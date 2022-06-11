 Skip to content
(MSN)   Often the headline needs no help: Florida man looking for Frisbees in alligator-infested lake found dismembered   (msn.com) divider line
snowballinhell
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Died doing what he loved?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"He didn't ask for handouts - he worked,' McKinley told Spectrum Bay News 9. 'He made his living no matter what he had to do and I respected him for that.'"

Good for him.  Fishing around in alligator-infested water looking for lost frisbees to sell until he was brutally dismembered. What a boot-strappy individual.
On second thought, maybe accept an EBT card once in a while.  It won't kill you or the taxpayers. FFS
 
wetrat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"McGuinness made a living from finding and reselling flying discs and Frisbees"

Narrator: It would seem that he actually did not make a living.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The alligators are going to win in Florida, aren't they?

I'm not complaining, of course.
 
cleek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
them discs are worth money!

well, maybe $5 at the local disc store if they're in OK shape.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
isn;t this a re-pete?
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Were any Frisbees found?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the perennial Florida Man vs. Alligator conflict, Team Alligator seems to be racking up a lot of limbs lately.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

snowballinhell: Died doing what he loved?


Doing spins while underwater, inside a gator's mouth, praying to God, the FSM or any diety to help?

Mmmkkkkayyy
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
wow, third time this week! same guy too. jesus. what are the odds
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dismembered you say?

Maybe he should have paid his annual fees when they were due!...
 
wetrat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: "He didn't ask for handouts - he worked,' McKinley told Spectrum Bay News 9. 'He made his living no matter what he had to do and I respected him for that.'"

Good for him.  Fishing around in alligator-infested water looking for lost frisbees to sell until he was brutally dismembered. What a boot-strappy individual.
On second thought, maybe accept an EBT card once in a while.  It won't kill you or the taxpayers. FFS


You have to admire this guy's dedication to making OSHA recognize "Frisbee reseller" as the most dangerous occupation in the country.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
