 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Anger expressed at cyclist is pretty black and white   (sfgate.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Santa Barbara County, California, Santa Barbara, California, Cycling, Santa Barbara, Marcos Chavez, Bicycle, West Camino Cielo, 48-year-old bike rider  
•       •       •

1037 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 10:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I rode a motorcycle on acid one time.
But never a bicycle.
I don't think I would try that.
No sir.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the the ostrich from the Kevin heart story
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I rode a motorcycle on acid one time.
But never a bicycle.
I don't think I would try that.
No sir.


I heard about this one guy who rode a bike on LSD...
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can prove that black is white, but it might you run over at the next zebra crossing.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Fellows comes to mind.

/that goat's looking at me funny
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It looked like air came out of its nostrils."
Where else was it supposed to come from?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Zebra legal in California, but not hedgehog? For shame.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: "It looked like air came out of its nostrils."
Where else was it supposed to come from?


Yeah, it looks like we've found our next Einstein folks!
 
PervertoMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guess he's not a doctor.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size



HEY YOU GUYYZZZ!!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It looked like air came out of its nostrils."

I was rooting for the zebra from the start but this clinches it.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I rode a motorcycle on acid one time.
But never a bicycle.
I don't think I would try that.
No sir.


The first acid trip was also a bicycle trip.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PervertoMan: [Fark user image 600x600]


This...weirdly...looks like a handbill for a 21+ furry rave.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I rode a motorcycle on acid one time.
But never a bicycle.
I don't think I would try that.
No sir.


It gets weird.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus, everybody hates cyclists!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: "It looked like air came out of its nostrils."
Where else was it supposed to come from?


Its ass.

It's the equine equivalent of rolling coal.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.