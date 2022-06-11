 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for June 11 is headlong, as in That Rick Astley song has been in my headlong enough to drive me crazy   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, she drives me crazy is the Fine Young Cannibals song which has been in my head long after I wanted it to stop.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen - Headlong (Official Video)
Youtube zhyaAPsT1LU
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [YouTube video: Queen - Headlong (Official Video)]


Love that song. It was one of the first Queen songs I liked after discovering Bohemian growing up.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigMax: No, she drives me crazy is the Fine Young Cannibals song which has been in my head long after I wanted it to stop.


It drives me crazy, I just can't sleep.  I'm so excited, I'm in too deep.  Crazy?  It feels alright. Thinking of it keeps me up all night.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'll probably get a lot of grief for this Subby, but I'm never gonna give you.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Au Revoir Simone - "Crazy" (Live Performance)
Youtube pnDgXJL1Ud8
 
culebra
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Never Gonna Give You Up but all the notes are C
Youtube cSAp9sBzPbc
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

culebra: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cSAp9sBzPbc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Rick Astley goes New Wave.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Headlong was subbys moms nickname back in the day
 
dennysgod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ahseeit.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxwellton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Locomotive Breath (2001 Remaster)
Youtube c4JqvK3Fwn8

In the shuffling madness
Of the locomotive breath
Runs the all-time loser...
 
sephjnr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
headlong (n), Kim Kardashian's standard pitch of a TV show.
 
