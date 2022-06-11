 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Looks like going to college was a mistake, guys   (twitter.com) divider line
65
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

2134 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2022 at 8:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm. Non-college man born 1956 here. Seems like I'm exactly average for my cohort, which is awesome. Of course, no HIV and the birth control pill had a great deal to do with that.
/Also, I'm a looker
//Yeah, no
///Of course, I'm married now, so I've hit a little dry spell over the last 30 years or so
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those lines sure are squiggly.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So just proves older men are whores! I KNEW it. You hussies.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems low to me
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense to me. I married my wife while we were in college, and there were plenty of women taking classes who were working on their Mrs. degree.
Once you're married, the number of partners stops increasing (or the lawyers get involved).
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROFL at self reported sexual stats where men somehow have twice as many partners as women.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's depressing.  I guess that's what I get for getting married young.

/cries quietly to myself.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: ROFL at self reported sexual stats where men somehow have twice as many partners as women.


There are a few women with 2000 who make all the difference.  Also: ideocracy is real?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to college, but studied antiquities. The only thing I see in that graph is the face of Herodotus.

/I spoke with women in college
//speaking-with-women stud, actually
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: ROFL at self reported sexual stats where men somehow have twice as many partners as women.


i was sent by my family doctor to a christian hospital for a colonoscopy. a form asked me how many people i had sex with. i lied. i told them 27 female 24 male. any way, for a guy who was going to explore my rectum the doctor came off as a real stiff. there was no laughing in the prep room that day.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: ROFL at self reported sexual stats where men somehow have twice as many partners as women.


Also, what 'base' do you have to get to where you count someone as a 'sex partner' for these surveys?  I don't know about life in the 1950s, but if my experience as someone born ca. 1980 is vaguely reflective of other times as well, then 'sex partners' could include a lot of men left stranded on second and third base at the end of the inning which might not get reflected in the final score.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Hmm. Non-college man born 1956 here. Seems like I'm exactly average for my cohort, which is awesome. Of course, no HIV and the birth control pill had a great deal to do with that.
/Also, I'm a looker
//Yeah, no
///Of course, I'm married now, so I've hit a little dry spell over the last 30 years or so


Get this right. You were 30yo
When this came out:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude, teach me.
Teach me wisdom from the forgotten.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: So just proves older men are whores! I KNEW it. You hussies.


Real talk...I don't know what it is but about every year or so I will have a dangerously young lady decide that she wants to invade my lap and to determine what my left ear tastes like. Like she had been told that my left ear is actually made of chocolate.

And my girlfriend is no help because she's dying, laughing at the look on my face as I try to extract myself from my new friend and ear-terlocutor.

/ this has happened twice. This year and last year. Without any warning. Grown young lady. It is somewhat disconcerting.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Target Builder: ROFL at self reported sexual stats where men somehow have twice as many partners as women.

i was sent by my family doctor to a christian hospital for a colonoscopy. a form asked me how many people i had sex with. i lied. i told them 27 female 24 male. any way, for a guy who was going to explore my rectum the doctor came off as a real stiff. there was no laughing in the prep room that day.


Probably afraid of what he was gonna find left over from the 24 dudes you claimed came before him
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I went to college, but studied antiquities. The only thing I see in that graph is the face of Herodotus.

/I spoke with women in college
//speaking-with-women stud, actually


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ewUykNIp7mo

But is it the red sphere you call mercurial orbit?

If no link, patton on liberal arts...

Me2
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know I'm an overachiever!

• no college
• partied all through my teens and twenties
• got into tech in my late twenties
• profit

Honestly, most people don't need college. There are some professions such as those in medical, architecture/engineering sectors however, where you should absolutely have a degree and live like a celibate hermit
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My salary suggests otherwise, but I'm definitely pulling down the average for college-age men born in the 80s.

/1
// What can I say, the first dart I threw hit a bullseye.
/// 🎶 Everyone else has had more sex than me. 🎶
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: ROFL at self reported sexual stats where men somehow have twice as many partners as women.


Women tend not to count one night stands that they consider mistakes. Tend, that's not a claim that all do.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There sure is a lot of "I'm married so I don't have sex any more" folks here. I never understood that at all.

I've been married 13 years this summer and we bone constantly. Maybe you married the wrong person?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maybeyoushould: There sure is a lot of "I'm married so I don't have sex any more" folks here. I never understood that at all.

I've been married 13 years this summer and we bone constantly. Maybe you married the wrong person?


Just wait till she turns into a forty something white lady.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: maybeyoushould: There sure is a lot of "I'm married so I don't have sex any more" folks here. I never understood that at all.

I've been married 13 years this summer and we bone constantly. Maybe you married the wrong person?

Just wait till she turns into a forty something white lady.


Well, she's 42 and she's black so that would he quite the trick lol
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About average for a non-college educated female of my age.

Shame that I'm not a non-college educated female.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born in the 60s.  I was a complete man whore, and I have never given a shiat about how many the women in my life had notched.

Also, men and women will both lie when asked this question.  Men will round up, and women will round down.  Which is a sad commentary on American patriarchy.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want lots of sex, major in business or something like physical therapy. Fit, outgoing, able to talk and touch people. The arts and sciences leave you in the mushroom caves.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a lower number of sex partners primarily signify stability in relationships?  Someone who had 6 one-night-stands has still generally had less sex than someone who's been in a monogamous relationship for 10 years.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Average  much higher than the median meaning some people are getting more than their fair share.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

August11: I went to college, but studied antiquities. The only thing I see in that graph is the face of Herodotus.

/I spoke with women in college
//speaking-with-women stud, actually


Fark user imageView Full Size



/tease!
// Anthropology degree here
/// how YOU doin'?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: cheap_thoughts: So just proves older men are whores! I KNEW it. You hussies.

Real talk...I don't know what it is but about every year or so I will have a dangerously young lady decide that she wants to invade my lap and to determine what my left ear tastes like. Like she had been told that my left ear is actually made of chocolate.

And my girlfriend is no help because she's dying, laughing at the look on my face as I try to extract myself from my new friend and ear-terlocutor.

/ this has happened twice. This year and last year. Without any warning. Grown young lady. It is somewhat disconcerting.


Amen brother. The struggle is real. I feel like... like a piece of meat out there. I can't walk to the car alone at night without fear of hot coeds trying to lure me with invitations of steak and whiskey. Sure it starts innocent enough but then BAM a three way with their catholic school raised roommate so eager to take advantage of a simple older man like me. They just use you up and spit you out. The shame never fades.

*sobs into firm c-cup titties*
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sean Lock's OUTRAGEOUS Comment Has Everyone In Tears!! | 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Youtube 0Q9IRpFGgPY
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I went to college.
I was in a fraternity.

I couldn't laid in a ladies prison with a handful of pardons.

If you're ugly, you're ugly.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you want lots of sex, major in business or something like physical therapy. Fit, outgoing, able to talk and touch people. The arts and sciences leave you in the mushroom caves.


You're a looney
Youtube yqKFPWC9RYI
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Men will round up, and women will round down.


You probably shouldn't be having sex with fractional persons.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Born in 1966 and spent part of the 80s and 90s college and the Air Force. College was fun, but the military ladies taught me many new and exciting things.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Rent Party: Men will round up, and women will round down.

You probably shouldn't be having sex with fractional persons.


DON'T YOU JUDGE ME!!!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those are rookie numbers.gif
I don't honestly know the #, easily could have been in the triple dig if I was more of a man whore for some years. But that wasn't because of college, it was because I worked in the service industry for a long time. I'm not even close to the numbers I saw some people pull down. Plus that Internet/cellphone thing picked up around the same time. Lot of the women were still in college. So that graph isn't accurate.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Nice to know I'm an overachiever!

• no college
• partied all through my teens and twenties
• got into tech in my late twenties
• profit

Honestly, most people don't need college. There are some professions such as those in medical, architecture/engineering sectors however, where you should absolutely have a degree and live like a celibate hermit


Expensive college is how we get so many Republicans.
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: So just proves older men are whores! I KNEW it. You hussies.


Explains why all my old retired neighbors are such pervs!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those are embarrassingly-low statistics across the board.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: cheap_thoughts: So just proves older men are whores! I KNEW it. You hussies.

Real talk...I don't know what it is but about every year or so I will have a dangerously young lady decide that she wants to invade my lap and to determine what my left ear tastes like. Like she had been told that my left ear is actually made of chocolate.

And my girlfriend is no help because she's dying, laughing at the look on my face as I try to extract myself from my new friend and ear-terlocutor.

/ this has happened twice. This year and last year. Without any warning. Grown young lady. It is somewhat disconcerting.


Totally miss the chance to tell her, 'look at that woman there giggling. She loves her ears nibbled.'
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
women can fark off
Men see the lost cause of dating, will it actually cause society to fall apart?
Youtube Uouxqs8I6Os
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Target Builder: ROFL at self reported sexual stats where men somehow have twice as many partners as women.

Also, what 'base' do you have to get to where you count someone as a 'sex partner' for these surveys?  I don't know about life in the 1950s, but if my experience as someone born ca. 1980 is vaguely reflective of other times as well, then 'sex partners' could include a lot of men left stranded on second and third base at the end of the inning which might not get reflected in the final score.


It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fast Moon: Wouldn't a lower number of sex partners primarily signify stability in relationships?  Someone who had 6 one-night-stands has still generally had less sex than someone who's been in a monogamous relationship for 10 years.


Not really most monogamous married people slow down. And nobody has just 6 one night stands, unless there's a major issue someone is coming back for seconds and more just by the odds. You're getting a rotation going with a loaded bench.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes. My education is to blame. That's the ticket!
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wademh: Target Builder: ROFL at self reported sexual stats where men somehow have twice as many partners as women.

Women tend not to count one night stands that they consider mistakes. Tend, that's not a claim that all do.


Probably not counting assaults, either.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1) if I'm reading this correctly (and I'd like to think that I am) lot of man on man action

2) the y axis needs to double for my 60s, college, hetro,  outlier self

3) I attribute it to the 10 yr college program I was on... and the drugs.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'71, had to drop out of college (several times, actually) because of finances and a bad marriage. The listed average would have to nearly double for me, and most of it was in my 20s. (Y'all slackin'.) I didn't do drugs, I didn't drink, but I was definitely dtf and got around for a decade or so, there.

I'm monogamous now and have been for a very long time. Even if I had the energy to be my old self, I don't have the desire to do so. My partner, who also knew me when I was younger and wilder, was always the one for whom I was searching.

/pun intended
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: women can fark off
[YouTube video: Men see the lost cause of dating, will it actually cause society to fall apart?]


Not all women are quite so stabby as your ex, but yeah, probably generally true...
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.