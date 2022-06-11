 Skip to content
(Sci Tech Daily)   Adopting five healthy lifestyle behaviors boosts life expectancy even in those over the age of 80: less booze, don't smoke, lose weight, get more sleep, and whatever that fifth thing was   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You don't live longer... it just seems like it
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hell, I'm just mid-seventies, but if I got more sleep I'd be comatose.
Given the situation today, though, that might be preferable.
Too much stupid crazy and crazy stupid.

But one of my classes has several bright, sharp-witted people who not only are invested in learning something, but have great sense of humor. First time in a year.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow so an epidemiological survey (yay.... science?) tells us that eating right, moderating drinking, exercising, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting good sleep leads to a longer lifespan on average.

If the people that funded the study ever want to know whether water is wet, I work on the cheep.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: Wow so an epidemiological survey (yay.... science?) tells us that eating right, moderating drinking, exercising, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting good sleep leads to a longer lifespan on average.

If the people that funded the study ever want to know whether water is wet, I work on the cheep.


Well-collected data is important, yo.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
/are important
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I don't particularly want to live to be a hundred.  Hell, if I'm still around in 10 years, I'm taking up rampant drug use.

And if Florida is still around, I'm moving there, just so I know my end story makes it to Fark.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: Hoban Washburne: Wow so an epidemiological survey (yay.... science?) tells us that eating right, moderating drinking, exercising, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting good sleep leads to a longer lifespan on average.

If the people that funded the study ever want to know whether water is wet, I work on the cheep.

Well-collected data is important, yo.


I wonder if smoking pot as a different impact compared to smoking tobacco?

I mean, bong is healthier than a bowl, but does it have as detrimental an impact as cancer sticks?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Also wonder what the difference between tobacco, THC-heavy, and CBD-heavy use would do.

Maybe if we legalize it federally, we can finally answer those questions
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
....figure out how to turn on your heart-light?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why is the husband always the one that dies first?

Because he wants to.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

coffeetime: You don't live longer... it just seems like it


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Increase my lifespan by sleeping through the increase in lifespan. Hmmm. I don't know if anyone's told you this yet, but getting old sucks ass. Parts stop working. The joy of life slips quickly. I'm only in my mid-50s and there's a lot of shiat I can't do anymore. I don't particularly want to get into my 80s. The goal is quality, not quantity.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

educated: Hoban Washburne: Wow so an epidemiological survey (yay.... science?) tells us that eating right, moderating drinking, exercising, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting good sleep leads to a longer lifespan on average.

If the people that funded the study ever want to know whether water is wet, I work on the cheep.

Well-collected data is important, yo.


Username checks out.
Turns out a lot of "common sense" assumptions are bullshiat. And it's nice to have solid evidence to use against hucksters.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it exercise? I bet #5 is exercise.

Oh, wait, no, I know what it is: DON'T READ THE FARKING ARTICLE!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of my patients is 100 years old. Her daily life is an endless litany of discomforts, aches and pains. If i had to distill the essence of her communications it would be "kill me for the love of god end it." Be very careful what you wish for.
Everything and everyone that gave her life meaning is gone.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I definitely want to extend my life so I can experience more of the burning inferno climate and the white christian nationalist fascism that's coming soon to a 'murica near you.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: coffeetime: You don't live longer... it just seems like it

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
