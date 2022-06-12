 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Stop resisting? Citizens arrest done Florida style   (local10.com)
    Mercedes-Benz, Concealed carry in the United States, Firearm, Dwayne Wilkinson, back of a U-Haul, Daimler AG, U-Haul truck, HALLANDALE BEACH  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not cool.

Dragging your bike away?
Fine, ventilate them.
Rent a u-haul, get rid of the bodies.

See a bike that looks like your bike later?
Nope, get the plate, but don't do armed GTA.

You do time for that.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jeebuz.

And we thought Barney Fife was dangerous when armed with bullets.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FFS, they didn't say if the motorcycle was his or not.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wilkinson did not have a concealed weapons permit and faces several charges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Wilkinson told police that he thought he saw it in the back of a U-Haul truck the next day, telling police he, "was able to clearly see that the motorcycle cover resembled his," down to the detail."

Very nice! He got lucky and saw his stolen property.

"...Police said he then carjacked a Mercedes Benz to follow the U-Haul truck."

Oh well. There was an attempt to do the right thing.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skinink: "Wilkinson told police that he thought he saw it in the back of a U-Haul truck the next day, telling police he, "was able to clearly see that the motorcycle cover resembled his," down to the detail."

Very nice! He got lucky and saw his stolen property.

"...Police said he then carjacked a Mercedes Benz to follow the U-Haul truck."

Oh well. There was an attempt to do the right thing.


No. No there was not. In fact, the opposite is true. Lol.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's so many things going on in this story.

Guy reports his motorcycle being stolen

Guy sees his motorcycle being loaded into a UHaul

Guy steals a Mercedes, chases down the UHaul and shoots up an intersection

*glances at tag

Oh, Florida
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Somehow 'carjacking' doesn't give those citizen's arrest feels.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they think they had been teleported to Texas?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: skinink: "Wilkinson told police that he thought he saw it in the back of a U-Haul truck the next day, telling police he, "was able to clearly see that the motorcycle cover resembled his," down to the detail."

Very nice! He got lucky and saw his stolen property.

"...Police said he then carjacked a Mercedes Benz to follow the U-Haul truck."

Oh well. There was an attempt to do the right thing.

No. No there was not. In fact, the opposite is true. Lol.


I was trying to stop a theft so I had to commit that theft your honor.  The gun?  Well you never no, I needed it that day didn't I??
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chinesenookiefactory: skinink: "Wilkinson told police that he thought he saw it in the back of a U-Haul truck the next day, telling police he, "was able to clearly see that the motorcycle cover resembled his," down to the detail."

Very nice! He got lucky and saw his stolen property.

"...Police said he then carjacked a Mercedes Benz to follow the U-Haul truck."

Oh well. There was an attempt to do the right thing.

No. No there was not. In fact, the opposite is true. Lol.

I was trying to stop a theft so I had to commit that theft your honor.  The gun?  Well you never no, I needed it that day didn't I??


Never no?  FFS... dysgraphia powers activate!  Form of, incoherence!
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What the f--k happened to the Delta IWG I used to know? Where's the spirit? Where's the guts, huh? This could be the greatest night of our lives!
 
