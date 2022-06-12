 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man hurts someone with a screwdriver. Man drinks are getting quite potent these days   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, man accused, Lancaster County, Police, homicide  
ToasterRadio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think you needed a comma after the second "man."
 
my moustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LMFTFY: Man hurts someone with a screwdriver. Sheesh, drinks are getting quite potent these days.

This is why writers need editors.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

my moustache: LMFTFY: Man hurts someone with a screwdriver. Sheesh, drinks are getting quite potent these days.

This is why writers need editors.


Indeed. Otherwise, what ARE "man drinks?"
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: my moustache: LMFTFY: Man hurts someone with a screwdriver. Sheesh, drinks are getting quite potent these days.

This is why writers need editors.

Indeed. Otherwise, what ARE "man drinks?"


Stiff cocktails.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oblig

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
PA is a messed up state.  so many ugly stories on that site
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eats, shoots, and leaves.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh damn. It shoulda been "Eats shoots and leaves."
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
screwdrivers with just a splash of OJ for color are dangerous
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: Oh damn. It shoulda been "Eats shoots and leaves."


It doesn't matter, this isn't about a panda
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kkinnison: screwdrivers with just a splash of OJ for color are perfect


Ftfm
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Man Sheesh, Obama has really gone downhill. I mean, really, a neckbeard?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: my moustache: LMFTFY: Man hurts someone with a screwdriver. Sheesh, drinks are getting quite potent these days.

This is why writers need editors.

Indeed. Otherwise, what ARE "man drinks?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
