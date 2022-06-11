 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   State to decades-old sportsmen club: Get off my lawn   (inquirer.com) divider line
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haaaahaaaaaahaaaaa
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can states leverage eminent domain? If yes, can the leverage it specifically to, "return the land to nature."? Because I thought that ED was for the public good and Bob Dole commercials.

/Off to the Googles, I guess.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bet it was your idea take that picture too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cant fap to this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Adverse possession only works if some one used your space without permission.
In this case, it is new jersey, the make Pennsylvania look legit.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why do I smell developer bribes to the state agency involved in this?
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I think climate change is probably going to introduce a lot of "No rebuild" riders that local, state and federal governments will attach to properties in certain areas. Basically if the structure is destroyed by a specified cause, then it doesn't get rebuilt. This would be a good thing and substantially reduce storm casualties and cleanup over time.

I'm not so sure about demolishing an existing structure that still has useful life. It might go for another 10 years before getting wrecked and people can use it in the meantime.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the state purchased the land and let them stay. Without a lease? I don't think there's much they can do if that's the case.

/Not a lawyer
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Why do I smell developer bribes to the state agency involved in this?


I smelled the same thing.

"Oh.  Five bucks says they want to develop it."

NJ is so god damn corrupt.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clavan said the club has had a liquor license since 1976 with no problems. The only time police came, he said, was when a member had a heat attack.
"It's an honor system at the bar," he said.

Ok that is NOT something you should ever be stupid enough to tell another human being, let alone a reporter
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cause they'll tell two friends, and they'll tell two friends, and so on, and so on...
 
mossberg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
IANAL, but my understanding is that social clubs do not need a liquor license unless they are charging for the drinks. And the article says blah blah blah "honor system".  It seems fishy they would apply for one if they are truly members-only.  And why wouldn't they just do BYOB and all liquor on premise is owned by members for their own use? I suspect that at some point the club either did or intended to, have non-members come in and drink. Like a lot of the VFW's do.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And they wonder why people hate government.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Simplified summary I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

State, county, city, take your pick.

Even if they fail at an ED attempt they can do all sorts of things to fark with them.  I witnessed it happen with my beloved American Legion post.  City wanted the property and tried ED.  That failed to materialize so they just farked with us in other ways.  We'd had an annual car show for 18 years, never needing being asked to get a permit and boom, cited for not having a permit.  So we applied for permits for future outside events...every one of them got denied.

And suddenly the town had a Marshall, a position that didn't previously exist.  And wouldn't ya just know it but he was showing up at our events, like the car show and our bike nights, and finding people we had never seen before nor since with open containers .  We got cited and "one more and we pull your liquor license."

When post leadership finally gave in and agreed to sell the property all of that bullshiat stopped.  Amazing how that happens, eh?

There's a reason why the expression "you can't fight city hall" exists.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Generally, eminent domain needs to provide a tangible benefit to the populous.  So, roads or infrastructure that provide a direct benefit to the general community even if it causes pain to one member.  But "pretty" hasn't generally been considered a tangible benefit.  Yes, I realize why "pretty" is really important in this context, but legally it has been much more hard-nosed about what counts as a benefit.

Now, interestingly, SCOTUS has said eminent domain can be used to seize one person's property and give it to another, if the second person claims they can provide more tax revenue to the government than the first person, like seizing homes to build a factory.  Crucially, you don't actually have to provide that benefit, just say you can.  So, if the government seizes the homes for your factory and then passes an ordinance that says new factories only have to pay $0.01/century in taxes, the seizure is still valid.  So, in theory, if you have a compliant local government, you could present a plan to create a "green space" that will generate $∞ in taxes, seize the land, turn it into wilderness, and then have the local government pass an "green space ordinance" that drops taxes on wilderness down to a ha'penny a millennium, and walk away.  The main problem is that with the current SCOTUS, they would almost certainly rule that the seizure is only valid if you plan to build a toxic waste burning facility that has no safety measures whatsoever.
 
badplaid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone in mid-level power wanted to get in and didn't sometime about 10 years ago. They advanced up and slowly worked the system in a long game. The whole thing is Better Call Saul-esque in it's brilliance.
 
