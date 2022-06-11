 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bored? Tired of all the rain? Have some beer? "Hey dudes, I've got a great idea"   (twitter.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2022 at 9:45 AM



‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Hope their beer isn't watered down.
2) Sorta/kinda dangerous with that curve in the road right before the puddle.
3) Meh, it's fun, why not
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were clean water, maybe.  But dirty street water?  I'll pass.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How did they die?


Doing what they loved.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until someone gets pink eye.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One thing I was taught as a child was not to wade in the floodwaters after a hurricane because you don't know what's in the runoff. Oil, pesticides, fertilizer, fuel, animal waste....

I assume the same principle is at work here
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: One thing I was taught as a child was not to wade in the floodwaters after a hurricane because you don't know what's in the runoff. Oil, pesticides, fertilizer, fuel, animal waste....

I assume the same principle is at work here


This appears to me to be an Australian scene based on the eucalypt trees in the background and driving on the left, although happy to be corrected.

The water is dirty road water (oil, general dirt, maybe a hint of roadkill) but it's not hurricane floodwater. It won't help their beers taste any better but it's unlikely to be full of the sorts of nasty bacteria associated with overflowing sewers.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: One thing I was taught as a child was not to wade in the floodwaters after a hurricane because you don't know what's in the runoff. Oil, pesticides, fertilizer, fuel, animal waste....

I assume the same principle is at work here


It's always poop. Lots of human poop.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All fun and games until someone hydroplanes.

darwin.jpg
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When is Original going to get fixed?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is at least a year old.   But still funny.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.