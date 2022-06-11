 Skip to content
(Opelika-Auburn News)   Imagine being arrested, tried, and found guilty for placing boxes of flowers on your fiancée's grave. Then imagine it was your FIL-to be who had you arrested   (oanow.com) divider line
Tim_In_CT [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paywall....
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got in just fine.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I can imagine that just fine when the guy is in the wrong as much as he is here.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's an article not behind a paywall. FIL is a jerk, but the guy could just leave flowers and not the box.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ooops, HERE is the article: https://www.wbrc.com/2022/06/10/auburn-man-arrested-leaving-flowers-fiancs-grave-found-guilty/
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Here's an article not behind a paywall. FIL is a jerk, but the guy could just leave flowers and not the box.


Why is the FIL a jerk, here?  I don't get it.  The guy's behavior is essentially harassment and this is a final recourse to get him to stop.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, the would-be FIL is an asshat and needs a swift kick to the taint
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Here's an article not behind a paywall. FIL is a jerk, but the guy could just leave flowers and not the box.

Why is the FIL a jerk, here?  I don't get it.  The guy's behavior is essentially harassment and this is a final recourse to get him to stop.


Because the guy wanted leave flowers on his fiancee's grave, and FIL won't let him. That's a jerk move. You have a low bar for harassment.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Because the guy wanted leave flowers on his fiancee's grave, and FIL won't let him. That's a jerk move. You have a low bar for harassment.


No.  The guy can leave flowers on the grave whenever he wants to.  What the guy did is violate a cemetery agreement repeatedly, making his FIL liable if he doesn't remove them and mounted security cameras on city property to watch the grave.  Once or twice is someone grieving.  He did this nine times.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Because the guy wanted leave flowers on his fiancee's grave, and FIL won't let him. That's a jerk move. You have a low bar for harassment.

No.  The guy can leave flowers on the grave whenever he wants to.  What the guy did is violate a cemetery agreement repeatedly, making his FIL liable if he doesn't remove them and mounted security cameras on city property to watch the grave.  Once or twice is someone grieving.  He did this nine times.


Yup. And all this is clear in the article, that it was leaving flower boxes/planters that was the issue.  The judge's ruling:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Here's an article not behind a paywall. FIL is a jerk, but the guy could just leave flowers and not the box.

Why is the FIL a jerk, here?  I don't get it.  The guy's behavior is essentially harassment and this is a final recourse to get him to stop.


FIL-to-be (they were engaged but never married) is indeed a jerk but not because of this. She died in a car accident a few hours after he proposed to her. FIL didn't approve of their relationship and excluded the guy from attending her funeral. The guy is violating rules, which makes him a jerk too. However, the FIL2B is a jerk in how he's treating the guy his daughter loved.

/Story takes place in and around Auburn, AL
//It's a very Alabama-type story
///Roll Tide!
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A speculation on what my FIN would say:

"Son, we have all suffered a heavy loss and it's time for you to move on. It's the best option for your mental health, and our family's mental health. You'll be okay.

...and if I catch you leaving boxes at this grave one more time, I'm going to assume you will never stop. At that point, I will put you right next to her, and you can push up all the daisies you want."

/it's very rude and disrespectful to not listen to the family's wishes
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Brosephus: WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Here's an article not behind a paywall. FIL is a jerk, but the guy could just leave flowers and not the box.

Why is the FIL a jerk, here?  I don't get it.  The guy's behavior is essentially harassment and this is a final recourse to get him to stop.

FIL-to-be (they were engaged but never married) is indeed a jerk but not because of this. She died in a car accident a few hours after he proposed to her. FIL didn't approve of their relationship and excluded the guy from attending her funeral. The guy is violating rules, which makes him a jerk too. However, the FIL2B is a jerk in how he's treating the guy his daughter loved.

/Story takes place in and around Auburn, AL
//It's a very Alabama-type story
///Roll Tide!


I mean, if he's the sorta guy that'll turn your daughters grave into a spite garden maybe dad was right.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dodged a bullet. Probably.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Brosephus: WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Here's an article not behind a paywall. FIL is a jerk, but the guy could just leave flowers and not the box.

Why is the FIL a jerk, here?  I don't get it.  The guy's behavior is essentially harassment and this is a final recourse to get him to stop.

FIL-to-be (they were engaged but never married) is indeed a jerk but not because of this. She died in a car accident a few hours after he proposed to her. FIL didn't approve of their relationship and excluded the guy from attending her funeral. The guy is violating rules, which makes him a jerk too. However, the FIL2B is a jerk in how he's treating the guy his daughter loved.

/Story takes place in and around Auburn, AL
//It's a very Alabama-type story
///Roll Tide!

I mean, if he's the sorta guy that'll turn your daughters grave into a spite garden maybe dad was right.


Fair point!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The would-be FIL sounds like an asshole. The fact that he didn't hear directly about his daughter's engagement tells you either she thought so or that she feared him.

But the guy leaving boxes needs to stop being a dick. It's maintained by the city, they make the rules. If you want to honor her with living things, go plant some flowers or trees somewhere else and leave your own memorial plaque.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the dead person, looking down on both of them, would have hated both for their bullshiat.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Because the guy wanted leave flowers on his fiancee's grave, and FIL won't let him. That's a jerk move. You have a low bar for harassment.

No.  The guy can leave flowers on the grave whenever he wants to.  What the guy did is violate a cemetery agreement repeatedly, making his FIL liable if he doesn't remove them and mounted security cameras on city property to watch the grave.  Once or twice is someone grieving.  He did this nine times.

Yup. And all this is clear in the article, that it was leaving flower boxes/planters that was the issue.  The judge's ruling:

[Fark user image image 425x532]


He actually said that?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Brosephus: WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Here's an article not behind a paywall. FIL is a jerk, but the guy could just leave flowers and not the box.

Why is the FIL a jerk, here?  I don't get it.  The guy's behavior is essentially harassment and this is a final recourse to get him to stop.

FIL-to-be (they were engaged but never married) is indeed a jerk but not because of this. She died in a car accident a few hours after he proposed to her. FIL didn't approve of their relationship and excluded the guy from attending her funeral. The guy is violating rules, which makes him a jerk too. However, the FIL2B is a jerk in how he's treating the guy his daughter loved.

/Story takes place in and around Auburn, AL
//It's a very Alabama-type story
///Roll Tide!

I mean, if he's the sorta guy that'll turn your daughters grave into a spite garden maybe dad was right.


It sounds like the FIL has always been an asshole to the fiancé and has done everything he can to exclude him from his late daughter's life and death. He's not doing this because he's some put-upon victim--he's doing this because he had legal justification to be an asshole to the grieving fiancé. And the fiancé didn't want to take it. Unfortunately, the fiancé still broke the law, so he's in the wrong here. (Dude, just leave flowers--as soon as you run afoul of the grounds regulations, you're not gonna win.)
 
Watubi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FIL is an asshat for threatening legal action and following through with it.  Fiancé is a troll for defying FIL by disregarding cemetery rules.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FiL to be is still controlling his daughter after she is dead.  Probably was worse while she was alive.

still, rules are rules.  if the cemetery has rules about no boxes.  stop leaving boxes.  Find other ways of honoring her that doesn't involved breaking the rules.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've brought flowers to friends' graves. If someone had already left a tribute, I'll leave the flowers at a stranger's grave and clear it away a bit if it seems neglected. FIL is a passive-aggressive douche.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Again?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Because the guy wanted leave flowers on his fiancee's grave, and FIL won't let him. That's a jerk move. You have a low bar for harassment.

No.  The guy can leave flowers on the grave whenever he wants to.  What the guy did is violate a cemetery agreement repeatedly, making his FIL liable if he doesn't remove them and mounted security cameras on city property to watch the grave.  Once or twice is someone grieving.  He did this nine times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This has been on Fark how many times now?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This has been on Fark how many times now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A box! Damn you! A booooooox!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bat For Lashes - In God's House (Official Video)
Youtube XBjuJbvqm_Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0QTaULDRXI
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This has been on Fark how many times now?


Dunno, here's one from February.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was she .... hot?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Brosephus: WickerNipple: Clarence Brown: Here's an article not behind a paywall. FIL is a jerk, but the guy could just leave flowers and not the box.

Why is the FIL a jerk, here?  I don't get it.  The guy's behavior is essentially harassment and this is a final recourse to get him to stop.

FIL-to-be (they were engaged but never married) is indeed a jerk but not because of this. She died in a car accident a few hours after he proposed to her. FIL didn't approve of their relationship and excluded the guy from attending her funeral. The guy is violating rules, which makes him a jerk too. However, the FIL2B is a jerk in how he's treating the guy his daughter loved.

/Story takes place in and around Auburn, AL
//It's a very Alabama-type story
///Roll Tide!


So both sides are bad.

How do I vote?
 
Watubi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've brought flowers to friends' graves. If someone had already left a tribute, I'll leave the flowers at a stranger's grave and clear it away a bit if it seems neglected. FIL is a passive-aggressive douche.


You have it backwards, fiancé was the one being passive-aggressive.  FIL was, simply, aggressive
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, so she preferred live flowering plants. Put them in a peat pot or a burlap bag. Stop adding a picture of yourself (and her). You can have a picture of her that you took but you're tempting the littering charge there.

Ultimately, the grave site is owned by the family that paid for it. They can "clean" up any time and that may involve removing old flowers and even the life plants you add.

But seriously, try to figure out how to make peace. Try to find a way to leave your potted flower in a way your would-be FIL can accept. Neither of you should be wanting to fight around this.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
> repeatedly leaves boxes of stuff in a place he doesn't own, thinks that's "planting"

"This is the fourth time I've put the flower box on her grave and someone she knew keeps trashing them. Someone keeps throwing away the flowers that I plant. But each time he throws them away, I'll plant more."


Guy seems like the sort of mental child who thinks that the litter he leaves in public parks, on sidewalks, and throws out his truck window just disappears once he can't see it anymore.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Per Fark Law, he should fark his almost FIL
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
weeklystorybook.comView Full Size

/I should be a judge
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FIL might act like that because that's always how the fiancé has been. I do not have children but I would not be trilled if my nieces or nephews wanted to marry a person who thinks rules are for other people.
 
