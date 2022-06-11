 Skip to content
(Vancouver Is Awesome)   Party in Vancouver   (vancouverisawesome.com)
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's less a party than a desperate bid to keep junkies alive.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
party over here
Youtube EgIpj25iMDw
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, it turns out that legal, regulated drugs are less dangerous than illegal, unregulated ones. Too bad the state doesn't actually care.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Vancouverer mounties kill.?
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It's less a party than a desperate bid to keep junkies alive.


So, pissing in the wind.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wish they'd drop by with some primo mdma
 
adamatari
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As I've said before, just give addicts drugs. It's cheaper and the end result is better than all this other shiat we've been doing.

Heck, might as well put out a real "classic" coke. Maybe being able to get a hit at the soda fountain wasn't so bad after all. Maybe drugs being legal isn't really that big a deal. Maybe personal freedom should include the freedom to get high.

We can be damn sure what we're doing now is just making a lot of people miserable and not doing much good.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i'm in.
 
tirob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It's less a party than a desperate bid to keep junkies alive.


Handing out needle drugs without clean needles, cotton swabs, and rubbing alcohol?  Looks more like pushing than harm reduction to me.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

adamatari: We can be damn sure what we're doing now is just making a lot of people miserable


...not a bug.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tirob: Nurglitch: It's less a party than a desperate bid to keep junkies alive.

Handing out needle drugs without clean needles, cotton swabs, and rubbing alcohol?  Looks more like pushing than harm reduction to me.


More uninformed diatribe?  From tirob?  No....
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Free Coke? That's why you're fat.
 
