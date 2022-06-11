 Skip to content
Toyotas are apparently tornado proof
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weeeeeeezzzzzzzzzzard,
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Started off interesting, then turned into a commercial for insurance.  Not watching the rest of it.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jackass did it.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I fell down the rabbit hole of these restore / pimp-out car videos and it's really had me interested in cars lately, ended up getting me into sim racing too, cause that's what my wallet needed was another hobby
 
PadreScout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A "rare" MR2?


.. lol, sure, whatever.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"tornado-proof" might be a bit of an oversell.  The engine itself wasn't cracked and the critical electrical wires were intact, but I'd maybe limit your description to "tornado-resistant" at best.  It's not a Hilux
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Old news is old.


Old news is old.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Old news is old.

Old news is old.


I see you found footage of one of those "rate" Toyota Hilux
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PadreScout: A "rare" MR2?


.. lol, sure, whatever.


From an mr2 enthusiast
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just change the oil and it'll run forever.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's a reason Toyota pickups are the vehicle of choice for terrorists in inhospitable environments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PadreScout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: forever


That's a MR2 conditional "forever" defined as "until the driver get's nervous in a fast turn, backs off of the gas and it spins off the road killing the driver"     Toyota went through a weird phase where they decided anything Porsche can do, they can do better.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's an earlier vid where Hoovie shows the car upside down in the daycare center. That the car even rolls well enough to load onto a flatbed is amazing.

/ be careful of the dirty diapers
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PadreScout: UncleDirtNap: forever

That's a MR2 conditional "forever" defined as "until the driver get's nervous in a fast turn, backs off of the gas and it spins off the road killing the driver"     Toyota went through a weird phase where they decided anything Porsche can do, they can do better.


Had a couple of 1st Gen Mister Twos.  Looped one of them once in the rain but didn't hit anything.  Fun little cars, would love to pick up an SC.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

offacue: PadreScout: UncleDirtNap: forever

That's a MR2 conditional "forever" defined as "until the driver get's nervous in a fast turn, backs off of the gas and it spins off the road killing the driver"     Toyota went through a weird phase where they decided anything Porsche can do, they can do better.

Had a couple of 1st Gen Mister Twos.  Looped one of them once in the rain but didn't hit anything.  Fun little cars, would love to pick up an SC.


Yeah, they're neat cars.  Buddy of mine in college had a second gen, not too different from the car in that video.  They're great little machines.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Low budget Top Gear guy is alright.

And puts out more quality content.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Check out the boosted boos YouTube channel for the fastest mr2.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes it is k swapped
 
