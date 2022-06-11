 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 108 of WW3: Zelenskyy calls for more weapons in the East, fighting in Slovyansk as Russia pushes toward Bakhmut, deadly cholera outbreak feared in Mariupol, and Estonia's getting fed up with Putin The Great. It's your Saturday Ukraine War update   (aljazeera.com) divider line
3
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, World War II, Russian blockades, Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian troops, outcome of the war  
•       •       •

16 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Jun 2022 at 7:00 AM (3 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

That cholera outbreak is concerning. On the one hand, all the remaining Ukrainians will have to evacuate. On the other, it hinders the orcs trying to set anything up there.

Let's hope the tabloids are right and Putin is knocking at death's door.

/🇺🇦
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Let's hope the tabloids are right and Putin is knocking at death's door.


This would be a good thing
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.