were just disturbing.

I strongly suspected that he was neurodivergent in some way, but I didn't need that shiat. Program your own VCR, bud. I wanted to help him, but he was really grinding my gears.

Compare and contrast, lovely neighbours on the other side. In their eighties, and it turned out that he was suffering from progressive Alzheimer's. Sheila called us one day to ask for help because Chris has fallen out of his wheelchair. When I got there it became clear that things weren't great. He was caked in shiat, and weighed about 50Kg max. Got him into the chair and cleaned up, and tried to make sure they were OK. Checked in regularly.

Maybe a week later, Sheila called to ask if we could bring in their mail. She'd broken her hip while sitting down, due to osteoporosis. Anyway, over the following 18 months or so, my wife and I did our best for them, while trying to encourage their kids to man up and get them into care. Chris eventually got dragged into a facility, and died about six months later. Meanwhile, my wife was going in every day to help Sheila out of bed (which was usually soiled). She had Parkinson's Disease, but was otherwise as sharp as a tack. But determined to stay in her home.

Finally managed to persuade the family to get her into a care facility (and a good one), and she was much happier as a result.

So yeah, we like to help our neighbours, but I have my limits.

PSA: If your older loved ones insist that they're OK in their homes, don't necessarily take their word for it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was in college, we had a great apartment in a building that had been a dedicated party zone for years. The place changed hands, and the landlord was aggressively screening out the Dudebros from the roster, and graduation and getting kicked out on all sorts of malfeasance was doing a nice job clearing the place out too. When we moved in, there was one place left that leaned hard into the Partybro theme.

The noise oddly enough, wasn't that bad. The apartments were all distanced pretty well from one another, but it was the *stomp*stomp*stomp* up and down the stairs, and damage done all around, plus the cops camped out just down the road, to scoop up kids for public intoxication, or to eventually respond to a 911 call for a fight, was...wearing.

Well, that and the guys who felt it was cool to piss down the stairs. It was a whole thing. Another Farker,who shall remain nameless since he hasn't been around a lot lately, was talking to some folks on said stairs, somewhat softer and spongier from piss abuse over the years, finally snapped, when yet ANOTHER kid opened his fly to loose a stream, and the screams from his friends basically ran down to, "you didn't have to be such a d*ck, he's only a freshman!" Because at 18, you apparently can't be held responsible for your own piss stream.

All of this was a preface to the crowning point of the tale of Camp Foothills. My girlfriend, the other Farker and his girl, and a few other friends were hanging out at our place, after the Dudebros had finally gotten evicted for bouncing repeated rent checks--the guy who actually had the lease had apparently gotten kicked out of school and when he left, his roomies figured they would just squat without paying--and the damage to the joint, because the kids KNEW they were all getting evicted eventually was impressive. And malicious. A lot of holes in  walls, ripped up tiles, broken sh*t everywhere, abandoned and sodden bedding with various bodily fluids, it was NOT a job that anyone envied the crew that was called in to clean it up. Yes, we warned the crew about the piss laden stairs, and they set about to repair those before they took on the job or ripping out the joint.

Seriously, the spongy piss laden stairs were a thing. Just falling apart with less-than-dry rot.

We'd seen the truck from the crew doing the repairs, and we'd brought them up coffee a few times, and chatted with them on their breaks, and commiserated with them on just how bad off the place was, so we were sort of shocked when in the middle of the afternoon, we heard a crash, and the ceiling quivered as something heavy hit the floor above us. The absolute wail of fear and, what we soon found out, disgust was far more disturbing. Suddenly, there was a terrible thumping down the newly repaired stairs and the sounds of retching and guys vomiting their absolute guts out while screaming at the top of their lungs. When we got out there, two of the guys were just puking in heaves and just covered in something brown and absolutely vile.

The Dudebros had, before they left, apparently been collecting their dip-spit in gallon jars. They had stuck these jars under the ceiling tiles, carefully balanced. Like, half a dozen of them. This was a project that must have taken them months of collection, just jar upon jar of dip spit. When the clean up crew investigated the brownish ceiling tiles, the jars all spilled over, and spilled not just on the tiles, but poured over the poor bastard who had been checking out the damage. Poor bastard was just drenched in a gallon of dip spit.

Dudebros. Not even once, folks.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My husband and I live in an apartment complex. We're on the ground floor. A few years back, our neighbors directly above us left a bit to be desired. They, a man and a woman, were of the criminal element. One afternoon we were home minding our own business when we heard heavy footsteps running upstairs. A few minutes later, two cop cars pulled up. Great. Just what we needed. Two cops ran upstairs and began banging on their door, yelling at him to come out. The other two cops walked around outside looking through the upstairs windows trying to find the guy. Judging from the cop's actions, this was very serious. We heard the neighbor moving about upstairs. When the cops were outside our bedroom window, we opened it and told them we could hear him upstairs. He had run into the back bedroom closet, judging by his footsteps. Maintenance finally came by with a key, let the cops in, and we heard them race to the upstairs back bedroom. The guy was arrested with no problems. Those horrid neighbors have since moved out, and our current upstairs neighbor is very nice and pleasant to be around. We never forgot helping the police find a criminal by sound. Thankfully, we haven't had an incident like that here since.
 
Go'zirra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up until I was about 13, we lived in places where we weren't very near to our neighbors.

Since then, I've had a few, uhhh, interesting neighbors.

My parents bought a double wide and a plot of land in a mobile home community down south. It's not a trailer park, cuz we actually had lawns to mow and some space.

The neighbors on one side were Mexican immigrants that spoke little English, and had 2 daughters. One had special needs, and the other daughter (about 5 years younger than I) would translate if there was a need to communicate, which wasn't often. But their vehicles often got stuck in their front yard when it would rain a bit, and the father left for work around 4:30AM, so whenever it rained, I'd get woken up by a revving engine trying to get unstuck.

On the other side of us was a couple who had 5 daughters between the two of them, which is only relevant because the family spoke so. Incredibly. Loud. I could easily hear any of them talking outside, with their regular "inside voice", even with the vacuum cleaner going.
The dad was a sports gambler, bookie, and was also a "collector" for his uncle, also a bookie. So, they had nice things inside their home, but the home itself was literally falling apart.
We'd do a fire pit every couple weeks, and some weeks he'd be happy as hell because he was up money ("I'm up $9,000 today!"), then the next night he'd be in a somber mood because he was way down ("I'm down $15k because the goddamn (team name) couldn't cover!")
They started to build a house on their land, got a basic frame up then just stopped for a year and a half. That was probably the weirdest thing with them.

My current neighbors dog passed away about 4 years ago, and not long after, they decided to get a new dog, which normally wouldn't be an issue with most people.
However, they got a dog that is a hound.
The dog does not bark, the dog just "aroooooooooooo! Arrrrooooooooooo!" All the time when he is outside and sees or hears anyone. Which, that's what hounds do as far as I know. It was just a poor choice of dog for a city environment. But it is annoying to be on a conference call and have people asking about the noise.
They also tend to let their lawn grow so tall that when they try to mow, it kills the mower every few feet ... that's also fun to hear from my home office.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since my family moved into the house in 1979 we've had 5 neighbors on one side and 3 on the other. (I have no idea about the house on the cul-de-sac behind us because it's mostly wooded between us, and two out of the three houses directly across the road have had the same people here since at least then.)

The five house is on the north; started with the bad influence (nicknamed "Butch," his dad had a souped up Road Runner in the early 80s, his older sister the cheerleader/majorette got a Vette when she could drive) until about '90. Since then we had a priest (meh), Lenny (who raced pigeons, otherwise meh), then a kid that grew up 2 houses up from us moved in. Loud parties, his dad over-landscaped the hell out of the property, and then they all decided to move to their own little compound about 5 minutes away. (Best thing that came out of them was my BFF bought a kitten off of them; her name's Alita and she's a good cat. :P) Current neighbors not all that bad, and I'm not just saying that because they took out the poorly conceived front wall of trees & shrubbery that kept both of us from seeing past it to pull out off the driveway. :P

Then there's the other side. It was built about 6 years after we moved in; before that it was still part of the abandoned gravel pit that existed from my house to the top of the hill. Started with Korean neighbors, whom I actually liked. But they moved out and then the special ones moved in. Like us, they were from the city, but unlike us, they never stopped being from the city. Lots of screaming and loud cars and arguments and drunkenness. The father once drunk-mowed my backyard (without permission, obviously) and my dad rewarded him with another beer. They eventually put in a short rock wall and a shrub wall; while the rock wall is *mostly* straight (drifts about 6-12 inches into our land by the end of it), the shrub wall...not so much. By the end of it it goes a good 3 FEET into our land. After Dad died mom got fed up with them, between cutting down one of our trees, their yard debris from their half-assed farming attempts out back and other assorted junk thrown on our side of the line, and had a fence put in from the end of the bushes to the back where the cut from the gravel pit goes almost straight up and threw all their crap back on their side of the fence.

They moved out eventually, but the replacements aren't much better. We're 90% sure they used to run an illegal puppy mill out back, though that's quieted down a lot in the last couple of years. Between that, the un-permitted additions on the house, and so on, it's not much better. (Plus we're pretty sure they are the quiet type of red hats.)
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude across the street's mother died. A week later, he drove his car head on into traffic killing himself and the recently graduated(like a week prior) 18yo girl driving the other car.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbors captured the isolation and suspicion of Suburbia very well, especially the isolated sub-divisions.
Tom Waits - What's He Building
Youtube qAkZT_4vL_Y

I liked this comment from the YouTube video of What's he Building in There?, which I felt also applied equally well to the Belushi/Akcroyd relationship in Neighbors.

"zepps88
5 years ago
I don't know what's more creepy... The mysterious loner building something in his house or the paranoid, obsessive compulsive narrator who's stalking him."
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best neighbor was a gourmet chef who was the also best weed dealer I've had, even 20 years later. So easy. Car in driveway? Knock on door for great weed, great company and usually some sort of fancy food. Car not in driveway? Wait for car to appear in driveway.

He owns a Zagat rated pizzeria now.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had ex-Army neighbor who instead of garden gnomes in his yard, used dummy claymore mines.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neighbours next door are both in their 90's, and their son who is in his 50's is there quite frequently.

The bedroom windows of my house has a perfect view of their finished basement, and they never close the blinds.

I've gone to open or close our shades for the day and caught a glimpse of the son, Gregor, jacking off to some pretty hard core gay porn in the nude.

You do you, just close the blinds.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have great neighbors, well... except for the asshole that flies the "F*ck Biden" flag.

One of my neighbors found out I was a contractor and asked me to rebuild his kitchen. When I was finished, he not only paid me, he gave me the title to his old truck, which was nice, as my work vehicle had recently shat the bed.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One neighbor was a Pillsbury bake-off finalist and would have a grand all day Christmas party for the neighborhood every year.  It would take her a week to make everything.  Amazing array of food.  One year, talking with a couple of other neighbors around Christmas time, I timidly asked, "did you get an invitation to the party?"  No, they didn't either.  Partial relief I hadn't been excluded, but sad she had stopped doing the party.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2020-movie-reviews.comView Full Size
 
1979
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
i was the helpful neighbour :)
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Before I got married, I lived in a first floor apartment. Bennet (decent guy) lived above me with his wife and daughter. On the nights they had sex, I could hear through the ceiling. Basically, the bed squeaked about 15 or 20 times - that's it. My (future wife) and I started calling him 'one minute Bennet'. As our relationship progressed, I was eventually introduced to her daughter, who was about four or five at the time. One day, we're out in the parking lot when here comes Bennett. I said 'hey Bennet'. Her daughter, really loudly, says 'is that the guy you call one minute Bennet?' Made every time I saw him after that really awkward.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Three houses across the street are Amon the oldest in my neighborhood, likely between 1895-1900.  All the same house, but with different additions over the last 120 years.

From South to North

Nice lady, semi retired, legally a Mexican citizen, teaches piano and lets neighborhood kids play in her yard, actually let neighbors put a swing set back there because she isn't using it.  Blasts opera while she sets up her Christmas decorations every year outside.  She is awesome.

Dysfunction former couple- gay, I think late 50s.  Clearly abusive relationship.  Owner and the one with any money appears to deal pills from his trunk, but never at home.  Doesn't park his car at his own house.  He also pays all insurance for every vehicle there and I'm pretty sure pays all bills.  Bald guy is the abuser, supposedly HIV positive, obvious addict.  Prone to screaming fits and hitting persons on the property.  If I ever show a weapon to a neighbor(unless demonstrating safe use to another neighbor) it will be this asshole. Occasions roommates come and go ever few months.  One was dealing in a consistent pattern.  Would get picked up by Access, would come back a few hours later, cars started coming to house to buy.  This included bikers, and various wastes.  My favorite was the two guys in the ancient minivan that broke down after their buy.  I called the constable on them to give the hint that they were being observed.  Dealing stopped, likely that person moved out.

Next house, retired former federal worker, hoarder.  Nice person with OCD who has alienated her family. Inside and outside of house piled with trash.  The lively home will likely be torn down after she leaves, pissing me off greatly.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: When I was in college, we had a great apartment in a building that had been a dedicated party zone for years. The place changed hands, and the landlord was aggressively screening out the Dudebros...


On the one hand, I want to upvote this story. On the other, it's neither smart nor funny.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Growing up, my parents could never get along with neighbors.  There would always be one neighbor they would try to befriend, and the rest would be subjects of feuds.  And not just gossiping behind people's backs feuds, but calling cops and shooting out my bedroom window with a pellet gun feuding.  Admittedly, one neighbor was a drug dealer and I got to watch the SWAT team arrest him, but the rest it just seemed so pointless and stupid.  It got to the point that I was afraid to go outside because I didn't know what latest thing my parents did might have triggered the neighbors.  I came back during a college break once and found that one neighbor escalated it to the point of repeated calls to the police over dog barking (after my parents had repeatedly trapped their cats), and I was given the task of letting the dogs out in the backyard while making sure they didn't bark.  Pointless, stupid, wasteful, stressful feuding.  And they continued it long after I moved out.

So I make it a personal rule to never talk to my neighbors.  I won't even make eye contact with them.  It only creates stress.  And it works.  No feuding, no cops, no stress.  Maybe they think I am some weirdo, but I never cause issues for anybody because I am normally quiet anyway.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two fun(?) crime-related ones: when Mrs Hero and I were living in LA we were in an apartment block that was right next to another- we could have jumped from our balcony onto the one across from us.  We occasionally waved or had brief "How's the weather" chats with the guy who lived there- seemed nice enough.

About midnight one night Mrs. Hero wakes me up and says "The apartment over there is on fire!"  And it was- fully engulfed, multi-alarm blaze that took them a good hour to put out.  Luckily nothing much blew our way and we kept most of the smoke out of our place, but we hoped the dude got out ok.

About 3AM we get woken up by a couple of cops banging on the door, wanting to know what we'd seen and if we'd noticed anything odd in the previous few days.  We hadn't, but it turned out the blaze was started when someone poured gasoline over the already dead body of the dude.  He'd been in full drag regalia at the time- police thought it might be domestic but they didn't have any leads.  So far as I know it was never solved.

A few years later when I worked at Virginia Tech Mrs. Hero and I bought our first house.   We had just moved in and set everything up and turned on the local news.  The big story in those days was the Jim Druckenmiller rape case and they were going through the story when they popped up a photo of the crime scene

Mrs. Hero and I turned to each other and said in unison "Is that the house next door?"  Yep, it was.  It was a party house the entire time we lived there- had to go over a few times at 2AM and tell them to turn it down, but at least wasn't a crime scene again.
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Years ago when the Broncos still did well, before a game I noticed a bunch of cops on my next door condo neighbor's patio.  They were white trashy so I figured there was a domestic incident.   There was also an eclipse that night and I went out around halftime to check it out and the cops were still there.  When I went back inside I realized I hadn't seen the family, just cops.  A little while later there was a knock on my door and it was two cops asking if I'd heard anything unusual that evening, I said I hadn't.  Finally I went out and asked some detectivey looking dude if my neighbors were ok and he told me 'the male resident appears to be deceased'.  I asked 'well is he?' and the detective goes 'uh yeah he's dead'.

Turns out he was a convict living there on some inmate relocation program...so still officially incarcerated, I had no idea.  Died of a heroin OD.  I remember him telling me he was a mechanic of some sort between jobs.  He asked me several times if I could get him a job where I worked but he never managed to project beyond sketchy.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The former self proclaimed super of my building was a real piece of work. When he first started he would sit in the office in the lobby and skeeze on the women in the building. His idea of mopping was just slopping a mop around, using the same old water for jeebus knows how long.

But the kicker is when I inadvertently narced him out to the landlords.

Those on TFD know about the Dead Girl across the hall. She's not really dead but she moved in and then disappeared for 3 months. Her mail box got so full the lock broke and she had a computer with 2 monitors sitting in the lobby for most of that time.

So one time there was a leak in the lobby coming from what could be her apartment so I called the not-so-super. He came out of an apartment that wasn't his to check on it. He had mentioned that he heard Dead Girl the night before. Which is odd because his apartment was at the other end of the building and a floor down.

Fast forward to next time I'm paying rent and I mention that Dead Girl's box is overflowing and a few packages were never picked up. So "I'm just the receptionist" (whole other story) tells me she'll look into it.

Come to find out that the not-so-super was living in an apartment he wasn't supposed to be living in and he let his son move into his. Son had just got out of jail for robbing a bank and was slinging drugs out of that apartment. Basement apartment and had a door and windows he could conduct business through.

Now, if it couldn't get more f*cked up, the landlords booted them out gave them 2 days but it wasn't enough and they broke in to get the rest of their stuff. While checking out the place and doing checks on nearby apartments they found a body. He was really dead. Guys in bunny suits cleaning it out.

All because I made a comment about the Dead Girl's box. She's nice, pretty quiet. Her boyfriend helped me take a couch out to the curb last week.

/I can hear you thinking now, how does a basement apartment have a door to outside? Building is built into a hill, the basement is exposed in the back.
//and... large packages are left in the lobby with cameras and I check them because people really do buy stuff on your wishlist
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had a stereotypical weird old lady next door. She never came out of the house but would pound on her window and yell as us kids to get off her lawn. Many of the houses were on lot-and-a-half or double lot parcels and hers happened to have a path from the street to the alley that all the kids used. She also had an old wooden shed/garage that was all rotten and we kids were warned to stay away for safety reasons. The rumor among the kids was that Ed Gein escaped and was living there. This was in central Wisconsin, halfway between Plainfield and Madison where Mendota State Hospital was, in the very early 1960's so his crimes were still fresh enough.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had a neighbor who was, to put it simply, nuts. The first time I met her, my family was out for a walk, and she said hi and started talking. The conversation went from, nice weather, to, our landlord doesn't own the place we're renting and then then how his wife went and stole her daughter's face. Yes, her actual face and even started going into detail.

Needless to say, everyone avoided her after that. That worked well for a few years until we moved.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess I'm the weird neighbor. I prefer eclectic, but either moniker would fit. I have 3 disc golf baskets in the yard (two permanent one mobile), I have been turning a perfectly good in ground pool into a giant fish pond, I don't like to cut the grass until the wild flowers start to die, my chicken coup is the size of a storage shed, even though about 6 years ago I got rid of all the air-cooled VW chassis and frames and only have my own Thing (which runs) in the driveway; there is usually at least one bug or Gia visiting from a friend that is having trouble with it, we're foster parents so every few months there is a new kid or two running around the yard for a couple of weeks, I build elaborate Halloween decorations every year, usually based on a couple of life sized skeletons (this year shall be using my cheap COVID gym equipment and having them workout), of course I only have one neighbor that is in waving and talking distance and the other is across several fields about 1/4 mile away, I moved way out here BECAUSE I didn't want to fight with an HOA over dogs or hobbies or inflict myself on too many neighbors. I'm not alone, the aforementioned neighbor 1/4 mile away has two large warehouse garages that contain about 100 classic and antique cars, so many, mostly from the 50s that movie companies will lease them from him for street scenes and he owns one of the DeSotos used in "Driving Miss Daisy". Country living is....fun.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Very short version:

I once had an upstairs neighbor who knocked on my door and promised me that whatever happened, I was immune. She would not elaborate.

A week later or so I heard her outside (about 10 pm on a Friday night). She was accosting a young couple, and demanding that the woman apologize for keeping dead bodies in her closet. After about 10 minutes of WTF and back and forth, the woman apologized for keeping dead bodies in her closet. My neighbor said: "Ok then" and just walked away and went back inside.

That made the situation pretty clear.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We had a neighbor from hell. He was a retired old fark whose primary purpose in life was to make ours a living hell.  It was a shared driveway, so we had to split maintenance on it, he refused, so we handled the costs on our own. I did not mind that too much, but he would sabotage every effort on ours to maintain it.  We would pay for new gravel, and he would tear it up. We paid for plowing, and he would block the plow guy in, or undo what the plow guy did.  He spent a fortune to redo the slope of his lot, so all the run off would go onto ours. Finally, while we were away on vacation, he tore up and re-aligned the driveway and it ended up filling our pond with the gravel he had moved. We sued, and won, but that only ramped up his actions. He  started filming our house, and aiming cameras at our girls rooms, he filmed our cars every time we came and went. He stuck rebar in the driveway to block bigger cars, and when I pulled it out, he called the cops. He stuck big boulders in the drive way, and I rolled them off, because they were damaging delivery trucks, and he called the cops again. I hired a plow guy, and he called the cops again. When we pulled in the driveway, they would hide under the dashboard, or on the floor of the car, so he could not film them. In the lawsuit, he produced video and photos of us. He was asked how many photos he had, and he said thousands. Long story short, we sold our house at a loss to get away from him. We won the lawsuit, but the recovered costs did not equal our costs plus our lawyer fees. my kids were terrified of him.

The kicker was when I told him we were moving, he told me he would never allow us to move. Psycho fark.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I last moved I ended up renting a tri-level home that was river front and backed up to 10 acres of public hunting land for $300/month. The catch was the 60 yo closeted, right wing, cheap ass pervert lived there on weekends as well. He's a story for another time.

First week I move in and it's bow hunting season so I get suited up and go for a walk to scout the 10 acres.  After a couple wide passes I find a hedge row with a little pocket carved out that would give me a shot on passing deer.  I snuggled in and waited. As the sun settled a guy and his son passed by about 10 yards away dropping piles of corn.  They never saw me.  About 20 minutes later they passed again but the kid, maybe 12yo, walked up and poked his head in the pocket of bushes I was sitting in.  I said"boo" in a quiet voice and scared the shiat out of him.  5 feet away and he has not a clue I was there.  Now it gets good.

His old man walks over and proceeds to tell me I can't hunt there.  But it's public.  Didn't matter, not enough room for them and me. I'll just move over to the other side.  Guy says whatever and walks away.   I know better, it's harassment but I'm not trying to piss off the locals on day one so I moved a couple hundred yards to the other end of the property. About 30 minutes later he's back with a can of steel reserve in his hand and his son is gone.  He proceeded to berate me and threaten to fark up every hunt for me if I don't get off the property.

I left and called the DNR.  They told me they needed actual proof by either a warden as a witness or video to do anything.  This was prior to smart phones doing anything but take pictures.  I threw my hands up.  I found a different little pocket of land way in a swampy back corner and hung a stand.   Lone behold it was stolen a week later. Couldn't have cost more than$50 at a yard sale so I chalked it up as a loss.  Fast forward 12 months.

DNR calls and says they have my stand and a ticket for me.  Confused and surprised I asked about the ticket.  Warden tells me there was a report that my stand was hung illegally and the confiscated it.  They found several large limbs cut from a tree and screw in steps used and my name was on the stand.  I called bs and explained the situation with the neighbor and how it was stolen, not to mention I used a portable ladder not screw steps. Warden says pay the ticket or save the story for court.  $300 ticket or miss a day of work and risk paying it anyway.  I paid the ticket.  Making note to make sure and report stuff stolen in the future.

I moved out a year or two later and was flipping through the local crime reports. A-hole was arrested for his 3rd DUI. A felony meaning he could no longer own firearms.   So I went to Walgreens and got a really nice glittery card that said CONGRATULATIONS! and wrote "on your felony a-hole" after it, signed "the kid you ran out of the woods". Addressed, sealed, stamped and dropped in the mailbox.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My father was a horrible driver with a trailer. Never cut sharply enough, backed up traffic when I'd be out there guiding him in. Traffic would back up more and more as they saw the problem and didn't want to pass anywhere near him. I learned to lie to him about where the trailer and driveway were and have him turn well before he needed to. He'd still go up on a neighbor's lawn. First when pulling in, another time when straightening out.

The neighbor's long driveway across the street was precisely in line with ours. I'd told him many times it would be easier, faster and safer for everyone to just pull in there and back across into ours. That I could stand in the road and direct traffic while he did this. He refused. Even after I told him, truthfully, that the neighbors were friends of mine, laughing at him, and had repeatedly offered their driveway for the purpose in the interest of public safety--even if it meant sacrificing twenty minutes of entertainment.

(It was no better backing in spots at campgrounds. Mother and I repeatedly had him watch the technique of other campers with much larger trailers that would back straight in the first time. He'd watch, then say they were probably professional drivers that it wasn't fair to compare their skills.)
 
kokomo61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My first apartment after college was in beautiful downtown Hamilton! Ohio (They added an exclamation point after their name at some point). Fairly low-end, and I'd have the occasional cockroach, but the big memory was ny neighbor, who I referred to as "Shiat Man". Every conversation with him, started with the words..."Shiat Man,....." He was like Boomhauer in real life.

Shiat Man was a strange combination of lazy, but industrious. He got cable by connecting into my hookup. If I didn't get the Cincinnati Post in front of my door promptly, @ 7AM, he'd be snatching it at 7:05.

One day, I locked my keys in the apartment, and he asked me if I needed help getting in. He said, "Shiat Man, watch this"....and shinnied up the drain pipe to my 2nd floor balcony, jimmied the sliding glass door, and brought me my keys. (I was much better about 1) keeping my keys with me, and 2) locking all the doors).

The day I moved out, I heard a "WHOOF" from the parking lot, and Shiat Man's 1977 Buick LeSabre had burst into flames. I piled my last boxes into my Ford Escort, and drove off before the fire trucks arrived.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mrs Shirley and I moved from SoCal out to the boonies in Cascadia's endless forests some 10 years ago. While we were working on the property, the guy "next door" (we're all on large properties and don't see or hear our neighbors), came over to say hi to the new folks. During our small talk, which obviously included previous places we lived etc (they used to live 20 miles from our previous place), he stops, puts on a stern look and says "I hope, you're not liberals". Cool. That set the tone for future neighborly relationships.

A few weeks later, I took four of our dogs on a hike to one of the local lakes, which is about a 10-12 mile roundtrip, and see him working on his property. So I stop for a little chat and tell him that we were out exploring and he looks at me and says "I hope you're carrying a firearm. You can't be out here without one, and it's not because of the for legged animals". Anyway, he proceeds to tell me what type of weapon he and his wide are carrying when they're out and about, in the car and keep in their nightstands.

While we may not be friends with him, or most of the other folks that live here, we're friendly, because there will be that time, when you need them or they need you.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Had a neighbour once, a 50-ish divorced man, living alone. He was technically challenged, so I helped him out with stupid shiat like setting up his VCR and viewing PDF attachments from email. He was utterly clueless.

So one night he turns up on the doorstep with a leg of lamb for us. He apparently won a meat tray in a raffle at the local RSL (Returned Services League) club - he was a Vietnam vet. Nice gesture - thanks.

A week or so later, my family was settling down for a movie night when he called to ask for help with an email attachment. So yeah, I put it all on hold and popped over to help him out. Got that problem sorted out (it wasn't hard) and then he started hitting me with a problem that wasn't quite so quick and easy, so I said we could sort that out another time. the family was waiting. His response? "But I gave you that leg of lamb! You owe me!"

I blew out of there so fast he must have thought I'd vanished before his eyes. Never helped him again with another thing. If we hadn't already eaten the lamb (it wasn't great), I'd have yeeted it over the fence for his dog.

A couple of weeks later, he turned up with a VHS tape and asked me to record a movie for him (I think it was Speed). explained that it was his favourite movie. I told him already taping something that night, and he bleated "But it's your favourite movie too!" (it never would be).

Sometime in amongst this, he asked me to help load his dead dog into the car to take her for burial. Roxy was a Samoyed. A gorgeous dog, but not especially large. But yeah, he wanted help, and I was there for him. Went to pick up the dog and he took part - wearing nitrile gloves. I guess he was germophobic or something, but I know he loved that dog, so the gloves were just disturbing.

I strongly suspected that he was neurodivergent in some way, but I didn't need that shiat. Program your own VCR, bud. I wanted to help him, but he was really grinding my gears.

Compare and contrast, lovely neighbours on the other s ...


You are a saint.
 
ytterbium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
An apartment I had in college was located on THE party street. This was understood by everyone, including the police. As long as nobody was being too ridiculous, we were left alone.

Our place was one of the nicest on the block, and being seniors we held relatively adult gatherings. My roommate and I kept the place clean and we became known for our dinner parties. One night we had a few people over and were simply chilling in the living room and listening to music at conversational level

We got a knock at the door and it was the police investigating a noise complaint. I opened the door wide to invite them in. There was a bong and beverages on the table and my five friends froze. The officers took a quick circle of the living room and to summarize the conversation:
Me: So is there a problem?
Them: Heck no, you have a nice place and you're enjoying yourselves reasonably. What was for dinner?
Me: Empanadas, want one?
Them: Sure (they stand there munching and thinking)
Me: Can you tell me who called us in?
Them: The new kids next door, they're in a Christian group and want to clean up the neighborhood. They keep calling us and it's a waste of our time. Well, good night!

Being the designated cop charmer for years, I was familiar with the officers and I got high fives after they were gone.

The next day I was walking to the park to shoot hoops and I see the narc kids on their porch. To summarize the conversation:
Me: Hey. Assholes. Thanks for calling the cops last night. We really enjoyed the interruption.
Them: *deer in headlight faces*
Me: This is a party street. STFU or GTFO.
Them: *Jesus quotes and something about me going to hell*

I ran up towards the porch and absolutely nailed one of the kids right in the noggin with the basketball and told them it would be worse if I ever got another noise complaint again.  I retrieved the ball and went on my way. He was about 6'2" with a blonde crew cut and I'm 5'5" and at the time maybe 125 lbs. of female fury.

They moved out a couple of weeks later.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mid-late 80s, guy in the downstairs apartment (probably drunk on Budweiser) recording outgoing messages on his answering machine as if he were Harry Caray.

ALL. NIGHT. LONG.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can honestly say I haven't had bad neighbors, but that is generally because I go out of my way to live in places where I don't have any.

Way back in the day after my gf and I broke up, I moved into a really crappy apartment complex that was used by Microsoft to house a whole lot of their H1Bs.    The vast majority of residents were Indian immigrants.    I lived on the ground floor and there was a couple that lived upstairs.   And they used to argue.   I have no idea about what, but I could hear every word and every movement they made.

Anyway, one night it is blessedly quiet, except for what I imagined was a herd of farking elephants walking around up there.   TROMP TROMP TROMP TROMP TROMP TROMP....  back and forth up and down the hallway.   It seemed like for hours, but it was 1:30 in the morning so it probably only seemed that way.   But it was 1:30 in the morning, and I had to go to work.

So I got up and went upstairs and knocked on the door to see if maybe they could step a little lighter for a while.   The husband opened the door and smoke comes pouring out like there was a fire.   So now I'm a little concerned that the complex is going to burn down and I'm gonna be homeless so I ask if everything is OK?

"She leaved!   She won't cook and she leaved!"

So evidently all the arguing was over her cooking, she got sick of his shiat and bolted.   This guy got hungry and tried to cook his own food and damn near burned down the house.    He had been tromping up and down carrying soaked up towels to the bathroom from the kitchen where he had basically flooded the place out trying to put the fire out.

Now, I was of several minds on this.   First I think "If you are a man and need a woman to cook for you, you aren't a man at all, you're a boy."  Second I think, "OK that's great, but why the fark are you cooking at 1:00 in the goddamn morning?"   Third I think, "This is what I get for violating my own housing rule, which is 'I'm not living anywhere I can't be naked in my back yard.'"

Anyway, I asked if he could walk a little lighter, and he said he would.  Which he did.  I have no idea if he ever learned to cook.

/ CSB
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: When I was in college, we had a great apartment in a building that had been a dedicated party zone for years. The place changed hands, and the landlord was aggressively screening out the Dudebros from the roster, and graduation and getting kicked out on all sorts of malfeasance was doing a nice job clearing the place out too. When we moved in, there was one place left that leaned hard into the Partybro theme.

The noise oddly enough, wasn't that bad. The apartments were all distanced pretty well from one another, but it was the *stomp*stomp*stomp* up and down the stairs, and damage done all around, plus the cops camped out just down the road, to scoop up kids for public intoxication, or to eventually respond to a 911 call for a fight, was...wearing.

Well, that and the guys who felt it was cool to piss down the stairs. It was a whole thing. Another Farker,who shall remain nameless since he hasn't been around a lot lately, was talking to some folks on said stairs, somewhat softer and spongier from piss abuse over the years, finally snapped, when yet ANOTHER kid opened his fly to loose a stream, and the screams from his friends basically ran down to, "you didn't have to be such a d*ck, he's only a freshman!" Because at 18, you apparently can't be held responsible for your own piss stream.

All of this was a preface to the crowning point of the tale of Camp Foothills. My girlfriend, the other Farker and his girl, and a few other friends were hanging out at our place, after the Dudebros had finally gotten evicted for bouncing repeated rent checks--the guy who actually had the lease had apparently gotten kicked out of school and when he left, his roomies figured they would just squat without paying--and the damage to the joint, because the kids KNEW they were all getting evicted eventually was impressive. And malicious. A lot of holes in  walls, ripped up tiles, broken sh*t everywhere, abandoned and sodden bedding with various bodily fluids, it was NOT a job that anyone ...


I was a landlord for a month when my fiance's father died the week before our wedding.  They were deadbeats, taking advantage of him being incapacitated by cancer.  When we evicted them, they destroyed the house so thoroughly, the family sold it to Taco Bell next door to tear down and expand their parking lot.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All my neighbors are fairly normal.  I'm the weirdo.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not necessarily neighbours, but other residents of the apartment buildings, so close enough:

Last building, ground floor unit with little balconies.  Friday/Saturday night, sounds of a really big party two floors up.  Whatever, it's a rare occurrence and I'm awake gaming, so no issues.  Until the very loud *Thump* outside.  Look out the window, one of the party goers is outside just off my balcony.  He apparently fell from the third floor, avoided the two balconies below, the tree in the yard, and is just slightly confused at not being at a party anymore.  Unfortunately, he doesn't realize what floor of the building he's now "on", so he tries to walk in my balcony door.  First, there's light laughing as he think his party friends are joking with him, then raised voices as the "joke" has gone on long enough, then yelling and him grabbing a branch of the aforementioned tree and threatening to use it to regain access to his party via my unit.  Now we have a standoff, with him having planted himself outside on my balcony and only a screen door between us (the patio door was open because I needed a breeze), waving a tree branch around, and me holding a sharpened arming sword.  Much screaming, much yelling (including from above, both for his readmittance and against his dumbass actions).  Finally, the red and blue lights show.  He turns and decides that the best option is to plead his case to grumpy police officers responding to the noise complaint, and I quickly sheathe the sword and grab a broom from the closet (my addled brain thinking he's going to say I had a weapon, but I can have the broom and get it chalked up as drunken error).  Everything ends peacefully, the party breaks up, and everyone fades off into the night, no follow up.

Second, much less funny story.  Was packing for a day of meeting my uncle at the local shooting range, so I was transporting guns in their cases from my apartment to the car.  Got stopped by someone I assume was a resident (I live by a university, so students live here a lot) who asked what I was doing (I was carrying an ammo can and a long hard case).  Like an idiot, I blurted out that I was loading my guns in my car.  Well, apparently this was the wrong answer, and this young lady immediately screeched that I couldn't have guns, and that it was illegal, and she'll call the police (because apparently Canadians don't own guns, go figure).  I know I'm in the right, so I tell her to go ahead and call, and if they respond, I'll be at my car ready to explain and allow them to search.

She actually called.  And yes, they actually responded.  So, there's me, standing by a car that has a pair of long guns and a hard case of handguns in it, all perfectly legally registered, all with their paperwork inside to prove it, all safely locked up, safely stored and secured per the actual laws of the country, immediately realizing there's a difference between being in the right, and being correct.  Police come by, I can just catch a smug look from her, guessing she thinks herself a big hero, while I wait, standing by my car trunk.  The officers finally come by, ask my side, tell me she clamed I was brandishing.  I point out that the firearms are in the vehicle, ammunition is in the back seat per the laws, all the paperwork, all the details, then ask the question: "Did she say what I supposedly was waving around?"  "A handgun" "Semi automatic, like some gangster?" "Why do you ask?"  Queue pointing to the hard case: "because that case has the handguns in it, and as you'll see, there's 2 revolvers in there, all of which are locked with no cylinders inserted, and the only handgun in there is disassembled and missing parts, because it's a modular Sig, and my licensed shooting partner will be returning the changeable parts to me today at the range"  Apparently my explanation satisfied the officer's, as I was free to go.  Saw that same girl around a couple more times.  She either avoided looking at me, or would just shoot me a gaze of malice when she thought I wasn't looking.
 
