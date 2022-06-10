 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Someone is gonna burn in Hell for firebombing The Satanic Temple's headquarters   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was obviously being oppressed.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be interesting to see what the news coverage of this is... if any. Though to be (undeservedly) fair, there's been a rash of vandalism at churches because of the upcoming overturn of Roe v. Wade, and that hasn't gotten much national coverage either.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://thesatanictemple.com/pages/donate

Lay down $5.

For Jesus.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: https://thesatanictemple.com/pages/donate

Lay down $5.

For Jesus.


You mean $6.66, right?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine an atheist doing this to a church. And how many articles and stories you'd see about it.

Another case of Republicans preemptively stealing what they know Democrats are going to say when Republican voters, donors, and supports commit crimes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So this guys backstory is going to turn out to be "Why doesn't the megachurch youth pastor love me anymore?", isn't it?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: HedlessChickn: https://thesatanictemple.com/pages/donate

Lay down $5.

For Jesus.

You mean $6.66, right?


Goddammit, yes.

/blame it on the weed
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it comes to protecting the rights and safety of Satanists, there's nobody I trust more than the Salem, Massachusetts Police Department.
 
Mateorocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything to get new members
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hells to good for ya,

You need to wander the earth with the other lost souls.

/Jack
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which brand of cigarette did God convey His holy blessing for him to buy at the 7-11 to pinch in his lips while violently hating on his neighbor?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: He was obviously being oppressed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is insanity, "samantha" style TV pop culture witches aren't real. and real witches are just regular people with special interests.


The Satanic Temple peeps are ALWAYS the nicest, fairest, smartest, and occasionally funniest, people in the room. ANY room.


AND i bet they throw great parties, being honest hedonists and all...

ANYONE who wants to burn their property (OR THEM) is on my enemy list for life.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I thought I have seen or heard all the weird stuff there possibly could be
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twisted Sister - Burn In Hell (Official banned Music Video)
Youtube _atqPcXvcr0
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UPDATE:

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/06/11/metro/fire-brimstone-boston-man-allegedly-attempts-arson-salems-satanic-temple/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Religion of peace"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: UPDATE:

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/06/11/metro/fire-brimstone-boston-man-allegedly-attempts-arson-salems-satanic-temple/


[Fark user image image 850x381]


Hell broke Luce!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Burn_The_Plows: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_atqPcXvcr0?start=23]


Thank you. I was just about to post it. My tiny fist remains down for once
Great song
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: UPDATE:

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/06/11/metro/fire-brimstone-boston-man-allegedly-attempts-arson-salems-satanic-temple/


[Fark user image image 850x381]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If this was a demonic denomination like a real church that helps feed the homeless you'd be be cheering this on.
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: https://thesatanictemple.com/pages/donate

Lay down $5.

For Jesus.


The Satanic Temple is doing God's work more than the Blood Drinkers are these days
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And here I thought they'd stopped burning witches there...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: If this was a demonic denomination like a real church that helps feed the homeless you'd be be cheering this on.


Who are you talking to? Do you smell toast?
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: AlwaysRightBoy: If this was a demonic denomination like a real church that helps feed the homeless you'd be be cheering this on.

Who are you talking to? Do you smell toast?


Sorry, just whispering in your mom's ear.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: fatassbastard: AlwaysRightBoy: If this was a demonic denomination like a real church that helps feed the homeless you'd be be cheering this on.

Who are you talking to? Do you smell toast?

Sorry, just whispering in your mom's ear.


Hey, my mom's 86 and had a mastectomy. Glad she's gettin' some!
 
gadian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
farking anti-American asshole.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another terrorist from one of the bloody cults of Abraham.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"GOD" appears to be somewhat less majestic than I had previously thought.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: AlwaysRightBoy: fatassbastard: AlwaysRightBoy: If this was a demonic denomination like a real church that helps feed the homeless you'd be be cheering this on.

Who are you talking to? Do you smell toast?

Sorry, just whispering in your mom's ear.

Hey, my mom's 86 and had a mastectomy. Glad she's gettin' some!


My mom is only 85, she's still a looker.
 
olorin604
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

luna1580: UPDATE:

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/06/11/metro/fire-brimstone-boston-man-allegedly-attempts-arson-salems-satanic-temple/


[Fark user image image 850x381]


The comments on that are awesome, whoever their mod team was working overtime .

13/15 this comment has been blocked.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Somewhere 79 year old Arthur Brown is smiling.

Fire - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown @ TOTP 1968
Youtube en1uwIzI3SE
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fatassbastard: AlwaysRightBoy: fatassbastard: AlwaysRightBoy: If this was a demonic denomination like a real church that helps feed the homeless you'd be be cheering this on.

Who are you talking to? Do you smell toast?

Sorry, just whispering in your mom's ear.

Hey, my mom's 86 and had a mastectomy. Glad she's gettin' some!


Bridge games in the Hamptons don't have many male players left, she may switch teams soon.
 
