(WRAL)   Property owner killed, three firefighters injured after fireworks explosion. All right, move on... Nothing to see here. Please disperse   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Volunteer fire department, Fire department, North Carolina, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, Dozens of firefighters, fire bomb, Firefighter, Hay  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still, must have been one big "OOOOOHH!!"  right before the dying.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
American enterprise at it's best.
Live the dream of being an entrepreneur, brother.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The explosion was massive," said Monroe. "It was a tremendous bang and followed with little after shocks ... that we now know were fireworks."

He followed with, "It really was quite beautiful, what with the sparkling and all the different colours. Too bad it wasn't set to music."
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like a grass fire spread to a big container and the heat cooked it off. Protip: Don't have anything flammable around big containers full of fireworks.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
La Grange, NC? Haw haw haw haw!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Controlled burn next to a shipping container of fireworks, nothing can possibly go wrong.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spectrum: La Grange, NC? Haw haw haw haw!



Was the property owner The Master of Sparks?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What started as a controlled burn in a hay field quickly got out of hand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
