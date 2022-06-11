 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe COVID all over the place   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, United States, days of travel, Requirement, United States Senate, Biden administration, President of the United States, international travelers, departure COVID-19 testing requirements  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 11 Jun 2022 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, nothing bad will happen.  Trust the government.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know how people are already hesitant to go back to working in offices everyday? This is not going to help with that. Nossir, it will not.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Frankly, it barely makes a difference anymore. Every new strain that becomes dominant has been more contagious than the last. I've read the current R0 is 15, about the same as measles. In other words, unless everybody is properly wearing an N95 mask at all times while in public in enclosed spaces, any new restrictions won't make much difference. No exceptions for eating or drinking. A highly infectious airborne virus doesn't care that you just took your mask off to stuff your face, you're still getting infected.

But what's that? A third of mask wearers are wearing it under their nose? Most people are using masks that aren't particularly effective, especially against a virus this infectious? A lot of people aren't wearing a mask at all anymore, regardless of what the rules are? It's over, we lost, and I'd rather focus on making sure everyone is vaccinated and boosted, and that's a whole other struggle. New Omicron specific boosters from Moderna are supposedly more effective (and I assume ones from Pfizer will be as well), and frankly that's a our best hope at this point. I'm still wearing an N95 on public transit and any time I'm in a store, and at work unless I'm alone at my desk (I'm rather isolated, well past that bullshiat 6ft). But I'm distinctly in the minority at this point.

But what happens if a new variant that's even more contagious and virulent as well? Oh, we're farked. I can only hope it won't happen, but hope is not known for its antiviral properties.
 
Twintop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This lifted while I was on a flight from Australia to the US where I had to get a test at the airport before checking, so I'm getting a kick etc. I found it odd that I still needed to have a negative test to enter the US while I wasn't going to need one to return to Australia of all places.

/Yes, had to wear a mask the whole way except for meals.
// ~85% compliance rate on the plane, 40% in terminals if I had to guess
///slashies
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Merrick Garland refuses to prosecute the virus so expect more of this
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Airlines have been lobbying this for months.

Only THEY want to bump people off flights. Can't have things like laws and health and safety doing it. Can't cram as many wallets into seats that way.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.