508 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 12 Jun 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)



26 Comments
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nice
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What a nice guy.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Dude is a seriously class act. He's granted more wishes for make a wish-a-wish than anyone else alive (over 650).

Very sweet of him to do this - and very like him.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well that's just awesome
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Awwww...damn, it's dusty in here.

Cena is one helluva wonderful dude.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Mine would be "I want to lick your chin".
Seriously, that's a nice chin there.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good for the kid, but it would have been nice if Cena had posed for a picture with him or something.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've met John in person, like everday life in person, no actor persona, no bull shiat, and he is one of the most genuinely decent people I've ever met who is famous. Humble as hell and a class act about it.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's really  dusty in here. Cena seems like a genuinely nice dude.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We don't deserve John Cena
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This might have been the funniest part of the entire movie

Peacemaker Axe kill
Youtube wLDvwLg9ohU
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

monsatano: This might have been the funniest part of the entire movie

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wLDvwLg9ohU]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Just kidding:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You even made my dark and crusty heart grow 3 sizes. Thanks Subs.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also - if you can watch The Peacemaker and not love John Cena afterwards, I question your humanity
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, he can eabods.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did China say this time?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you really wanna taste it!?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched a lot of him during his Ford GT drama because I'm a car guy, but the man just seems like a genuinely nice guy. Even Tom Cruise seems like a nice guy, but you get the sense he's doing it because it's his job. Cena just does things because it makes him happy. Like he's thankful for the opportunity.

Maybe it's the wrestling upbringing. Dwayne Johnson seems to have the same attitude.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cutting onions make your eyes tear up, and then you can't see him.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Dude is a seriously class act. He's granted more wishes for make a wish-a-wish than anyone else alive (over 650).

Very sweet of him to do this - and very like him.


^
So very much this, he also seems like an absolute blast to hang out with from all behind the scenes stuff on his acting career.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Private_Citizen: Dude is a seriously class act. He's granted more wishes for make a wish-a-wish than anyone else alive (over 650).

Very sweet of him to do this - and very like him.

^
So very much this, he also seems like an absolute blast to hang out with from all behind the scenes stuff on his acting career.


apparently the scene in Peacemaker where he's just listing off names was him ad-libbing and riffing off the top of his head. The only thing preventing it from being one take was the rest of the cast and crew couldn't keep it together.
 
Discordulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On one hand, he can't see Taiwan.

On the other hand, this was really sweet.

He's human, for better and for worse. Fortunately, more for the better, I think.
 
mkultrastl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know shiat about wrestling anymore, but every time I see an article with this guy, he's doing something to contribute to the world (and it isn't court ordered.) I know everyone can't do huge things like he does, but if everyone did half as much as he did, think about how great the world would be.

Just kidding... This is Fark and everything is negative and dark
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mkultrastl: I don't know shiat about wrestling anymore, but every time I see an article with this guy, he's doing something to contribute to the world (and it isn't court ordered.) I know everyone can't do huge things like he does, but if everyone did half as much as he did, think about how great the world would be.

Just kidding... This is Fark and everything is negative and dark


His apology to China was choice.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/Smidge
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Peacemaker Soundtrack | Home Sweet Home (Official Music Video) - John Cena | WaterTower
Youtube uZE7-0VoJto
 
