(NPR)   Want a backbreaking job working in extreme heat, for very low pay, with no housing and the chance to die? Well just submit your application, and we'll get back to you eventually, and in just eight months you can start fighting fires
46
    More: Facepalm, Wage, Firefighter, Wildland fire suppression, Employment, Minimum wage, Federal wildland firefighters, Wildfire, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2022 at 10:17 PM



46 Comments
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because paying taxes to help everyone out is frowned upon, paying workers their worth is definitely right out, and never mind thinking about having wages from ONE job cover your expenses.  You need to work 2 or 3 jobs to make ends meet!  What?  You expected a life beyond work?!  How dare you expect to receive the same benefits as your betters!
 
jlee4677
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is always working 12 hour shifts 6 days a week and sleeping at the Tesla plant in China. People need to realize making more money lowers net worths for billionaires.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad all those professional firefighters from Mexico don't come around any more to help out.   It's like TFG made them feel unwanted while he was pushing for rakes
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Because paying taxes to help everyone out is frowned upon, paying workers their worth is definitely right out, and never mind thinking about having wages from ONE job cover your expenses.  You need to work 2 or 3 jobs to make ends meet!  What?  You expected a life beyond work?!  How dare you expect to receive the same benefits as your betters!


Not to mention that this government 'fire service' interferes with the very boot-strappy Western state residents, who would otherwise just boot strap those fire out if the government wasn't interfering.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of those firefighters were drafted?

Yeah that's what I thought.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.


Its too bad CA is a well known maga state with a maga governor.

Oh wait, it isnt.  The state could change the law.  They dont have to let maga ideals burn the state down.

Hell, our VP was in charge of the prison fire fighters.  Oh wait, the history on that is inconvenient.  Gonna have to memory hole that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.


Trained at the state's expense, no doubt. No wonder they really do not want them to use said training
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: How many of those firefighters were drafted?

Yeah that's what I thought.


And if your hands were metal, that would mean something.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.

Its too bad CA is a well known maga state with a maga governor.

Oh wait, it isnt.  The state could change the law.  They dont have to let maga ideals burn the state down.

Hell, our VP was in charge of the prison fire fighters.  Oh wait, the history on that is inconvenient.  Gonna have to memory hole that.


Do you have anything relevant to say or are you going to remain a useless asshole as usual?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.

Trained at the state's expense, no doubt. No wonder they really do not want them to use said training


The fire pay the prisoner's get is so low that their training is most likely paid for their first time out fighting a real fire.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: How many of those firefighters were drafted?

Yeah that's what I thought.


You do know that many of the firefighters are convicted felons, and fighting fires is one way to get out of prison for awhile? That serving as a firefighter might help you get a felony record expunged?

Nah, you didn't know. Just being a dick about people risking being burned to death so that they might have a better chance on the outside.

DIAF.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.

Its too bad CA is a well known maga state with a maga governor.

Oh wait, it isnt.  The state could change the law.  They dont have to let maga ideals burn the state down.

Hell, our VP was in charge of the prison fire fighters.  Oh wait, the history on that is inconvenient.  Gonna have to memory hole that.


Bro...

You can criticize...but going straight to DEMICATS BAD will probably not play well.

A more nuanced criticism might be: "I think that Gov. Newsom is a horse's ass for not ensuring that people who are trained to fight fires are not being turned away from fire fighting on account of a silly thing like a criminal record".
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.


Some of the felons are trying.
 
invictus2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Soup is Good Food
Youtube 6WR3kziiz7g
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another problem Biden's inflation has caused.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.


I heard something about this on NPR a few years ago. I thought they were working to make it so they'd be eligible for employment with fire departments.

/Looks like I've some homework to do.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And another fire just started.  The midnight fire.  Already at 3500.acres 0,%  contained as of this morning. They are focusing on structure preservation only.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should train non violent prisoners as fire fighters and give them time off their sentence if they don't die, or run away.
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some of you are confusing Federal firefighters with state crews.  California has it's own large wilderness firefighters in addition to Federal crews who work Federal lands.

It is poor pay.  My son did it for 2 years.  Very rewarding personally but not worth the risk.  It did spur him to finish his degree though.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: iheartscotch: OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.

Trained at the state's expense, no doubt. No wonder they really do not want them to use said training

The fire pay the prisoner's get is so low that their training is most likely paid for their first time out fighting a real fire.


Undoubtedly, since a single house out there is $750k+.

/ We have a fire science program here locally. I know a few people who took fire science...who could not find a firehouse to hire them to clean the bathroom.

// it's my understanding that you stand a better chance of winning the lottery than a spot in a firehouse if you don't know a few people
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Another problem Biden's inflation has caused.


Yes, he starts those fires also... I hear he personally signs the firefighters paychecks using the blood of babies.
 
Froman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From my experience of knowing a few of them, wildland firefighters absolutely love the job, despite the hardships of it. Would just be nice if they got paid more for it.

The northern NM fires were caused by USFS negligence, which is undoubtedly linked to not having the budget for adequate, experienced, professional supervision of the burn piles. They could have been on top of the Calf Canyon burn(the one that smoldered for MONTHS under snow until reigniting) and might have aborted the Hermit's Peak in time, though that wind showed up suddenly and violently so perhaps it was unavoidable.

I'm considering moving back to the rainforest. I was exhausted today from smoke blowing up the canyon, even at 9000 ft. Whenever it gets smoky I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and pass out. Sucks trying to be productive at work when it feels like the oxygen is gone. Could be connected to having had COVID. I don't know if I can do this summer after summer.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe you people should stop having such a high demand for fires?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.imgflip.com image 378x666]


Difficulty: some of them are Forestry firefighters.  But not all of them.  The BLM has a lot of firefighters.  The BIA has firefighters, through agencies like the Mescalero Apache Reservation.  The Jemez Eagles are a famous firefighter unit, based out of the Jemez Pueblo.

A lot of county-level volunteer firefighters and municipal firefighters get assigned to wildfires too.  I was at the Smokey Bear Museum this afternoon, and the memorial to dead wildland firefighters included a lot of municipal and county firefighters who died while fighting forest fires.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/proposed-california-law-would-make-it-easier-former-inmate-firefighters-n1239833
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Maybe you people should stop having such a high demand for fires?


Sure.  Clear cutting the forests would eliminate forest fires.  We'd have a problem of a massive increase in mudslides in the rainy season, but that's a small price to pay.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/proposed-california-law-would-make-it-easier-former-inmate-firefighters-n1239833


So it did pass.  I completely missed that when it happened.  Well, good.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's the catch?
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jmr61: How many of those firefighters were drafted?

Yeah that's what I thought.


There are laws in many States which authorize exactly that. "You, you and you out of the car. Grab a shovel. You're on the fire line." Doesn't happen much, but wildfire is so serious it's a contingency.

Also, one of the reasons for mandated low pay, at least in parts of the West, is that folks back in the day started fires in order to make money putting them out. People are awful
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That job sounds terrible. I'm taking the cushy gig as an animal trainer at the latest Jurassic Park instead. They must have figured out better safety procedures by now.
 
paulleah [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a 20 year old with no skills. They would make a good firefighter if they were taught.

But have you looked at the requirements for these jobs?  They only want highly trained, highly skilled professional firefighters.

Nobody wants to train anyone to do anything, but everyone wants to hire highly skilled, highly trained people.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just hire professional forest rakers. No fire, no firefighters needed.
 
paulleah [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.


They don't want criminals in the forest because they might steal it!

Duh.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who likes vacuuming?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

paulleah: I have a 20 year old with no skills. They would make a good firefighter if they were taught.

But have you looked at the requirements for these jobs?  They only want highly trained, highly skilled professional firefighters.

Nobody wants to train anyone to do anything, but everyone wants to hire highly skilled, highly trained people.


I've considered it.  It could help me lose weight, doing that work.  I could satisfy my wanderlust.  But yeah, candidates for Forestry firefighters must already be certified firefighters.  And they do not offer training academies, unlike municipal fire departments.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just make every "feminist" who complains about "under-representation in tech" fight fires. Problem solved.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

paulleah: I have a 20 year old with no skills. They would make a good firefighter if they were taught.

But have you looked at the requirements for these jobs?  They only want highly trained, highly skilled professional firefighters.

Nobody wants to train anyone to do anything, but everyone wants to hire highly skilled, highly trained people.


You are in luck. They have an apprentice program  https://www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/jobs/fire-apprentice

"Apprentices will be paid and all costs of training will be covered by the Forest Service. "
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: paulleah: I have a 20 year old with no skills. They would make a good firefighter if they were taught.

But have you looked at the requirements for these jobs?  They only want highly trained, highly skilled professional firefighters.

Nobody wants to train anyone to do anything, but everyone wants to hire highly skilled, highly trained people.

I've considered it.  It could help me lose weight, doing that work.  I could satisfy my wanderlust.  But yeah, candidates for Forestry firefighters must already be certified firefighters.  And they do not offer training academies, unlike municipal fire departments.


you might try google
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you get all the smokin' hot froupies.
 
Froman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: paulleah: I have a 20 year old with no skills. They would make a good firefighter if they were taught.

But have you looked at the requirements for these jobs?  They only want highly trained, highly skilled professional firefighters.

Nobody wants to train anyone to do anything, but everyone wants to hire highly skilled, highly trained people.

I've considered it.  It could help me lose weight, doing that work.  I could satisfy my wanderlust.  But yeah, candidates for Forestry firefighters must already be certified firefighters.  And they do not offer training academies, unlike municipal fire departments.


I think it depends on the job. Hot shots maybe, but there are definitely ways you can participate without being a certified firefighter. They'll find something for you. But whatever you do it's intense hard work, traveling for miles cross country carrying heavy gear and hauling logs. Long hours and multiple days in camp.

I'd never do it because I wouldn't be able to handle the hot smoky conditions.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the most famous froupie is Pamela Des Burns.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: AmbassadorBooze: OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.

Its too bad CA is a well known maga state with a maga governor.

Oh wait, it isnt.  The state could change the law.  They dont have to let maga ideals burn the state down.

Hell, our VP was in charge of the prison fire fighters.  Oh wait, the history on that is inconvenient.  Gonna have to memory hole that.

Do you have anything relevant to say or are you going to remain a useless asshole as usual?


The democratic makeup of the california government isnt relevant?

I would understand if the maga were blocking trained ex cons from getting fire fighter jobs.  But we dont have a maga controlled government here.  So that shouldnt be a problem.  Team blue is light and love.

It isnt relevant that Harris was personally responsible for enslaving prisoners to fight fires, and maybe that fact is inconvenient and might be the reason for no change?  Because if they tried to change the laws and rules, it night get more press?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: AmbassadorBooze: OgreMagi: In California, they let prisoners (on good behavior) get trained and are allowed to go out supervised to fight fires.  Unfortunately, after completing their sentence they are not eligible to be hired for that same job due to their prison record.  Seems damn stupid.  People already trained for the job who are eager to get hired and lead an honest life, but can't.  I've heard the state government was considering changing this, but I don't know if anything became of it.

Its too bad CA is a well known maga state with a maga governor.

Oh wait, it isnt.  The state could change the law.  They dont have to let maga ideals burn the state down.

Hell, our VP was in charge of the prison fire fighters.  Oh wait, the history on that is inconvenient.  Gonna have to memory hole that.

Bro...

You can criticize...but going straight to DEMICATS BAD will probably not play well.

A more nuanced criticism might be: "I think that Gov. Newsom is a horse's ass for not ensuring that people who are trained to fight fires are not being turned away from fire fighting on account of a silly thing like a criminal record".


So the presentation was wrong.  Were the facts?
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just organize school field trips and get them to rake the forests. It works in Finland so no reason why it cannot work here. And if it does not work here then just make those kids who raked that bit of forest come back and help fight the fires. They are smaller and will require less food and water than adults.
 
