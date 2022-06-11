 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo now claims he didn't know he was in charge, and his lawyer asks for transcripts of his previous comments before Arredondo discusses it again. Apparently the truth is "hard to keep straight"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
69
    More: Followup, Police, Pete Arredondo, Texas school police chief, Constable, deadliest classroom shootings, police chief of the Uvalde school district, much time, Arredondo's actions  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2022 at 1:47 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's obvious that nobody was in charge.  At the same time, one would expect the chief to be in charge until they turned over control to someone else who was more prepared to deal with it.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are parts of Texas where the best way to get elected is to attend funerals and weddings and use your power for your friends. You don't even have to lie well. Clearly, this guy is in one of those places.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the point of the whole DEFUND THE POLICE initiative. This so-called police department is part of the school district, apparently. WHY? What the hell is their job?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theteacher: This is the point of the whole DEFUND THE POLICE initiative. This so-called police department is part of the school district, apparently. WHY? What the hell is their job?


To send children to prison.  That's why they're there.  The private prison industry needs bodies.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"How was I supposed to know I was in charge of going in to save children at the school that we were in charge of? My brother got me this job, why didn't he just call me?"
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he's incompetent.  I think we already knew this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus Christ.
You have a school with kids and a gunman.
Calculate the amount of risk to the kids, and go in and neutralize that gunman.
Don't have the guts? Send in a cop who does, then quit, you farking coward.
Your job is to protect the public, and part of that job is taking the risk so they are not at risk.
Pretty simple shiat.

Next pig that tells me they put their life on the line every day is a liar.

They don't.
They shoot unarmed drunks in the back of the head. They stand on necks until you are dead. The raise people they think aren't afraid of them to instill fear.
And the most of them are a coronary occlusion away from a pine box.

Either you keep yourself in prime order, and understand your mission is to serve and protect, or you are a frightened thug.

We all have seen which one this chief is.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"How was I supposed to know that the highest-ranking person would be put in charge???"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: This is the point of the whole DEFUND THE POLICE initiative. This so-called police department is part of the school district, apparently. WHY? What the hell is their job?


They don't know but they are prepared to fund even more of it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're on site and you don't know who the incident commander, you either find out or you fill that role yourself until someone more qualified shows up. You don't stand there with your thumb up your ass.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He must have thought that "Chief" was the title the ticket scalper calls you in lieu of Sir.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they'd be better off if they didn't talk at all about the incident.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm the police chief? Why didn't anyone tell me?!"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had rehearsed this exact kind of scenario. Oh, wait. . .
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: It's obvious that nobody was in charge.  At the same time, one would expect the chief to be in charge until they turned over control to someone else who was more prepared to deal with it.


, for example, "anyone else, anyone at all".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But I heard that... um... CHARLES was in charge. Of our days, and our nights. Yeah that's it."
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that I couldn't get any angrier about this, but when I heard it yesterday afternoon , I found out that yes, yes I really could.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, ICE was there and he is brown. Which makes jurisdiction a little less clear.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'll be that guy for a minute..

If you are in the hot zone, you are not the IC. No matter what your rank is. If my fire Chief for some reason is doing interior operations he is not the IC, even though he is the highest ranking person there. So same with this farker....since he was inside, he wasn't the IC.

/Source- I'm a fire fighter.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything."

-Mark Twain
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: It's obvious that nobody was in charge.  At the same time, one would expect the chief to be in charge until they turned over control to someone else who was more prepared to deal with it.


This is a HUGE deal in ICS. The degree they stress reporting structure is almost absurd, until you see something like this happen. You always know who you report to and who reports to you.

As the highest raking first on scene his responsibility was command until he explicitly handed it off.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of amazing this shiatstain already had himself a nice deep hold. And he keeps on digging.

We all know it was incompetence and cowardice, die in a fire.

Also how does a force not have one of these on hand?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Kinda what a set of irons or just the Halligan for my car. Eventually it will be useful. Maybe not immediately. But eventually something will come up and "oh this is in my trunk"
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, cops are idiots.

Also to be fair, they don't care for ICS and only use it to the extent they have to for state and federal funds.

Also, cops are apparently huge f'n cowards.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops lie.  We all know cops lie pretty much any time they say anything, and they get away with it because we as 'Muricans are told every cop is a hero since the day we are born.

Watching the bandages get ripped off of that one is farking glorious.  These clowns demonstrated to the entire country what cops are about.  They can't lie their way out of it, there ain't shiat they can do about it, and they don't know what to do.

If it weren't for the pile of dead kids they created, it would almost be funny.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seams Decepticons had it right.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 650x343]

If you're on site and you don't know who the incident commander, you either find out or you fill that role yourself until someone more qualified shows up. You don't stand there with your thumb up your ass.


absolutely correct. If you're a Good Cop you stand there with your foot on the neck of a desperate mother who wants to rescue her child because she was parked incorrectly
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: "If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything."

-Mark Twain


"It is hard to believe that a man is telling the truth when you know that you would lie if you were in his place."

- H L Mencken
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 650x343]

If you're on site and you don't know who the incident commander, you either find out or you fill that role yourself until someone more qualified shows up. You don't stand there with your thumb up your ass.


I don't understand why each officer arriving at the scene wouldn't first assume it was their duty to rush in and stop the bad guy from killing children, and then do so, absent someone giving a direct order backed by compelling justification why it would be better for the kids to do something else.  And even then, only wait momentarily to make sure some better plan was under way, and charging in anyway if not.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Police Chiefs were appointed/hired by the Mayor or City Council and not elected like County Sheriffs.  So why hasn't this weasel been shiatcanned as a scapegoat yet.  Maybe because it's a systemic shiatshow all the way up and down.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: BizarreMan: It's obvious that nobody was in charge.  At the same time, one would expect the chief to be in charge until they turned over control to someone else who was more prepared to deal with it.

This is a HUGE deal in ICS. The degree they stress reporting structure is almost absurd, until you see something like this happen. You always know who you report to and who reports to you.

As the highest raking first on scene his responsibility was command until he explicitly handed it off.


I will say from my experience dealing with cops, for the most part the cop whose beat the incident is in is in charge no matter if it's the guy's first day on the force. Their rank structure is somewhat meaningless. I just ask them whose got the sheet and they tell me and that's the officer in charge. For a higher ranking officer to take charge, it's usually well known.

Regardless, this guy is a liar.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: To be fair, cops are idiots.


That's actually kind of true. It is possible to score too high on the intelligence test to become a cop.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the parts of this story that makes no sense at all is the excuse the Police Chief has used about why he did not take his police radio with him (arguing he had difficulty running with one of them and afraid the other one would fall off his Tac belt.) https://greeleytribune.net/uvalde-police-chief-told-about-the-lack-of-radio-upon-entering-the-school/

Even if you accept this as an excuse (I don't). With all the officers standing around for close to an hour, why couldn't he either a) take a radio from one of his other officers or b) send one of the officers back to his car to retrieve the radios that he left behind (or both).
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: To be fair, cops are idiots.

Also to be fair, they don't care for ICS and only use it to the extent they have to for state and federal funds.

Also, cops are apparently huge f'n cowards.


I should have been more specific, I was referring to the UPD.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a horrible job he had. Basically balancing uncertain death and uncertain death.

Then deaths happened and he was blamed.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
UVALDE POLICE CHIEF:  THE WORLD'S STUPIDEST MAN?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I get the feeling he's the sort of person that, except in this incident, would make it clear that he was the boss whose orders shouldn't be questioned.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
10: Tell lie that you think that will get you out of trouble
20: Lie gets you in more trouble
30: GOTO 10
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sdd2000: One of the parts of this story that makes no sense at all is the excuse the Police Chief has used about why he did not take his police radio with him (arguing he had difficulty running with one of them and afraid the other one would fall off his Tac belt.) https://greeleytribune.net/uvalde-police-chief-told-about-the-lack-of-radio-upon-entering-the-school/

Even if you accept this as an excuse (I don't). With all the officers standing around for close to an hour, why couldn't he either a) take a radio from one of his other officers or b) send one of the officers back to his car to retrieve the radios that he left behind (or both).


Read that as "fell off his Taco Bell" and it still made sense in context. Can't save kids during lunchtime!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theteacher: This is the point of the whole DEFUND THE POLICE initiative. This so-called police department is part of the school district, apparently. WHY? What the hell is their job?


The local schools where I live supposedly have an SRO but there is never anyone actually there. This is a predominantly white wealthy area.  Uvalde is a minority school district , I wouldn't be surprised if they had a full time SRO there for punishment and to put things on the children's permanent record.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: It was a horrible job he had. Basically balancing uncertain death and uncertain death.

Then deaths happened and he was blamed.


His job isn't to philosophically balance things on the sidelines.

It's to stop the gunman before he kills more.

Has anyone asked him "could you not hear the supersonic cracks of bullets stopping lives one by one?"

Because the parents they decided to preoccupy themselves with could.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: It was a horrible job he had. Basically balancing uncertain death and uncertain death.

Then deaths happened and he was blamed.


Police with guns and protective gear and tactical training have less of an uncertain death than 6-7-8-9 year-olds with no guns and no protective gear and no tactical training.  The balance for less death was in favor of the police and they waited an hour.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: I think they'd be better off if they didn't talk at all about the incident.


No, let them talk. Get it all on record, every lie, every fumble, every accidentally uttered truth. Let it get to the point that even Thin Blue Line zealots can't justify their actions.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Mugato: I think they'd be better off if they didn't talk at all about the incident.

No, let them talk. Get it all on record, every lie, every fumble, every accidentally uttered truth. Let it get to the point that even Thin Blue Line zealots can't justify their actions.


Well I meant better for them.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Sleeper_agent: It was a horrible job he had. Basically balancing uncertain death and uncertain death.

Then deaths happened and he was blamed.

Police with guns and protective gear and tactical training have less of an uncertain death than 6-7-8-9 year-olds with no guns and no protective gear and no tactical training.  The balance for less death was in favor of the police and they waited an hour.


I know(hope) you were being sarcastic, I just wanted to post a response just in case.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 650x343]

If you're on site and you don't know who the incident commander, you either find out or you fill that role yourself until someone more qualified shows up. You don't stand there with your thumb up your ass.

I don't understand why each officer arriving at the scene wouldn't first assume it was their duty to rush in and stop the bad guy from killing children, and then do so, absent someone giving a direct order backed by compelling justification why it would be better for the kids to do something else.  And even then, only wait momentarily to make sure some better plan was under way, and charging in anyway if not.


That's fine as long as you're actually doing so. But after 15 minutes of staring at a locked door and making zero progress, perhaps it's time to regroup and take another look at the situation.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be fair, everyone should be provided with a transcript of previous statements when giving information during an investigation. Interrogation as we do it specifically is designed to basically brainwash you and make you feel guilt even when you had nothing to do with whatever it was about. Day-long sessions involving lies repeated by interrogators about what they know, lying about the circumstances, about what others have given in statements until you doubt your own mind and accept that you must have been involved. They get the confession, however tentative, and the prosecutor tries to line up a plea deal so they don't have to actually prove anything in court.

Police unions ensure that this process cannot be used against union members because they know it is inherently unfair and prejudicial, designed to get a result that lines up with the investigators' expectations rather than any objective validity.

Now, what I want to know is why he went in himself instead of sending in another officer and doing his job as administrator. That's what "chief" means as a title. It means that your responsibility is to manage situations and clear the way for those who are assigned to act to do so effectively. If you have "chief" in your title and you deliberately go into a situation like that, you have already failed at your job. It isn't a matter of being a coward or a hero, it is about understanding your role in things. If you have to go in yourself, don't take that title. I understand why someone would feel compelled to go in like that, but such a person should not be a police chief unless there was a very specific skill that nobody else had or nobody else is available to respond.

Everything else might be defensible if he hadn't abdicated his responsibilities to do what he did. I get that nobody wants to be seen as a paper pusher, a bureaucrat. Being responsible means accepting that your team needs you to function. You send others in with a set of instructions and wait for everyone else to arrive to tell them what is going on and maybe let someone else with more resources take charge.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: He must have thought that "Chief" was the title the ticket scalper calls you in lieu of Sir.


I was a 67N on the Army.  I wore the coveted crew chief wings.  Sometimes, people called me chief.

Might have been acknowledging his native American heritage.  His grandma was a Cherokee princess, you know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: It's kind of amazing this shiatstain already had himself a nice deep hold. And he keeps on digging.

We all know it was incompetence and cowardice, die in a fire.

Also how does a force not have one of these on hand?

[Fark user image image 425x340]

Kinda what a set of irons or just the Halligan for my car. Eventually it will be useful. Maybe not immediately. But eventually something will come up and "oh this is in my trunk"


In the movies, you can blast the hinges with a shotgun.  Blows the door right off the frame.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.