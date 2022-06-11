 Skip to content
(El Pais)   Do Swedes *really* not feed their house guests? El País investigates and ends up getting half its explanation from a Spaniard in Sweden, presumably because the Swedes were too busy avoiding superfluous small talk and questions from strangers   (english.elpais.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All they have is cheese, chocolate and meatballs anyway. And you have to cut it with some weird-ass knife machine thing.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh.  So THAT'S where I get it from.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A friend who was from the Norwegian community of Seattle would tell a lot of jokes about Scandinavia.

The one that always stuck with me was this one:

A Dane, a Norwegian (he would say Norge) and a Swede walk into a bar.  They sit at a table, order drinks...later the bartender comes back and sees the Dane and the Norwegian laughing and enjoying themselves, but the Swede is just sitting there.  The bartender asks the two who are obviously enjoying themselves what is  wrong with the Swede.  They reply "He's fine, he's just waiting to be formally introduced".
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How to greet (avoid) neighbours in Sweden - Welcome to Sweden
Youtube fvFZULPiiuk
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

The Muppet Show: The Swedish Chef - Chocolate Moose
Youtube RVsfvbZTBzU
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was the Swedish number thing ever mentioned here on fark? I feel like that would have been an epic thread.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Slavic Grandmothers know how to host people:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I visited some distant relatives in Sweden they tried to make me eat some sort of foul smelling fermented fish. So if a Swede does offer to serve you food politely suggest a restaurant.

/unless you're into that kinda thing.
//and don't get me wrong, I'll eat just about anything, but I draw the line on fish that's been buried in the backyard for a few years till the can bursts.
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
100 generations of my Jewish ancestors would rise up from the grave and beat me if I failed to feed a guest
 
RioRiverRat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: When I visited some distant relatives in Sweden they tried to make me eat some sort of foul smelling fermented fish. So if a Swede does offer to serve you food politely suggest a restaurant.

/unless you're into that kinda thing.
//and don't get me wrong, I'll eat just about anything, but I draw the line on fish that's been buried in the backyard for a few years till the can bursts.


That sounds like lutefisk, and it is evil, pure evil. Every Christmas, mom would try to get us to "try just a little." We told her it was like "vomiting just a little."
 
ar393
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: 100 generations of my Jewish ancestors would rise up from the grave and beat me if I failed to feed a guest


Feed the stranger first, then the friend, then the extended family, then the immediate family.

/Not Jewish, but middle eastern
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RioRiverRat: Mail Order American Husband: When I visited some distant relatives in Sweden they tried to make me eat some sort of foul smelling fermented fish. So if a Swede does offer to serve you food politely suggest a restaurant.

/unless you're into that kinda thing.
//and don't get me wrong, I'll eat just about anything, but I draw the line on fish that's been buried in the backyard for a few years till the can bursts.

That sounds like lutefisk, and it is evil, pure evil. Every Christmas, mom would try to get us to "try just a little." We told her it was like "vomiting just a little."


The joke is that when the Vikings first landed in Ireland the locals tried to poison their fish and they made a dish out of it.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ar393: anuran: 100 generations of my Jewish ancestors would rise up from the grave and beat me if I failed to feed a guest

Feed the stranger first, then the friend, then the extended family, then the immediate family.

/Not Jewish, but middle eastern


Exactly the same thing. Hospitality is Sacred.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: When I visited some distant relatives in Sweden they tried to make me eat some sort of foul smelling fermented fish. So if a Swede does offer to serve you food politely suggest a restaurant.

/unless you're into that kinda thing.
//and don't get me wrong, I'll eat just about anything, but I draw the line on fish that's been buried in the backyard for a few years till the can bursts.


Surströmming.  It is herring and awful.  They also drink this 90 proof potato vodka-like stuff that is called akvavit which kind of makes up for the fish.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sweden HQ, 1960:

President Sweden: Gentlemen, we have a problem. The world sees us as being obstinate, dull and inflexible. We need to change our reputation. Does anyone have any ideas?

Councilmember 1 Sweden: Of course we don't. We're Swedish.

[the other councilmembers mumble in agreement]

Councilmember 2 Sweden: I have an idea.

President Sweden: Of course you have an idea. Your mother was Norwegian. What's your idea?

Councilmember 2 Sweden: We use public money to bankroll a series of softcore sex films. Then the world will see us as a nation of sexy women and socialism instead.
 
