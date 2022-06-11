 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inforum)   "The people here love me. They've got signs. They're cheering me on." Let's Go Brandon indeed   (inforum.com) divider line
7
    More: Sappy, Children's literature, Joe Biden, Brandon Brundidge, Let's Go Brandon, 2001 albums, Sign, new children's book, 9-year-old Brandon  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2022 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
X-Geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PsychoticSanta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The token phrase of wife beaters and pedophiles.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last week, I was out running errands in the suburbs when I heard a woman yell out, "Come on, Brandon! Let's go, Brandon! LET'S GO BRANDON!!!"

I turned and saw this woman yelling at her son. He was wearing a shiat that said "Let's Go Brandon" on the front with "F Joe Biden" on the back. He also very clearly was special needs and it seemed like his name indeed was Brandon. She then went over to him, yelled it again, yanked him violently by the arm, and they went on their way.

These people are unwell.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Election official monitors Fargo polling site after voters of color complain."
From same website, smh, progress?

Good for the kid, fark em, fark texas. Buy him sand family a round if I could.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice paywall douchemitter
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If Merrick Garland was 10% as aggressive as that website's paywall, Trump would already be in Guantanamo.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Last week, I was out running errands in the suburbs when I heard a woman yell out, "Come on, Brandon! Let's go, Brandon! LET'S GO BRANDON!!!"

I turned and saw this woman yelling at her son. He was wearing a shiat that said "Let's Go Brandon" on the front with "F Joe Biden" on the back. He also very clearly was special needs and it seemed like his name indeed was Brandon. She then went over to him, yelled it again, yanked him violently by the arm, and they went on their way.

These people are unwell.


They are very unwell.
And free access to actual weapons, not just the cocoon atop their shoulders.
Still need a license to drive a car, get a dog, dig your own hole, but any stiff prick and wet mound are allowed a human being.
Ok
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.