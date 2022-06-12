 Skip to content
11
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Absolutely not. If you don't have an army of autistic children whose "thing" is gluing stones back into place, that whole property is a nightmare.

I can't even imagine the water problems in the walls.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
80 pictures and not one of the 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, or the kitchen?  It seems more like an advertisement for the "museum."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Please come and see my rocks

Fark user imageView Full Size


...but don't you dare touch my stuff."

Fark that. If I'm visiting your weird hobby home, I want it to be interactive.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Please come and see my rocks

[Fark user image image 850x566]

...but don't you dare touch my stuff."

Fark that. If I'm visiting your weird hobby home, I want it to be interactive.


There are no freebies in the brothel.
 
Creoena
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Please come and see my rocks

[Fark user image 850x566]

...but don't you dare touch my stuff."

Fark that. If I'm visiting your weird hobby home, I want it to be interactive.


Counterpoint:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"...and, of course, peacocks".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, it beats a house full of scissors.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I was on board right up until the peacocks.  Those things are so farking LOUD, you would never get any sleep in this museum/house.  It's a "no" for me.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It looks like the bottom of a school desk adorned with a collection of chewed gum...
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: Well, it beats a house full of scissors.


If you live in a stone house i guess you don't throw glass?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.