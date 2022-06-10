 Skip to content
(The Indian Express)   Butt Rush in India   (indianexpress.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good, those things are disgusting.  There's a smoking area outside a local store, with a bench an ash tray and two garbage cans, and everyone still throws their butts on the ground.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I probably tossed 1000s of cigarette butts on the ground in San Francisco between Pacific Heights and the Financial District in the 90s as I walked to and from the office.  I was a much more malignant kind of asshole back then.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I probably would have done the same on the 83 Pacific and other Muni lines if I could have.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So they had to cancel the Apu character on The Simpson but when you click on TFA from The Indian Express the ads are all for 7-11?
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So they had to cancel the Apu character on The Simpson but when you click on TFA from The Indian Express the ads are all for 7-11?


Gujaratis gotta get paid
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Butt is a pretty common Kashmiri name
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

What an Indian Butt Rush May look like
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been smoking cigs for ~35-40 years. (yeah yeah, nasty habit and all that)
If I'm out-and-about and there isn't a place to dispose of the butt then I make sure it's out and out it in my pocket to throw away when I get home or whatever.
Sure there will be people that say that's gross but would you prefer I just chuck it anywhere instead?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
