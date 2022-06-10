 Skip to content
Escaped prisoners, failed marketing campaigns, corporate trolling, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 2-8 Corporate Lawyer Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1361

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So in the course of doing the Quiz and then writing up the results for the NotNewsletter, I (and disseminationmonkey) sometimes wind up looking for answers to the dumbest possible questions in order to try to get things right. I had written a joke for the NNL involving the Wendy's Frosty flavor question from last week, and disseminationmonkey asked me if I was sure that Frosty is pluralized "Frosties". I wasn't, so we spent the next 15 minutes looking it up before finding out Wendy's social media person had actually been asked the question - and provided a helpful reply.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This isn't a case of LEGO insisting their plural is "LEGO bricks", as LEGO is actually the brand and all of their literature refers to "bricks". Some lawyer working for Wendy's was actually paid a likely astonishing hourly rate to research the trademark and whether it was originally pluralized in the application or if someone else had grabbed the plural for something else. And so someone else getting paid a lot of money sent an email to the people creating the training materials so they could include this in the team member training about how to refer to more than one Frosty. And the social media manager likely had to call someone who called someone else to get in touch with the legal department and explain this to the social media manager who could translate it to a Tweet. And we wonder why a Baconator combo is ten bucks.

If you read this week's NotNewsletter, you can see that I just changed the joke to make "Frosty" singular, which is probably the direction Wendy's should have gone.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and any other weird legal things associated with brands and how their employees refer to them.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
10/11 Haven't done that well in ages.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Missed the Florida man question. It's always impossible to guess how crazy he is, if I haven't read the article.

Cool to see myself in the top 3 though, if only temporarily.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know, I think a sauerkraut burger would probably taste pretty good (and better than spinach).  Especially with the right kind of cheese and mustard, and maybe a beef/pork blend for the burger.  Like a blend of bacon, pork, and veal.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got 10 out of 10 on easy.  I have literally never scored that high on an easy quiz before.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The easy quiz has a whole bunch of questions about pop music, but ironically not the one about funko pop. Nicely done, even if unintentional.

First time I aced that one in a while, too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: I got 10 out of 10 on easy.  I have literally never scored that high on an easy quiz before.


Congrats. You even beat my score, dammit.
 
