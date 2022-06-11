 Skip to content
(US News)   Gas prices in the rest of the world are higher than in the US. So why do Americans whine so much?   (money.usnews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2022 at 7:05 PM



bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because US infrastructure has been based on the car since the 1950s?

If I remember correctly, the US interstate highway system was actually created as a way to transport military equipment quickly during the Cold War.

And public transportation is vastly underfunded -- especially in suburban and rural areas -- compared to Europe. Just compare European trains to Amtrak.

And Americans have a love affair with the car. In cinema, it goes from James Dean to teens driving around at night in Dazed and Confused. Hell, even Seattle's mayor killed the main character's "supertrain" plan in Singles because "people love their cars."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
White privilege
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And Americans are unable to put issues in a global context because most are ignorant about the rest of the world.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because are insular, spoiled brats collectively.

My mother was talking last night about her memories as a young child of her well-to-do family during WW2.  She doesn't remember (born in 1939) much except standing in line with her mother who was using ration cards to buy things.

WW2 was the last time the U.S. had any inconvenience when we went to war.   Well, of course, except for those who were fighting and dying in our foreign wars.   Vietnam?   The middle eastern wars?  9/11?   Oh yeah, 9/11 when Bush told us to go shopping (his actual words.)

The world has gotten smaller, the U.S. is not an island, but an interconnected part of this little blue marble in the universe.   But try explaining that (like oil being an international market, and not all oil being the same) to whiny Americans.
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because the you only hear from the whiny little babies that move the narrative the owners want to push.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bostonguy: And Americans are unable to put issues in a global context because most are ignorant about the rest of the world.


Case in point: Student debt and medical debt largely does not exist anywhere else in the world.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bostonguy: If I remember correctly, the US interstate highway system was actually created as a way to transport military equipment quickly during the Cold War.


Not exactly. It was spurred by a 1919 US military convoy trying to cross the US and being just completely flummoxed by the state of roads.  Most roads were maintained by local governments, and often maintenance ended at the city limits, or not far from them.  So, there were large stretches that were just dirt roads only kept open by main force, not real maintenance.

In the interwar years, cars increased, as did more maintenance of roads, and some attempts to create state and even federal road systems.  But these were ad hoc at best.  The federal government did use military transport as a stick to ram through some funding, but the roads weren't primarily about the military, that was more of a rah-rah-flag tactic.  Eisenhower - who ran the 1919 convoy - was impressed by the German Autobahn.  When he became President, he doubled down on the idea of a federal program to finance standardized roads across the nation.  But it wasn't primarily for military use.  Again, he used the sorry state of the 1919 convoy and vague mummery about the Commies, but the main purpose was to increase transport for a rapidly growing US industrial base.  Military uses were again a cudgel to beat back opposition and a cherry on top.  In the same way, the internet was not built for military communications in a nuclear war.  That was seen as a side benefit at best - it was mostly to just allow better communication between the burgeoning computer sites across the US.  But if you can squeeze money out of Congress by making dark murmurings about "the Reds" to get your money, well hey, why not?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because Americans don't generally buy gas in Europe?  All they see is that they price they're paying is double what they used to.

Also, it is much more difficult to just use less gas in the US.  Depending on where you live in the US, things are much more spread out and public transit in a lot of places kind of blows.  Also, many people are not in a position to just go to electric vehicles (either they can't afford a new vehicle now, or they don't live in a situation that allows easy access to charging while at home).
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because the majority of Americans have not a clue how the rest of the world lives and copes and adjusts to the world around them.
I filled the tank on my wife's explorer yesterday. 4.79 a gallon. And then off to the big box home improvement store to get some lumber for some porch repair. At every stop light, as soon as it turns green, jam that gas pedal down and get up to speed as fast as you can. I'm taking it easy and people behind me could not wait to get around me and past me as fast as they could. Come to the next light and there they are, ready to do it again.
Even with the price of gas going up, Americans will not change their habits and instead making adjustments to their life, they biatch and complain.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Because Americans don't generally buy gas in Europe?  All they see is that they price they're paying is double what they used to.

Also, it is much more difficult to just use less gas in the US.  Depending on where you live in the US, things are much more spread out and public transit in a lot of places kind of blows.  Also, many people are not in a position to just go to electric vehicles (either they can't afford a new vehicle now, or they don't live in a situation that allows easy access to charging while at home).


This is true.  But Americans do not seem to be able to realize that what happens somewhere across the world can affect us.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Americans think "energy independence" means cheap gas forever.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because we're spoiled brats?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because one side can score political points off high gas prices.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Because one side can score political points off high gas prices.


Yeah, it is remarkable that no one was mad about high gas prices in 2008.  No one, not a single person.  No Democratic politician even brought it up at all.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Because one side can score political points off high gas prices.


Bingo.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: SoupGuru: Because one side can score political points off high gas prices.

Yeah, it is remarkable that no one was mad about high gas prices in 2008.  No one, not a single person.  No Democratic politician even brought it up at all.


I think the housing bubble exploding might have had something to do with that.   And the general cratering of the economy.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Because we're spoiled brats?


Speaking of that: Before I left the US in the 2000s, SUVs were a big thing and people were complaining about high gas prices then as well.

Is that still a thing? Americans driving gas-guzzling trucks and also wondering why gas is so expensive?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: make me some tea: Because we're spoiled brats?

Speaking of that: Before I left the US in the 2000s, SUVs were a big thing and people were complaining about high gas prices then as well.

Is that still a thing? Americans driving gas-guzzling trucks and also wondering why gas is so expensive?


Yes it is a thing.

I would like a big-ass truck myself, but if I ever buy one it'll be all electric.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: And Americans are unable to put issues in a global context because most are ignorant about the rest of the world.


This only matters as far as who is responsible for current fuel prices. People who have an idea of the global context aren't blaming Biden. Global context isn't important when someone is struggling to stretch their money and gas prices (along with everything else being more expensive) put them into a precarious position. People's complaints about high fuel prices are valid and justified.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In all seriousness, gas is $2+ a L here in my part of B.C.

3.785 * $2 = $7.57 a gallon in Canadian funds or $5.94 USD a gallon.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because in Europe you can drive eight hours and visit half a dozen countries but after eight hours of driving I'd ALMOST reach Louisiana or Arkansas?

(Austinite - we're surrounded by Texas!)
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Americans feel entitled?

/DNRTFA or the thread
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because Americans are broke from paying medical care and school costs.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: [Fark user image 559x553]

In all seriousness, gas is $2+ a L here in my part of B.C.

3.785 * $2 = $7.57 a gallon in Canadian funds or $5.94 USD a gallon.


So not much more than where I am in Oregon.

Across the border, Cali is going toward $7US/g
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: And Americans are unable to put issues in a global context because most are ignorant about the rest of the world.

Case in point: Student debt and medical debt largely does not exist anywhere else in the world.


And they're all rich. Rich as Nazis!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everyone always whines about price shocks
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oil companies' cock up their asses with no lube.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: White privilege


Everybody drink!  Except black people.   You get malr liquor because Billy D. Williams said so.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
£1.90 a LITRE in the UK. Stop your whining biatches.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Americans work longer hours for less money ,no vacation and literally no healthcare.
One quarter to one half of your paycheck goes to pay for just the healthcare premiums.
Employers require that you have a car because they treat all employees as temporary and you have to be able to drive at least 45 minutes to get to your job.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Because Americans are basically children.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Because modern Americans have never really known difficulty.

I mean, look at it.  You get people who have a rough day at work and talk about "stress".   Our forebears would pile their lives and family into a wagon, trek hundreds of miles (meaning months) under the constant threat of natives, wildlife, disease, knowing that any injury could be a death sentence....

And Barbara was mad at you. The stress.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When everyone said they were willing to pay more for gas to support Ukraine by cutting off Russian gas, many people didn't mean it.
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i'll take "because most americans are stupid" for $1000, please.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Because we're spoiled brats?


You misspelled "ignorant morons", Chris...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/also, because once all the modifications and exhaust removal is done, it will get about 20mpg
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As lobbyists pay fortunes to politicians just remember America, you brought this on yourself and you are ultimately to blame.
There is nothing we can do. /s
 
