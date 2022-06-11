 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 893: "Flutterbys" Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Flutterbys

Description: Show us pictures of butterflies and/or moths.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Hummingbird Moth
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Snout Butterfly
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Zebra Swallowtail Butterfly
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A skipper, possibly Sonoran or woodland
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Painted Lady after migrating from Southern California to the Willamette Valley
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Western Tiger Swallowtail
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Carpenterworm adult
(cuz the moths could use a bit more love in this thread).
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Com
Fark user imageView Full Size

Common Mormon (Male) Papilio polytes
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Owl Butterfly Caligo sp (ventral)
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
an ex-butterfly - Monarch Danaus plexippus
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I found a specimen display wandering through collegiate halls a couple of weeks ago. I'd like to see one of these in the wild one day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spicebush Swallowtail by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tiger Swallowtail by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Anise Swallowtail
 
gorrck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Monarch butterfly - Southwest Monarch Study tagging event, September 2013, Canelo, AZ.
 
Jory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Anise swallowtail, a few weeks earlier
 
gorrck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Newly hatched Monarch butterfly - Southwest Monarch Study tagging event, September 2014, Canelo, AZ
 
gorrck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Monarch butterfly - Battery Park, NYC, October 2017
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you think this is what most people will think it is, then the mimicry is working.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/viceroy
//not a monarch
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
