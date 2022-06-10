 Skip to content
(In These Times guy)   Big Tobacco [cough] funding [cough] efforts to limit global 'rona vaxx access, worse, they are not alone   (inthesetimes.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would they oppose something that would keep paying customers alive longer so they can die of lung cancer after a couple more decades of smoking?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Nice life saving vaccine you've got there. Be a shame if sumthin' were to happen to it..."
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"By funding its opposition, critics say the tobacco industry is undermining public health"

That is kind of their thing.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tobacco companies rely on intellectual property rules to profit from their products

They... Do? How?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Capitalism, folks.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: Tobacco companies rely on intellectual property rules to profit from their products, they have previously used the WTO's intellectual property rules to argue against public health measures, and some are even trying to develop Covid-19 vaccines themselves.


What in the birthday cake flavored fark?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I smoke tobacco and am vaccinated.
What is their plan here, to disallow vaccinations so I die of a virus and can't smoke tobacco anymore?
That doesn't seem to make good business sense.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm so farking sick of farking capitalism. fark off with your moneybags for the sake of having moneybags.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have Biden use the power of the CDC and the EO and just ban tobacco.  No bailouts.  Just insta ban and shut it down.  Pull the plug cold turkey.  Gitmo any politicians that complain.  Put the smokers in cold turkey camps if they cant quit.

Problem solved.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden use the power of the CDC and the EO and just ban tobacco.  No bailouts.  Just insta ban and shut it down.  Pull the plug cold turkey.  Gitmo any politicians that complain.  Put the smokers in cold turkey camps if they cant quit.

Problem solved.


People would just grow it themselves.
/Wouldn't that be funny if marijuana was largely legal but tobacco wasn't?
 
Cinedelic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden use the power of the CDC and the EO and just ban tobacco.  No bailouts.  Just insta ban and shut it down.  Pull the plug cold turkey.  Gitmo any politicians that complain.  Put the smokers in cold turkey camps if they cant quit.

Problem solved.


But if you criminalize tobacco, then only criminals will crime tobacco.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's really stupid .. The only time dead people smoke is when they're being cremated  ..
 
Nullav
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Why would they oppose something that would keep paying customers alive longer so they can die of lung cancer after a couple more decades of smoking?


I thought it was long established that they are, for real, evil.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nullav: markie_farkie: Why would they oppose something that would keep paying customers alive longer so they can die of lung cancer after a couple more decades of smoking?

I thought it was long established that they are, for real, evil.


They're pragmatically evil, though. They'll suppress research showing tobacco is bad, and legislation against tobacco, because it cuts into their profits. They don't typically engage in evil acts purely for the evil.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Executive branch could schedule tobacco as I or II. Maybe they should.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden use the power of the CDC and the EO and just ban tobacco.  No bailouts.  Just insta ban and shut it down.  Pull the plug cold turkey.  Gitmo any politicians that complain.  Put the smokers in cold turkey camps if they cant quit.

Problem solved.

People would just grow it themselves.
/Wouldn't that be funny if marijuana was largely legal but tobacco wasn't?


It makes perfect sense from a medical perspective. Only let registered addicts have it and charge them through the nose for their fix. Go all War on Drugs on the Tobacco Lords like we do Cocaine Cartels.
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  

C18H27NO3: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden use the power of the CDC and the EO and just ban tobacco.  No bailouts.  Just insta ban and shut it down.  Pull the plug cold turkey.  Gitmo any politicians that complain.  Put the smokers in cold turkey camps if they cant quit.

Problem solved.

People would just grow it themselves.
/Wouldn't that be funny if marijuana was largely legal but tobacco wasn't?


There was some syfi show in 90s or early 2000's that has an episode like that. THC infused beverages advertised, but part of the plot was illegal tobacco farming. It felt... odd.
 
