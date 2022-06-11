 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   Old problem: removing asbestos, etc. from old mill. New problem: removing them from debris of old mill and keeping them out of the river, after asbestos was insufficiently fireproof to keep dang kids from burning the place down   (nbcboston.com) divider line
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know what the town is so worried about. The place burned down, so it couldn't have had that much asbestos in it. That stuff is fireproof, or so the man in the internet box tells me.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sentence the kids to clean-up duty.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My town has a similar dinosaur rotting away in the middle of everything, an abandoned brewery. It also burned, though not to the ground, and looters have caused toxic chemicals to spill into the nearby river.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Am I in trouble, Dad?"
"Yes, you arson."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
you know what will happen if that asbestos gets in the river?
Nothing
 
cranked
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's even harder when one of the cross beams has gone out of skew on the treadle.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somebody did a fine job of socializing the losses.
 
valkore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: "The debris likely has to be shipped to Ohio because so few places take this kind of contaminated material..."

Ohio: when others say no, we say yes!
 
