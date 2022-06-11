 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Teachers, who can't be trusted with books, must be trusted with with rifles   (whnt.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Education, Danielle Waddell-Cranford, Teacher, little bit, Alabama teachers, political obsession, last time, end of May  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
2020 median salary for a police officer was US$67,290
2020 data from the BLS, the median salary for teachers in America was $51,168.

Policing is a stressful job but good teachers can do far more good and are just as stressed if not more with actual educational requirements beyond a GED
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More and more of us are just closing our doors and doing what we think is best.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is making conservatives thrilled.

Step 1: Tell teachers you're arming them
Step 2: Teachers give up and leave the classroom
Step 3: Nobody else wants to do the job so in comes Qnnie Qakley packing heat and ready to get rid of that fancy learning stuff her libbrul predecessor used.
Step 4: profit when students don't have good jobs because they didn't get a decent education.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA: "Less than 20 school districts in Alabama have a first-time teacher retention rate above 60% since 2016," a state report said.


That sentence may explain why the first word in it isn't, 'Fewer,' as it should be.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just start sending all the toys the police want from the military over to the schools for the teachers.  We'll have two armored RVs outside every school, halls lined with assault weapons instead of trophies and drawings, and most importantly, when the teachers finally get fed up with all this motherfarking bullshiat, they'll be well-armed to bring the entire god damned system down.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It goes along with kids who can't be trusted with televisions or cell phones, they want to arm them. Kids can't be trusted to dress themselves appropriately, but hey, why don't we arm them up?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least you know all the idiots who'd vote down a school funding referendum will carry it to massive success when the question is "Shall the Skeeter Holler School District purchase AR-15s for every faculty member?"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: At least you know all the idiots who'd vote down a school funding referendum will carry it to massive success when the question is "Shall the Skeeter Holler School District purchase AR-15s for every faculty member?"


Might make Parent-Teacher Nights a lot more interesting though...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I teach in a very conservative area, so I get nervous talking about race," she said. "And I want to make sure that my students of color feel safe and protected in my classroom."

Conservatives don't enjoy free speech and open discussion of issues?!!! Where did this suddenly come from???!!!

/Interrobangs??!!!
//A Talking Cat??!!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let's compromise and just give them magazines.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

enry: This is making conservatives thrilled.

Step 1: Tell teachers you're arming them
Step 2: Teachers give up and leave the classroom
Step 3: Nobody else wants to do the job so in comes Qnnie Qakley packing heat and ready to get rid of that fancy learning stuff her libbrul predecessor used.
Step 4: profit when students don't have good jobs because they didn't get a decent education.


Bonus: Armed, unqualified and dogmatic teachers WILL pull a gun on an unruly student.

I don't know if they will pull the trigger.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, now that teachers are the "thin line" between monsters and our children, will their budgets get increased?
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 2020 median salary for a police officer was US$67,290
2020 data from the BLS, the median salary for teachers in America was $51,168.

Policing is a stressful job but good teachers can do far more good and are just as stressed if not more with actual educational requirements beyond a GED


There are a lot more requirements to being a cop than just having a GED.  That said, you are absolutely right that teachers should be getting paid, especially since they have to have so much education to go into the field.  Both cops and teachers are underpaid, in my opinion, but teachers certainly need a much larger one, and should be on par, if not just a bit better on pay scale.  

My solution is to stop having local municipalities paying public servants altogether, and have their pay taken over by the state, with pay determined on experience, and educational level, with supervisors paid for their increased rank and responsibilities accordingly.  Municipalities would give up their local tax power, in some cases, with this tax authority transferred to the state, to make this work.  This would also have the benefit that wealthy neighborhoods can't suddenly break off from cities, and form their own small cities, as the Buckhead Community is trying to do to Atlanta, and numerous other rich suburban towns have done across the country, and so everyone would have to pay their fair share, while every child would have the same education, no matter where they lived, and the same public safety.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Arming teachers would result in dead teachers when the police decide it is safe enough to storm in and blast any non-uniformed individual holding a weapon.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

How about this: if a weapon is so scary that an untrained 18yo with one is enough to scare the pants off 50 cops, perhaps it should be banned.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She was a high school teacher. CRT wouldn't have been on her curriculum. She objects to teaching history.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Give me a gun and try to stop me from teaching CRT.


/no longer teach in the US
//no more active shooter drills
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It just means that people trust Libs to drop folks. It's the Libs who are the violent ones. Babies, churches, morals, it's that killer inside all Libs that they want to harness. And protect our poor police who might get PTSD from stopping folks in traffic.

Of course, then there are all those Kill Krazy Libs with Guns, which could make them turn ANTIFA, so then they'd have to arm booksellers to take the teachers down. And then they'd have to arm organic farmers to take down the booksellers, and then arm up the actors and folks-singers to take the farmers down.

It might be safer to just get the police some cojones. But who could sew them on, since we can't trust doctors anymore?
 
Northern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

theteacher: More and more of us are just closing our doors and doing what we think is best.


Giggity
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

It just means that people trust Libs to drop folks. It's the Libs who are the violent ones. Babies, churches, morals, it's that killer inside all Libs that they want to harness. And protect our poor police who might get PTSD from stopping folks in traffic.

Of course, then there are all those Kill Krazy Libs with Guns, which could make them turn ANTIFA, so then they'd have to arm booksellers to take the teachers down. And then they'd have to arm organic farmers to take down the booksellers, and then arm up the actors and folks-singers to take the farmers down.

It might be safer to just get the police some cojones. But who could sew them on, since we can't trust doctors anymore?


Wouldn't that make the cops Trans males?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Arming teachers will result in more accidental shootings and suicides. Conservatives don't see a downside.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's not the only one. The school district where I live says they can't find "school resource officers." I have no idea what that is; all I know is when I was in school, there was no such person.

/Then I entered a career as a "Policy Implementation Specialist"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The gun is good. The books are evil.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Waiting to see a middle-aged teacher armed with a .380 going up against a young berserker armed with an AR-15 and wearing body armor.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1. The more teachers we lose the more uneducated the populace will be.
2. The more uneducated the populace the more we have qualified to be cops.
3. Profi... /Wait, have I just divided by zero?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to teach university level genetics. Given that it was post secondary the vast majority of my students were adults, which should have meant little to no parent involvement since by that point in someone's life they should be able to deal with things without mommy or daddy holding their hands. I didn't have to deal with a lot of parents but the ones I did deal with certainly left an impression.

Based on what little parent involvement I experienced I can't imagine what a hurricane of stupidity high school teachers must deal with on a daily basis and I have nothing but the utmost respect and sympathy for those who are able to stay in that career. I also pick my battles if there's a issue I'm concerned about.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: hubiestubert: edmo: [Fark user image 425x335]

It just means that people trust Libs to drop folks. It's the Libs who are the violent ones. Babies, churches, morals, it's that killer inside all Libs that they want to harness. And protect our poor police who might get PTSD from stopping folks in traffic.

Of course, then there are all those Kill Krazy Libs with Guns, which could make them turn ANTIFA, so then they'd have to arm booksellers to take the teachers down. And then they'd have to arm organic farmers to take down the booksellers, and then arm up the actors and folks-singers to take the farmers down.

It might be safer to just get the police some cojones. But who could sew them on, since we can't trust doctors anymore?

Wouldn't that make the cops Trans males?


AUUUGH! DAMN YOU, SLIPPERY SLOPE! DAMN YOU ALL THE WAY TO HECK!

Why can't you Libs just be docile and harmless while you're led to the slaughter? You could have all stayed at home, and not voted, then good Conservatives wouldn't have to act like this. They would instead be cheerful and happy as they sent you and your kids to the workcamps.

YOU LIBS RUUUUUUIIIIIIIINED IT! YOU RUIN EVERYTHING!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: eurotrader: 2020 median salary for a police officer was US$67,290
2020 data from the BLS, the median salary for teachers in America was $51,168.

Policing is a stressful job but good teachers can do far more good and are just as stressed if not more with actual educational requirements beyond a GED

There are a lot more requirements to being a cop than just having a GED.  That said, you are absolutely right that teachers should be getting paid, especially since they have to have so much education to go into the field.  Both cops and teachers are underpaid, in my opinion, but teachers certainly need a much larger one, and should be on par, if not just a bit better on pay scale.  

My solution is to stop having local municipalities paying public servants altogether, and have their pay taken over by the state, with pay determined on experience, and educational level, with supervisors paid for their increased rank and responsibilities accordingly.  Municipalities would give up their local tax power, in some cases, with this tax authority transferred to the state, to make this work.  This would also have the benefit that wealthy neighborhoods can't suddenly break off from cities, and form their own small cities, as the Buckhead Community is trying to do to Atlanta, and numerous other rich suburban towns have done across the country, and so everyone would have to pay their fair share, while every child would have the same education, no matter where they lived, and the same public safety.


It really depends on the state, a few states a GED and 6-8 weeks of training 40 hours a week and bam you are a fully sworn law enforcement officer. A national standard for training and education would be better, police are paid at a rate that should require at least a  two year degree  and raising the age to become an fully sworn officer to 25 would be a great idea.  Having emerging adults given full police powers is just a mistake.   Turning over funding and control of education to the state is a great idea in most states but taking away budget control of property taxes that fund schools by location isn't going to happen. Republicans want to abolish public education not improve.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As someone that used to live in Etowah County (and now lives in Madison County) Alabama, I can say with all authority:

fark

THIS

STATE
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had anyone ever pointed out to you live that guns and books are very different things.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There are a lot more requirements to being a cop than just having a GED.


GED, live within 45 minutes, US Citizen, driver's license, know English.  Sure, I guess that qualifies as "a lot more requirements."
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is farking crazy how "small government conservatives" desperately want to take education decisions away from parents and teachers, and have those decisions made by politicians.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"a broken system"

That's by design.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: "I teach in a very conservative area, so I get nervous talking about race," she said. "And I want to make sure that my students of color feel safe and protected in my classroom."

Conservatives don't enjoy free speech and open discussion of issues?!!! Where did this suddenly come from???!!!

/Interrobangs??!!!
//A Talking Cat??!!


Why don't you know how to use punctuation?

Did you not attend school?
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Teachers like to strike for pay raises, maybe they should strike for having the ability to identify the batshiat crazy kids and have them removed for observation.

But Oh No, we can't have that.... Better to disarm the entire populace of the United States.
 
alienated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Teachers like to strike for pay raises, maybe they should strike for having the ability to identify the batshiat crazy kids and have them removed for observation.

But Oh No, we can't have that.... Better to disarm the entire populace of the United States.


Why do you need a battle rifle ? Are you some kind of candy ass snowflake pussy  who can't handle going to the corner store without wanting to  shoot people ?
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alienated: PR Deltoid: Teachers like to strike for pay raises, maybe they should strike for having the ability to identify the batshiat crazy kids and have them removed for observation.

But Oh No, we can't have that.... Better to disarm the entire populace of the United States.

Why do you need a battle rifle ? Are you some kind of candy ass snowflake pussy  who can't handle going to the corner store without wanting to  shoot people ?


Your hook is shiny and golden.

Next time,  hang a can of Labatt Blue Light on it, and maybe I'll bite.
 
Dryad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alienated: PR Deltoid: Teachers like to strike for pay raises, maybe they should strike for having the ability to identify the batshiat crazy kids and have them removed for observation.

But Oh No, we can't have that.... Better to disarm the entire populace of the United States.

Why do you need a battle rifle ? Are you some kind of candy ass snowflake pussy  who can't handle going to the corner store without wanting to  shoot people ?


Weird. He didn't battle rifles or corner stores.
He did mention red flag laws, however.
-
Why don't I try on your posting style for a bit;
Why are you against red flag laws you unstable child molester? Afraid people will find out about all the child molesting you do?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back when I was in school I would definitely have trusted many of my teachers to have weapons in class.  But back in the 70s and 80s we had a lot of Korea and Vietnam vets who had used the GI bill to get their degree after they served.  These days I don't know of any teachers who have military experience.  And my old high school still has a varsity rifle team and a shooting range in the basement even in the Peoples Republic of New York.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

enry: This is making conservatives thrilled.

Step 1: Tell teachers you're arming them
Step 2: Teachers give up and leave the classroom
Step 3: Nobody else wants to do the job so in comes Qnnie Qakley packing heat and ready to get rid of that fancy learning stuff her libbrul predecessor used. the schools shut down and the kids who can afford it get sent to the local Christian private school.
Step 4: profit when students don't have good jobs because they didn't get a decent education. because you own a stake in the local Christian private school.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PR Deltoid: Teachers like to strike for pay raises, maybe they should strike for having the ability to identify the batshiat crazy kids and have them removed for observation.

But Oh No, we can't have that.... Better to disarm the entire populace of the United States.


Cool, yeah that's the solution to mass shootings. I mean, it wouldn't have helped in the Uvalde one since the shooter didn't attend that elementary school.  Wouldn't have helped at Sandy Hook either, same reason.  Wouldn't have helped when a psycho started firing from his room at Mandalay Bay.  Don't think teachers came into play when a gunman murdered a bunch of people at the Pulse nightclub.  Maybe a teacher strike would have helped the Aurora theater victims, tough to say.  They probably could have helped in Texas church shooting that left 26 dead, not sure how just quite yet.  Maybe if teachers had the power to remove that Buffalo shooter for observation 5 years ago those supermarket goers would still be alive.

By the way, my wife teaches in Idaho.  She loves to strike.  Absolutely loves it.  Last strike was, let me check my notes.........ah there it is - never.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PR Deltoid: Teachers like to strike for pay raises, maybe they should strike for having the ability to identify the batshiat crazy kids and have them removed for observation.

But Oh No, we can't have that.... Better to disarm the entire populace of the United States.


No number of dead children can convince you there should be any limits to your ability to wank your Freedom Peepee and ejaculate hot lead into the soft, yielding flesh of anyone you want to. You are a monster and an example of why we need to get rid of the RKBA
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All schools need to have kill boxes at all entrances.  With remote controls to allow the person in the kill box through.  Or to have the molten lead be poured into the kill box.  Or the nerve gas.  Or the poison darts.  Or the ants.  Whatever is the kill agent.
 
