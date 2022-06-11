 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) "The Name's The Same", but not necessarily the same song, including this week's Birthday Corner and the conclusion of the Superman story "Al Vincent's Corrupt Political Machine"   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sophie has been diagnosed with "kidney insufficiency" so breaking her in on some new gooshy fud. We'll see how she takes to it.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the moment she's got my left hand immobilized. I'm not sure what else needs to be done before the show starts. I THINK I'm OK
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upgraded to listening
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's accepting the new food mixed in with the old stuff.  I guess it's supposed to be gradually switched over a week.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Sophie has been diagnosed with "kidney insufficiency" so breaking her in on some new gooshy fud. We'll see how she takes to it.


Hope she's feeling better soon.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lorelle: wooden_badger: Sophie has been diagnosed with "kidney insufficiency" so breaking her in on some new gooshy fud. We'll see how she takes to it.

Hope she's feeling better soon.

Hope she's feeling better soon.


If the ultrasound next week doesn't show anything else going on, the vet thinks this will help her quite a bit. The only outward symptom is that she drinks and pees a lot.  Haven't noticed any other changes.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She's sniffing the new DVR I haven't had a chance to set up yet.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm going to see Cheap Trick and Rod Stewart in concert this coming Tuesday.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This was on the "B" side of my 45 of "Love is Blue"
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This made #3 in the UK but only #90 in the US.  Probably because of the Moodies influence.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It appears NOTHING has changed since Paulsen's day (1968)
 
