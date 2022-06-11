 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Smokers soon will to have read the small print on loosies   (inquirer.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Better make sure the ink is not a carsinogen.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Loosie, you got some splainin' to do.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Next step, a compulsory audio chip that kicks off every time you pull a ciggy out

Fire - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown @ TOTP 1968
Youtube en1uwIzI3SE
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Next step, a compulsory audio chip that kicks off every time you pull a ciggy out

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/en1uwIzI3SE]


Play "It's A Small World" every time you try to smoke.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ban them already.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do people actually even still smoke? i hardly ever see it any longer.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: do people actually even still smoke? i hardly ever see it any longer.


I leave the pot out and hide the cigarettes.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: do people actually even still smoke? i hardly ever see it any longer.


I saw someone smoking in their car recently and it seemed like an anachronism.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it say "Warning: you may be murdered by a cop if you're black and try to sell these"?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewsclues: Just ban them already.


Also sugar , food high in sodium and calories, and corn syrup.
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: do people actually even still smoke? i hardly ever see it any longer.


About 1 in 7 adults nationally still smoke, here in Ohio it's just a little less than 1 in 5. WV and KY are about 1 in 4. Basically from Oklahoma to Alabama and up to Michigan still have fairly high rates of smoking, the rest of the country not so much. Although even in the lowest rate state (Utah) it's still 1 in 12 adults.

You probably don't notice it if you're in a higher socio-economic profession in a well educated area in one of the plurality of states that have significant bans on where people can smoke.
 
olorin604
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok I'm all for smoking reduction. But this just seems stupid. It kind of seems like most people that smoke do it in defiance of being told not to, not because they don't know it's bad for them. And the ones that don't believe it's bad for them and it's just another case of the government conditioning obedience are unreachable.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: Ok I'm all for smoking reduction. But this just seems stupid. It kind of seems like most people that smoke do it in defiance of being told not to, not because they don't know it's bad for them. And the ones that don't believe it's bad for them and it's just another case of the government conditioning obedience are unreachable.


I for one enjoy it when my government conditions me for my own good. It means the government  cares and wants teh best for me
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was just reading a site "11 Hidden Secrets in Idiocracy." Apparently the billboard for "Tarrtytons" cigarettes has a small surgeon general's warning box left in the lower corner:

"Warning: The Surgeon General Has One Lung And A Voicebox But he Could Still Kick Your Sorry Ass."
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drewsclues: Just ban them already.


Once breathalyzers in vehicles are a safety feature required.
Smoking is a privilege like driving. All should fall under the umbrella of health ecology.
Dont wanna post the vice tax these districts are still pocketing per cigarette, 25cent a gram about if memory serves.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Does it say "Warning: you may be murdered by a cop if you're black and try to sell these"?


Just kools, Newports, and anything menthol.

/you tee em up, someone has to....
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Loosie, you got some splainin' to do.


I think less of myself for laughing at that.. I wanted you to know.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: Father_Jack: do people actually even still smoke? i hardly ever see it any longer.

About 1 in 7 adults nationally still smoke, here in Ohio it's just a little less than 1 in 5. WV and KY are about 1 in 4. Basically from Oklahoma to Alabama and up to Michigan still have fairly high rates of smoking, the rest of the country not so much. Although even in the lowest rate state (Utah) it's still 1 in 12 adults.

You probably don't notice it if you're in a higher socio-economic profession in a well educated area in one of the plurality of states that have significant bans on where people can smoke.


So you're saying that only morons smoke?

Sounds about right.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

433: Father_Jack: do people actually even still smoke? i hardly ever see it any longer.

I saw someone smoking in their car recently and it seemed like an anachronism.


We have a few outdoor smoking areas at work and it always seems odd to see someone using them.
 
