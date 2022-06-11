 Skip to content
(CNN)   I'm shrooming so I CAN deal   (cnn.com) divider line
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*Mario and Luigi would like to know your location*
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want steakhouse food. You know overpriced steak, 8 dollars for a salad and 8 dollars for a side dish of onion soup or spinach.

The SO came home with a bunch of kale. I dislike kale. However I might make it my own by making creamed kale with mushrooms and asiago cheese .
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trust the fungus, trust the fungus!
 
jnoel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer macrodosing, but meh.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Make it with agarica mushrooms. I'll bet she won't bring you kale again.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Paid $20.95 for a plate of beef chow fun, a favorite dish, yesterday here in Denver at a pretty good Chinese [really Vietnamese] place.

I note this to you for no reason at, really, except that it reinforced my Pandemic notion that eating at home beats the hell out of most any restaurant experience.  The upside to restaurants is that they make meetings with friends or family much easier.  I stood for a few moments puzzled by the line of cars at the taco bell next door to the pretty good Chinese [really Vietnamese] place. I mean, I get it, I suppose, but it seemed in those moments to be a significant expression of very American Weltschmerz.

As far as 'shrooms go for mental issues: I am not a lawyer but I do represent people at SSA hearings sometimes.  A judge from Chicago years ago would invariably ask claimants alleging depression/anxiety if they'd considered maybe going outside for a walk in the park, making a new friend or helping somebody with something.  Sure, the line of questions was kinda mean, but the questions were entirely valid and worth thinking about..
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd kill to find some magic mushrooms.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just make sure if you do take some you do it in the right place with the right people..
Trippin' With The Bradys
Youtube CjmOwuu_f0E
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fandom is another tab dude.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Met elvis Costello whilst in shrooms. Or his roadie. Or grip. Or elvis Costello.
Idk, we were all shrooming.

But I did actually buy shrooms off tommy lee, like months ago
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wasnt the first double blind microdosing study released not long ago and found it made no difference? An that some of the participants violated the protocols?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Google 'magic truffles'. You can order them online.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are you saying the Vietnamese people are pretending to be Chinse? I have a theory that most Chinese restaurants are owned by Asians other than Chinese but with less popular local dishes. Similarly to how most KFC franchises are owned by people that are not from Kentucky. Don't get me started on Boston Markets. Their accents aren't fooling anyone.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've never not had a bad trip. Fark psychedelics as far as I'm concerned, I'll stick to good old fashioned alcohol and self-loathing to keep me on the level.

/Ymmv
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

A lot of depression starts with a genetic predisposition to anxiety.

I have an older kid on the deep trim and her brain gets overloaded really quickly which makes it difficult to accomplish social tasks.  This leads to depression.

A walk outside won't do anything.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I dunno. You tell us.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

He's just trippin'.

I myself am a big fan of the healing properties of the mycelial network.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LSD-25, but I have shroomed twice and it was a good time both times.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I can't even begin to fathom what sort of dig 'participants violating the protocols' is, looks like you did too many drugs in your youth
 
August11
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I smoked some brownie pie last night and though not a psychedelic experience, I still want to give the grower of that stuff a medal,  a 100k grant, and a Lamborghini. Because the world last night was paradise.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Along the Gulf coast most any restaurant that's remotely "Asian" from Chinese, to Thai, to Sushi are owned by Vietnamese that settled here with Lt Dan after Vietnam. Fortunately "Pho" is becoming popular along with decent Korean food.
 
pheed
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I recently learned that you can buy mushroom spore syringes online.  Using the spores, you should be able to grow your own quite easily.  The syringes are legal in all but three states.  They only become illegal once you actually grow the shrooms.

I'm seriously considering trying this myself.  I don't have any experience at identifying wild mushrooms and I don't want to ingest something that might kill me.  I would however trust a reputable retailer of these spores.

I tried mushrooms once in college, but was sold a bad batch.  It didn't do anything other than give me a tummy ache.
 
