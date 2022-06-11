 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   After a five decade territorial skirmish, in which many Canadian & Danish [flags & booze] were taken prisoner during the dispute, Canada will now have a second land border neighbour   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Canada, Inuit, Canadian territory of Nunavut, Hans Island, Inuit name, decades-old border dispute, semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland, Wall Street Journal  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All international disputes should be settled by exchanging intoxicating substances until both sides compromise.

Imagine the tourists flocking to Northern Ireland for the Scotch, Whiskey, Guinness, etc.

The dispute over Cyprus could be resolved over Ouzo and Hashish.

Ah, it's all a pipe dream.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also noted the fundamental role that the Inuit play in cementing Canada's authority over its Arctic territory. "Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic is only possible because of Inuit use and occupancy," Ms. Kotierk said.

Do you imagine somebody in the United States saying something so anti-Amurcan?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea of splitting Ukraine down the middle and giving half to Russia along with a bottle of whiskey is preposterous.

We can't expect Ukraine to just give away their whiskey.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We're the POWs kept in a sauna and given as much Canadian whisky as they wanted?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well it's always easy when Canada apologizes and the Danes threaten a raid
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigMax: All international disputes should be settled by exchanging intoxicating substances until both sides compromise.

Imagine the tourists flocking to Northern Ireland for the Scotch, Whiskey, Guinness, etc.

The dispute over Cyprus could be resolved over Ouzo and Hashish.

Ah, it's all a pipe dream.


This land is your land and this land is my land
From California to New Yorks eyeland
All redwoods forrreests and all kinda waters
Theses laynds made about up fooorrr youuuu and i love youuu
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Location of the island, for the curious:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope at least one side said "Hey, get your Hans off our island!"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Inuit would revert back to pre European borders.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should have asked for Danegeld.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Billy Graham was the Canadian defense minister.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: They should have asked for Danegeld.


Who the hell needs that much butter?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigMax: All international disputes should be settled by exchanging intoxicating substances until both sides compromise.

Imagine the tourists flocking to Northern Ireland for the Scotch, Whiskey, Guinness, etc.

The dispute over Cyprus could be resolved over Ouzo and Hashish.

Ah, it's all a pipe dream.


Seriously, I would be hard pressed to think of a better way of handling a long running international disagreement than this.

FTFA: Both countries maintained a sense of humour throughout the dispute: "When Danish military go there, they leave a bottle of schnapps. And when [Canadian] military forces come there, they leave a bottle of Canadian Club [whisky] and a sign saying, 'Welcome to Canada.'"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Danes should had threatened to ugly cry until Canada gave into their demands


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I take it back. I want a larp battle over the island. Danes vs Canadians and nerf rockets. Full helicopters and planes and troops on the ground. Like really mock the shiat out of the Russians and Ukraine
 
fark yews
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So it is split with Denmark and not Greenland?  Will it be part of the EU unlike Greenland?

/just read some Wikipedia on Greenland.
//Far from an expert.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fark yews: So it is split with Denmark and not Greenland?  Will it be part of the EU unlike Greenland?

/just read some Wikipedia on Greenland.
//Far from an expert.


Greenland is a territory. It is mostly self governing... but it's a territory

Why the northpole shiat melting I'd an interesting race between Canada. US Denmark Norway and Russia
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I do like that this adds another random geography fact to the mix along the lines of what country has the longest land border with France.
 
