(Twitter)   I'm stuck to the waist high turbosuction port in my wall. I'm so very scared. Help. (Details in Thread)   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: PSA, shot  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Where's the cat??!"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How much does that marvel cost?
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just leave the turbo glory hole on the low setting and it'll probably be okay.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Dad's been doing laundry again."

"How can you tell?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We truly live in the future!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Also
The Clash The Magnificent Seven Newsflash vacuum cleaner sucks up budgie
Youtube -38vtV1V5Z0
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So this thing is running all the time? How loud is the noise? What is the EnergyStar rating on this? This is a bad idea.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seems like it would be a nightmare if it ever clogged.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good luck keeping that clean if you toss your sharted shorts in.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
soooo... you throw your dirty  clothes in this tube? 
How long until the whle house stinks?

but more imporantly, who the fark is finding their laundry so complicated that they need this.  

This is th clapper of our genation.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know, eventually that laundry chute would have its walls so caked in loads that it'd no longer even have an opening, and the motor would burn out
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.


I couldn't make it through Haunted.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who changed the settings from suck to blow?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby reminded me of a certain incident several years ago, involving a slatted chair...

That was a glorious thread.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: You know, eventually that laundry chute would have its walls so caked in loads


And it might even be clogged with clothes, too.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also the video is an early teen kid. You know that is EXACTLY where this is going.

Look the old fashioned drop it down a chute via gravity to a basket below is a good idea if it leads to a basement and you are on a second floor. But sucking it through a tube like at a bank drive through is stupid.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would love to see a video of a loop of knotted sheets going around the house. The infinite sheet snake.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks noisy, why is there no sound on that video?

Is it because it's noisy?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1. Rule 34.
2. How soon before there is a new category on PornHub?
3. This is a stupid idea.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How soon before some kid gets his dick stuck in there?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Laundry Jet IBS 2017 - vacuum laundry chute
Youtube 1fsBDkvVRSI


Here it is at what appears to be a sales conference.  It doesn't sound much different than a pneumatic tube, but that doesn't keep it from being a functionally useless energy hog.  You can probably build a bong out of it.
 
mentula
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.


john edwards, later the senator and adulterer, was the lawyer who won the case against the manufacturer.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Looks noisy, why is there no sound on that video?

Is it because it's noisy?


Too much screaming.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.


It was a 60 Minutes segment.

There were three kids, in three different pools.

I remember it so vividly I can hardly go into jacuzzis to this day.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

433: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1fsBDkvVRSI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Here it is at what appears to be a sales conference.  It doesn't sound much different than a pneumatic tube, but that doesn't keep it from being a functionally useless energy hog.  You can probably build a bong out of it.


Confirmed, noisy, and opening the lid fires it up so the video in the OP is basically running it (noislly) 24/7 since the lid has been removed.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.


It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Not everyone hates the water park
Youtube xHLFbxUWQWc
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.

It was a 60 Minutes segment.

There were three kids, in three different pools.

I remember it so vividly I can hardly go into jacuzzis to this day.


Pretty sure it started out as a Chuck Palahniuck short story and he made it all up, and it became a moral panic like rainbow parties or jenkem or the choking game. It never actually happened, but Oprah reported it once and so everyone thought it was true.

It is possible you may be Mandela-ing yourself.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: So this thing is running all the time? How loud is the noise? What is the EnergyStar rating on this? This is a bad idea.


looks like it has a ON detector that kicks on the suction.

this should be installed when the house is being built, not added later.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Gyrfalcon: Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.

It was a 60 Minutes segment.

There were three kids, in three different pools.

I remember it so vividly I can hardly go into jacuzzis to this day.

Pretty sure it started out as a Chuck Palahniuck short story and he made it all up, and it became a moral panic like rainbow parties or jenkem or the choking game. It never actually happened, but Oprah reported it once and so everyone thought it was true.

It is possible you may be Mandela-ing yourself.


Here's one, the kid died some months after it happened: https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna23744434

And a different case, now a teenager after it happened when she was five: https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/9226637/girls-intestines-sucked-from-body/

Google is your friend, better than false suggestions of Mandela-ing I'd suggest.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Gyrfalcon: Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.

It was a 60 Minutes segment.

There were three kids, in three different pools.

I remember it so vividly I can hardly go into jacuzzis to this day.

Pretty sure it started out as a Chuck Palahniuck short story and he made it all up, and it became a moral panic like rainbow parties or jenkem or the choking game. It never actually happened, but Oprah reported it once and so everyone thought it was true.

It is possible you may be Mandela-ing yourself.


Yep
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Gyrfalcon: Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.

It was a 60 Minutes segment.

There were three kids, in three different pools.

I remember it so vividly I can hardly go into jacuzzis to this day.

Pretty sure it started out as a Chuck Palahniuck short story and he made it all up, and it became a moral panic like rainbow parties or jenkem or the choking game. It never actually happened, but Oprah reported it once and so everyone thought it was true.

It is possible you may be Mandela-ing yourself.



The version I remember involved a commercial saturation diver using a toilet in pressurised quarters.

It was pretty nasty, but so are the real dangers those guys face ("Hellevik, crouching in the trunk, was blown apart, scattering body parts across the rig deck. One observer described finding his liver "complete as if dissected out of the body," while part of his spine was found 10 meters above the chamber on the rig derrick. The other divers in the chamber fared little better...")

/shudder
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Has anyone seen the cat?"

/ Inevitable.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Ishkur: Gyrfalcon: Warthog: This reminds me of the awful story of the kid who had almost all of her intestines sucked out through her asshole by a faulty drain cover in a kiddie pool.

It was a 60 Minutes segment.

There were three kids, in three different pools.

I remember it so vividly I can hardly go into jacuzzis to this day.

Pretty sure it started out as a Chuck Palahniuck short story and he made it all up, and it became a moral panic like rainbow parties or jenkem or the choking game. It never actually happened, but Oprah reported it once and so everyone thought it was true.

It is possible you may be Mandela-ing yourself.

Yep


Oh that's great news for this kid, she'll be really glad to hear it never happened to her.

My Intestines Got Sucked Out In A Swimming Pool | TRULY
Youtube GXHYOlsrRqs
 
