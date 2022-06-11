 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Uvalde mayor proudly announces crowdfunding effort has raised $11.5 million from donors worldwide, promises it will be well-spent on MRAPs, Javelins, and PTSD counseling for the heroes of Uvalde PD   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Murica, Texas, Incident management, National Incident Management System, steering committee, Columbine High School massacre, critical moments, city officials, investigative committee  
•       •       •

877 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2022 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark is giving these farks money?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A steering committee comprised of residents will decide in the coming weeks how the money will be distributed and used, city officials said, adding that a "transparent program protocol" will be presented to the public.
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/prove me wrong, kids
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't issue any orders," Arredondo told the Tribune, which noted that the chief instructed officers to start breaking the outside windows of other classrooms and begin evacuating students. "I called for assistance and asked for an extraction tool to open the door" of one of the classrooms where the shooting happened, he said.

This make sense to anyone?
He says "I didn't issue orders" and then talks about the orders he issued. Am I not supposed to understand that?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mutually Assured Destruction.

Some killer enters a school and the cops set off a small nuke.  Killer doesn't get credit for the killing and the kids go up in a victorious nuclear explosion.

The nuked part of heaven is wide open.  Plenty of room.  Just some Japanese, Russians and GIs.  Kid's will love it.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chief didn't think he was the incident commander?

Who the fark did he think was, General Jack D. Ripper??
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I hearing the Cowardly Lion sing 🎵 If I Only had a Spine? 🎶
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mutually Assured Destruction.

Some killer enters a school and the cops set off a small nuke.  Killer doesn't get credit for the killing and the kids go up in a victorious nuclear explosion.

The nuked part of heaven is wide open.  Plenty of room.  Just some Japanese, Russians and GIs.  Kid's will love it.


Dam Son.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And DOJ should seize it as the proceeds of a criminal empire.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't issue any orders" will look great on a plaque.

Half million for the memorial.  Eleven million for more cop equipment and cop training.  International Active Shooter Training Center of Uvalde, Tx.  The "do as we train not like we did" training center.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mutually Assured Destruction.

Some killer enters a school and the cops set off a small nuke.  Killer doesn't get credit for the killing and the kids go up in a victorious nuclear explosion.

The nuked part of heaven is wide open.  Plenty of room.  Just some Japanese, Russians and GIs.  Kid's will love it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

forteblast: The chief didn't think he was the incident commander?

Who the fark did he think was, General Jack D. Ripper??


And... let's say he wasn't because the senior officer on the scene first should assume command. Why was the chief not the least bit interested in who was the incident commander?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are REWARDING those cowards?!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "I didn't issue any orders" will look great on a plaque.

Half million for the memorial.  Eleven million for more cop equipment and cop training.  International Active Shooter Training Center of Uvalde, Tx.  The "do as we train not like we did" training center.


3 million for "warrior cop training" so they can respond to any situation by seizing the nearest coloreds to step on their necks and execute any dogs in the nearby area.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Harry Freakstorm: Mutually Assured Destruction.

Some killer enters a school and the cops set off a small nuke.  Killer doesn't get credit for the killing and the kids go up in a victorious nuclear explosion.

The nuked part of heaven is wide open.  Plenty of room.  Just some Japanese, Russians and GIs.  Kid's will love it.

Dam Son.


Would you buy a couple of ARs and 375 rounds of ammo and storm in to a classroom just to have a teacher stand up, turn a key and say " you get nothing, sir.  Nothing!" And you get vaporized to the sound of children laughing at you?

It's not the stuff that gets in to manifestos.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's, just, just look at these "operators"

LOOK AT 'EM
nypost.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who actually failed to read the article, the donations are for a memorial fund for the victims.  Subby is playing on how the cops feel victimized because people are angry from their "actions".
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: RolfBlitzer: Harry Freakstorm: Mutually Assured Destruction.

Some killer enters a school and the cops set off a small nuke.  Killer doesn't get credit for the killing and the kids go up in a victorious nuclear explosion.

The nuked part of heaven is wide open.  Plenty of room.  Just some Japanese, Russians and GIs.  Kid's will love it.

Dam Son.

Would you buy a couple of ARs and 375 rounds of ammo and storm in to a classroom just to have a teacher stand up, turn a key and say " you get nothing, sir.  Nothing!" And you get vaporized to the sound of children laughing at you?

It's not the stuff that gets in to manifestos.


Point taken.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: For those who actually failed to read the article, the donations are for a memorial fund for the victims.  Subby is playing on how the cops feel victimized because people are angry from their "actions".


There's a lot of Waeselglish on that mission statement it says victims and "the community" whatever the f*ck that means.
Knowing how these jokers have handled the whole situation, it wouldn't surprise me if 90% goes to "the cops"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: RolfBlitzer: Harry Freakstorm: Mutually Assured Destruction.

Some killer enters a school and the cops set off a small nuke.  Killer doesn't get credit for the killing and the kids go up in a victorious nuclear explosion.

The nuked part of heaven is wide open.  Plenty of room.  Just some Japanese, Russians and GIs.  Kid's will love it.

Dam Son.

Would you buy a couple of ARs and 375 rounds of ammo and storm in to a classroom just to have a teacher stand up, turn a key and say " you get nothing, sir.  Nothing!" And you get vaporized to the sound of children laughing at you?

It's not the stuff that gets in to manifestos.


Home Invasion Tutorial
Youtube RxWQPEx74H0
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Harry Freakstorm: Mutually Assured Destruction.

Some killer enters a school and the cops set off a small nuke.  Killer doesn't get credit for the killing and the kids go up in a victorious nuclear explosion.

The nuked part of heaven is wide open.  Plenty of room.  Just some Japanese, Russians and GIs.  Kid's will love it.

[Fark user image image 384x216]


There was a mod for Duke Nuke'm that turned the game in to a Starship Trooper game.  Had to switch to God Mode and all ammo just to get through the first level.  When I got the the exit, it wouldn't go off so I tried every weapon I had including the Nuke.

Seemed like the screen went orange for a while and when the blast cleared, the whole place was on fire.  Still couldn't exit the level.

The penthouse mod was VGA interesting.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbeshear: People are REWARDING those cowards?!


They're COPS. we are morally and constitutionally required by Jesus to give them complimentary unwashed rimjobs for their heroism and faint because it tastes and smells so good
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: Let's, just, just look at these "operators"

LOOK AT 'EM
[nypost.com image 744x495]


Training included running away with hands flailing above your heads and screaming like a little girl.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Half of it will be spent on Blue Lives flags, Don't Tread On Me flags, and truck nuts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Student and staff suggestions on spending oil money
Youtube EC-ht8-FrIw
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No Nuclear, biological and chemical detection units?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: SpaceyCat: For those who actually failed to read the article, the donations are for a memorial fund for the victims.  Subby is playing on how the cops feel victimized because people are angry from their "actions".

There's a lot of Waeselglish on that mission statement it says victims and "the community" whatever the f*ck that means.
Knowing how these jokers have handled the whole situation, it wouldn't surprise me if 90% goes to "the cops"


Yes, from the article itself:
A steering committee comprised of residents will decide in the coming weeks how the money will be distributed and used, city officials said

Which residents? Is it any of the 65% that voted for Donald Trump?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: For those who actually failed to read the article, the donations are for a memorial fund for the victims.  Subby is playing on how the cops feel victimized because people are angry from their "actions".


Go back and actually read the article, before you tell other people to read the article.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bslim: SpaceyCat: For those who actually failed to read the article, the donations are for a memorial fund for the victims.  Subby is playing on how the cops feel victimized because people are angry from their "actions".

There's a lot of Waeselglish on that mission statement it says victims and "the community" whatever the f*ck that means.
Knowing how these jokers have handled the whole situation, it wouldn't surprise me if 90% goes to "the cops"

Yes, from the article itself:
A steering committee comprised of residents will decide in the coming weeks how the money will be distributed and used, city officials said

Which residents? Is it any of the 65% that voted for Donald Trump?


There's no plausible justification for not having a disbursement plan with set allocations from the get-go. Once the "committee" gets to "steering" the families aint getting squat. You just watch, it's gonna turn into an epic shiatshow that'll end up in court for years.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can buy at least a dozen members of Congress for that amount of money.  Probably the most effective thing they could do.
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know at this point the police chief should just admit it, they're security theater actors who wanted to play with big boy toys and act the hero, but never actually expected to actually DO anything.  It'd be the only real honorable thing he could do, so obviously he's going to keep doubling down and making things shiattier.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At first I was super pissed, then i RTFA, and all was well-erm-better-ish... anyway my anger came down some.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mutually Assured Destruction.

Some killer enters a school and the cops set off a small nuke.  Killer doesn't get credit for the killing and the kids go up in a victorious nuclear explosion.

The nuked part of heaven is wide open.  Plenty of room.  Just some Japanese, Russians and GIs.  Kid's will love it.


Actually.  I was thinking active shooters are Actually terrorists.  We should place a Marine at every single school of kids under 13.
If we have to close all out foreign embassies so be it. Hell, end the stand off with Korea.
And make 2nd amendment fark protect everything else.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dbeshear: People are REWARDING those cowards?!


It was a Christian child sacrifice. They're profiting of of the deaths of murdered children.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bslim: Let's, just, just look at these "operators"

LOOK AT 'EM
[nypost.com image 744x495]


Wait. We haven't even heard where theses people was?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And DOJ should seize it as the proceeds of a criminal empire.


Merrick Garland will eventually charge the Uvalde PD of trespassing and other trivial protocol violations.

There.   Justice!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Bslim: Let's, just, just look at these "operators"

LOOK AT 'EM
[nypost.com image 744x495]

Training included running away with hands flailing above your heads and screaming like a little girl.


The 'little girls' were smart enough to play dead. Something the cops are apparently ALSO trained to do!
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.