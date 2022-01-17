 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) Hero A Texas rabbi has distributed 5 million pairs of underwear to children in need and victims of natural disasters. Wait, there are rabbis in Texas?   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
40
    More: Hero, School district, WANT, Independent school, Houston Independent School District, Distributor, High school, Undergarment, clean underwear  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Two thoughts come to mind.

1. She'd get a lot of work in Japan.

2. What do (observant) Jews (and Muslims) in Texas do when they cannot eat pork?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, yeah. Texas has lots of Rabbits.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: Well, yeah. Texas has lots of Rabbits.


Many of them take a wrong turn at Albuquerque.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why underwear? Does the home cooking in Texas not agree with his digestion?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Silly rabbi, knicks are for kids!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why underwear? Does the home cooking in Texas not agree with his digestion?


It's a her.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

coffeetime: Silly rabbi, knicks are for kids!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Texas Christians are too busy invading your personal rights to help anybody.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, Subby, my wife's family settled in Texas in the 1800s and has been there ever since, and they're all Jews.  So it does happen. And yeah, they're from El Paso, but technically it still counts as Texas.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bostonguy: 2. What do (observant) Jews (and Muslims) in Texas do when they cannot eat pork?


Texans think you use beef to make barbecue, so it shouldn't be a problem.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We control the banks. We control the federal government. We control the entertainment industry. Is it a stretch that we control the Texas underwear market?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

damageddude: We control the banks. We control the federal government. We control the entertainment industry. Is it a stretch that we control the Texas underwear market?


shh, dude
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: Two thoughts come to mind.

1. She'd get a lot of work in Japan.

2. What do (observant) Jews (and Muslims) in Texas do when they cannot eat pork?


DFW Texan here.  There is a sizable, long established Jewish community just south of where I live (awesome bagel shop maybe 1.5 to 2 miles from my house; great deli just a bit further down the road).

Also, Texas is a beef state, not a pork state.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: DFW Texan here.  There is a sizable, long established Jewish community just south of where I live (awesome bagel shop maybe 1.5 to 2 miles from my house; great deli just a bit further down the road).


Thanks! Feel free to post any names or links. If I'm ever in that area, I'll be sure to check them out.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And remember, there was another Texas rabbi who threw a chair at a terrorist who was holding his synagogue hostage a few months ago.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Hoban Washburne: DFW Texan here.  There is a sizable, long established Jewish community just south of where I live (awesome bagel shop maybe 1.5 to 2 miles from my house; great deli just a bit further down the road).

Thanks! Feel free to post any names or links. If I'm ever in that area, I'll be sure to check them out.


I'm sure there are more within the community, but the two I was referring to were Benny's Bagels and the Deli News, both in far north Dallas, like well outside of downtown and immediately surrounding areas.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High five for the rabbi being a lady
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Two thoughts come to mind.

1. She'd get a lot of work in Japan.

2. What do (observant) Jews (and Muslims) in Texas do when they cannot eat pork?


Brisket.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shalom, y'all
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why underwear? Does the home cooking in Texas not agree with his digestion?


Earthquakes and tornados are pretty scary. New underwear is actually a pretty thoughtful idea.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: We control the banks. We control the federal government. We control the entertainment industry. Is it a stretch that we control the Texas underwear market?


I would've guessed Mormons before Jews.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how I imagine a Texas rabbi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: bostonguy: Hoban Washburne: DFW Texan here.  There is a sizable, long established Jewish community just south of where I live (awesome bagel shop maybe 1.5 to 2 miles from my house; great deli just a bit further down the road).

Thanks! Feel free to post any names or links. If I'm ever in that area, I'll be sure to check them out.

I'm sure there are more within the community, but the two I was referring to were Benny's Bagels and the Deli News, both in far north Dallas, like well outside of downtown and immediately surrounding areas.


There is also Cindi's deli. Very good Jewish style deli, owned by a nice Vietnamese lady.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WARNING: Old joke ahead!

A New York Jew has to go to a tiny town on the Texas/Mexico border on a sales trip.
He pops in to the only place in town that serves food, a little bar, for a bite to eat.
Suddenly, the door bursts open. A six foot two, chaps and gunbelt wearing, honest to gosh, rootin' tootin' cowboy strides in.
After he dusts himself off with his ten gallon hat, he looks around and yells, "Ah heard tell, thar's a Jew in this here town! Whar is he?"
You could hear a pin drop.
But the New Yorker decides, he's not going to hide his faith, after all his ancestors died for the Jewish faith.
He stands up and says, "Sir, I am a Jew. My mother was a Jew, and her mother before her, back to Sarah."

The cowboy looks him up and down, and finally says, "Well, saddle up pardner. We need ya ta make a minyan."
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I was on a bus and I started talking to this blond Chinese girl and she said, 'Hello,' and I said, 'Hello, isn't it an amazing day?' And she said, 'Yes, I guess.' And I said, 'What do you mean, "I guess"?' And she said, 'Well, things haven't been going too well for me lately.' I said, 'Why?' She said, 'I can't tell you. I don't even know you.' And I said, 'Yeah, but sometimes it's good to tell your problems to a total stranger on a bus.' And she said, 'Well, I've just come back from my analyst and he's still unable to help me.' And I said, 'What's the problem?' And she said, 'I'm a nymphomaniac, and I only get turned on by Jewish cowboys.' Then she said, 'By the way, my name is Diane.' And I said, 'Hello, Diane, I'm Bucky Goldstein.'"

-S. Wright
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bekaye: bostonguy: 2. What do (observant) Jews (and Muslims) in Texas do when they cannot eat pork?

Texans think you use beef to make barbecue, so it shouldn't be a problem.


Came here to say this.  Jews know brisket.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You've never heard of Kinky Friedman (and the Texas Jewboys)?

Kinky Friedman w/ Ruth Buzzi - Get Your Biscuits In The Oven & Your Buns In The Bed
Youtube NiKy3KdL9_A
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And I said, 'Hello, Diane, I'm Bucky Goldstein.'

Same joke, different "facts":
"So I said to her, 'Glad to meet you.  I'm Tonto Goldberg.'"
 
ar393
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PirateKing: 'Hello, Diane, I'm Bucky Goldstein.'

-S. Wright


Tonto Kowalski is a much funnier version of that joke.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

damageddude: We control the banks. We control the federal government. We control the entertainment industry. Is it a stretch that we control the Texas underwear market?


Couldn't you control the Gubernatorial wheelchair industry?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

damageddude: We control the banks. We control the federal government. We control the entertainment industry. Is it a stretch that we control the Texas underwear market?


Do you want to sale me one of those space lasers, I've been hearing about?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: bostonguy: Two thoughts come to mind.

1. She'd get a lot of work in Japan.

2. What do (observant) Jews (and Muslims) in Texas do when they cannot eat pork?

DFW Texan here.  There is a sizable, long established Jewish community just south of where I live (awesome bagel shop maybe 1.5 to 2 miles from my house; great deli just a bit further down the road).

Also, Texas is a beef state, not a pork state.


Cow out front of the stockyards should have told ya.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just imagine if there were three or four Rabbi doing good work in Texas
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just another capitalism disaster wrapped up as a feel-good story.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jack Rabbi
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't Texan rabbi thwart a mass murderer (would Minyan murderer be more appropriate?) So he couldn't kill more jews by pulling a chair maneuver?
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"You were born a pig, raised a pig, now you are a fish!"
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This actually serves a bigger niche than it may sound. Just about everyone ends up with way too much clothing, especially things like T-shirts, so donation bins tend to be overflowing with outerwear, vs underwear and socks, which no one wants used, and even if they did, you generally stop using them because they have holes in them, at which point they go straight in the trash.

So someone showing up at say... a gym where they're passing out clothing to hurricane survivors with a truckload of underwear probably has exactly the one thing aid agencies have a shortage of. Is it super critical? Probably not, as agencies like The Red Cross are usually well-funded in these situations, and can buy whatever they're low on with the donation money... but the more time people can spend actually providing the help, and the less time worrying about the logistics, the better. So this one guy going, "Hey, we're ALWAYS running out of this one thing. I got this." can actually make a very noticeable difference.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.