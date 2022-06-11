 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A flight attendant turned cupcake entrepreneur steals a dead baby's identity, uses it to obtain a job, a pilot's license, a passport, admission to college, and, eventually, hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 bailout funds. Ta-da?   (yahoo.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not politically correct to call a stewardess "cupcake", subby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alice Cooper - Dead Babies [Live]
Youtube lPiSGzL3uN4
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That baby must have been the youngest pilot ever before they died.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like they always say.

"When life throws you dead babies, make lemonade".
 
mononymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some Fortune 500 company should hire her as CEO. She's a problem-solver.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did she kill the baby? Victimless crime.
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That all sounds exhausting. If she'd spent all that energy on a legal enterprise she might've had success.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Like they always say.

"When life throws you dead babies, make lemonade".


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How'd the baby log all those flight hours?

Oh, yeah...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was the baby Rusty Shackleford?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Step 3: Profit!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Mister Buttons: Like they always say.

"When life throws you dead babies, make lemonade".

[upload.wikimedia.org image 256x379]


Unless, of course, you ingest ground up moon rocks because those are pure poison....
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it's ohio.
i'm going to go ahead and assume it's art schlichter.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Like they always say.

"When life throws you dead babies, make lemonade".


Or red velvet cupcakes with Beet juice instead of food coloring.
 
