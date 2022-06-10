 Skip to content
(The Drive)   The UFOs that have been harassing US Navy ships for the last few years are now IFOs   (thedrive.com) divider line
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was just Granger Taylor coming back home.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drones, told you folks.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
very interesting
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The events they are referring to happened in the "early months of 2019", subby. Not the past few years. This does not explain many other incidents that have occurred around navy ships.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?


Someone with an interest in seaman.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?


Well, the article states "the Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier MV Bass Strait." was the one probably guiding the drones. So China would be the first guess.  But then they don't call them flags of convenience for nothing.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bezos-Musk have finally completed their evil lair and are getting ready to drop their initial big BM on us to finalize the brainwashing takeover

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Totally not aliens', said Earth spokesperson Hugh Mann.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?


In the article it says it was a Hong Kong flagged civilian vessel and even gives the name of the vessel.

Who do you think is behind this?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tasteme: The events they are referring to happened in the "early months of 2019", subby. Not the past few years. This does not explain many other incidents that have occurred around navy ships.


im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khatores: DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?

In the article it says it was a Hong Kong flagged civilian vessel and even gives the name of the vessel.

Who do you think is behind this?


Wasn't Air America set up to look like a HK company?

It could be any of a dozen well connected defense contractors, half a dozen militaries or a crazy billionaire.  It could even be a US Marine aviation group or NASA.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

khatores: DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?

In the article it says it was a Hong Kong flagged civilian vessel and even gives the name of the vessel.

Who do you think is behind this?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems like good target practice for the navy.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I didn't notice in the article went in to the legalities of these drones. Espionage aircraft within our territory, I dunno.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like China up to their usually farkery.  We should start shooting them down when they get too close.
 
Greywar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khatores: DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?

In the article it says it was a Hong Kong flagged civilian vessel and even gives the name of the vessel.

Who do you think is behind this?


Honestly?  Could be a foriegn government measuring reaponse times, and creating drone weaponry.  These thigs could be short ranges, but say 10lbs shaped charge explosive samuri drones eould ruin your whole day.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"There! It's working! Now...don't move a muscle!"
 
Maxor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?


China.....

Because surely some other country is shadowing the US from a Hong Kong flagged ship.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?

In the article it says it was a Hong Kong flagged civilian vessel and even gives the name of the vessel.

Who do you think is behind this?


My 0.02

1. China.
B. DARPA black ops.
iii. Some Three Letter Agency from the alphabet soup of intelligence agencies.
4. Chad from Santa Clarita.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: khatores: DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?

In the article it says it was a Hong Kong flagged civilian vessel and even gives the name of the vessel.

Who do you think is behind this?

My 0.02

1. China.
B. DARPA black ops.
iii. Some Three Letter Agency from the alphabet soup of intelligence agencies.
4. Chad from Santa Clarita.


There was a darpa project I interviewed for about this exact kind of thing. "Swarms of drones" the whole project was based in LA. So who knows?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*yawn*

Told ya.
 
JRoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IFO...IFOFAY...IFOFICKYFIY....IFOFICKYFIYFICKYFIFOFU

The Three Stooges - Swingin' The Alphabet (1938).avi
Youtube bgmdnxtz3Bo
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hunt for Red October - Jonsey Reports
Youtube y7g6dKncO-I
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have so many questions.  How fast are these drones flying?  Is it faster than a fighter jet?  Why can't a fighter jet shoot down a drone?  Don't they have anything on board that could shoot down a drone?  And lastly, if it is Granger Taylor, what's his interest in the U.S, Navy.  Is he doing recon for the aliens?
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Archie Goodwin: khatores: DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?

In the article it says it was a Hong Kong flagged civilian vessel and even gives the name of the vessel.

Who do you think is behind this?

My 0.02

1. China.
B. DARPA black ops.
iii. Some Three Letter Agency from the alphabet soup of intelligence agencies.
4. Chad from Santa Clarita.

There was a darpa project I interviewed for about this exact kind of thing. "Swarms of drones" the whole project was based in LA. So who knows?


Wasn't that also an NCIS episode?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DON.MAC: Lots of words... any simple answer of who was running them?


Implied to be Chinese vessels as a mother ship to launch them.

But China isn't saying anything.
 
