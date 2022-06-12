 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Turns out getting a clean hotel room is the real gamble in Atlantic City   (nj.com) divider line
4
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
mmmmmm bedbugs
 
comrade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In the last month I stayed 10 days in Dublin and 4 days in vienna but not in traditional hotels but instead in these aparthotels that have become popular as a result of COVID.

You have a small kitchen and a workspace in your room. The public areas are a workspace as well for guests and locals with membership. Your room gets cleaned only twice a week.

In the public workspace everything is wiped down on a regular schedule, every couple of hours.

I don't think I'll stay in regular hotels any longer. I used to just put up the do-not-disturb sign my entire stay anyway - I don't need fresh towels or my bed made every damn day. And it's nice to have a kitchen to cook something or reheat takeout.

It's nice to have the option to just hole up in the room for a few days without leaving and not having to interact with anyone if you need to.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
welcome to america. we eat our own.

unused room? yes, vacuum. and change the linen.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This was policy in the small hotel I stayed in in midtown Manhattan a few months ago: No daily housekeeping or towel service.  I was about to go scream at the front desk on day two before we found the tiny placard that announced this new policy on the tiny unuseable fiction of a work desk they jammed into the corner of a one-room "suite."  Also, apparantly, you can call something a "suite" now as long as you have something useful (closet with fridge in it) in the chamber corridor that makes it a count as a second room, farking scammers.
 
