(WSOCTV)   And today's mass shooting brought to you courtesy of...throws dart at map... Gastonia, NC   (wsoctv.com) divider line
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably not the worst thing to happen in Gastonia this week.

Why did FedEx feel the need to release a statement? More quality reporting from the local news. Sigh.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gastonia, the Rocky Mount of the Piedmont.
 
jmr61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3 doesn't count, sorry.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this the AM mass shooting or the PM one?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another Responsible Gun Owner™ .
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Beauty and The Beast - Gaston (HQ)
Youtube qVdgaSuAjII
 
Snooza
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'...another man who was shot showed up at a hospital in Charlotte, but police determined that man was hurt in a separate shooting.'  Wow what a country.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Authorities later said another man who was shot showed up at a hospital in Charlotte, but police determined that man was hurt in a separate shooting.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wasnt an AR so no political juice to squeeze.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Another Responsible Gun Owner™ .


Came to point out that the suspect is 17 but googled before posting and apparently there's no minimum age for a rifle/shotgun owner in NC.

But if it was a handgun then the kid also needed a parent's written permission and had to be outside an urban area, so unless the mall is in the woods a law has been broken somewhere along the line.

So yeah, I guess the NRA and the politicians they own can blame this one on shopping malls.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Another Responsible Gun Owner™ .


A member of a well regulated militia my friend!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
17, charge the parents too.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How did this 17-year-old find out what a mall is?
 
