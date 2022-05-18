 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Florida set to break ground on new episode of Engineering Disasters   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Underground transit in an area where the water table is inches below the surface?  And they are planning to use electric vehicles?  Why not submersibles?  Just seems safer all around.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What does this remind me of?

Anyway, what happens if a vehicle turns out to be incapable of going all the way through with it, and has to awkwardly back out of ---- oh, Elon Musk.  This reminds me of Elon Musk.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Red Line in downtown Chicago is disconcerting enough. I remember seeing water pouring down from the ceiling of the subway tube the first time I rode in the very back.
Lauderdale might be a hard no.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
shiat like this is why FL has its own tag
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But the speed rail that everyone voted for and was already paid for was shiatcanned by Rick Scott. So now we get this Under the Sea shiat instead.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
this seems like a great idea.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Teen digging hole on a beach dies when sand collapses around him.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A battery fire in there would be pretty bad.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is stunningly stupid anywhere in Florida.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's you "feasibility study":

Not feasible.

You can deposit $1.4 million into my account now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xcott: What does this remind me of?

Anyway, what happens if a vehicle turns out to be incapable of going all the way through with it, and has to awkwardly back out of ---- oh, Elon Musk.  This reminds me of Elon Musk.


Obviously there will be mini rescue submarines standing by at each end of the tunnel, you pedo.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sounds like the opening plot line to one of those cheesy '70s disaster movies.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Using electric vehicles, passengers would be whisked between downtown and the beach, avoiding traffic and the need to find parking

So I looked it up and it's about five miles between the downtown area to the beach. And you would still have to park your car somewhere to take this underwater adventure.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does everyone who heads to the beach start from downtown?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

neongoats: This is stunningly stupid anywhere in Florida.


Hydroloop
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope their contract capped costs to a fixed number, clearly delineated a maximum timeline, and has a secured interest should the developer back out... else they were had, as usual, when it comes to musk's bullshiat.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we get to watch a 4k streaming video of an entire trainload of tourists being electrocuted while drowning? No thank you.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: A battery fire in there would be pretty bad.


See that's the genius of this design. The entire thing is built below sea level so there's always plenty of water available. And unlike those stupid subway tunnels St. Elon, praise be upon his name, assured us hyperloop tunnels would never flood because reasons. That's just hater talk.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The VEGAS LOOP: Just As Stupid As You Think
Youtube QvK2i9Jxy5c

/So, imagine this but constantly flooding?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney will sue. Too much like the Nautalis
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Underground transit in an area where the water table is inches below the surface?


Lots of underground transit is below the water table. The London Metro is deep underground, and the NYC subway is the same. Pumps are used to drain water away.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Remember, whisked means driving electric taxis very slowly through tiny tunnels. It's literally the least efficient way to use a tunnel.

/even when you take into account the ones the cartels have been using to cross the border
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not stupid, it's brilliant. They sink billions into a project that will never have to deliver and the people most opposed will be happy they were right
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Underground transit in an area where the water table is inches below the surface?  And they are planning to use electric vehicles?  Why not submersibles?  Just seems safer all around.


I think duck boats would be safer than this.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I do the same thing to my oceanfront districts in Cities: Skylines. Direct access to highways on either side of the district for any commercial and industrial traffic from elsewhere in the city, with an underground highway that leads to other mass-transit hubs to keep the flow of tourists into the area free of congestion.
 
culebra
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey guys what if we built a subway but it was privatized and incredibly inefficient and...this is the best part: we'll do it in one of the swampiest areas of America!!
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is a money laundering scheme.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's like nobody remembers the plot of Jaws 3.
 
King Something
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I do the same thing to my oceanfront districts in Cities: Skylines. Direct access to highways on either side of the district for any commercial and industrial traffic from elsewhere in the city, with an underground highway that leads to other mass-transit hubs to keep the flow of tourists into the area free of congestion.


Are you using the Florida Man mod?

If not, you have an unfair advantage over the Ft. Lauderdale city council in designing your tunnel network.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Well There's Your Problem" is podcast about engineering disasters.  It has slides.  Yay Liam.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

King Something: Weatherkiss: I do the same thing to my oceanfront districts in Cities: Skylines. Direct access to highways on either side of the district for any commercial and industrial traffic from elsewhere in the city, with an underground highway that leads to other mass-transit hubs to keep the flow of tourists into the area free of congestion.

Are you using the Florida Man mod?

If not, you have an unfair advantage over the Ft. Lauderdale city council in designing your tunnel network.


I mean part of the fun of creating underground highways in that game is that you can just have unlimited money. Ft. Lauderdale's city council are chumps.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Somewhere a public works official was trying to find a bigger boondoggle than a third sports stadium when they happened on this plan.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: It's not stupid, it's brilliant. They sink billions into a project that will never have to deliver and the people most opposed will be happy they were right


AND it gets money into Elon's pockets.
AND the dickweeds in charge get photos with Elon, maybe.
AND someone will burn to death in the one-car-wide tunnel because there's no way to get emergency vehicles in there

WIN WIN WIN
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: A battery fire in there would be pretty bad.


Sounds like it's a subway made of EVs not people taking their private EVs as it mentions no need for parking.
I can understand using EV for this since you need far less ventilation but why cars, why not electric busses or trains.
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's more of a Shelbyville idea.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HaHaYoureAllGonnaDrown.jpg
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haven't we had underground electric trains for over a century? Why would you use electric cars for this boondoggle?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The boring company isn't for Earth.

Anything they do here is practice for Mars

Tunnel collapsed:  "We're doing it in 1/3 gravity off world, not a problem"
Water got in:  "Not a problem where we are going"
Nobody likes the idea:  "Nobody where we are going"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Haven't we had underground electric trains for over a century? Why would you use electric cars for this boondoggle?


It's up and running (or should we say walking) in Las Vegas. It can move fewer people per hour than a farking DMV.
 
chewd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody looked at that mess in Vegas and said "yeah! lets spend tax money on that!"
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Public transportation is great! Let's do more of that!"

"Okay, we contracted with Elon M--"

"NO THIS IS THE WORST IDEA EVER"
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Haven't we had underground electric trains for over a century? Why would you use electric cars for this boondoggle?


You really want to see Elon Musk pulling a train?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Tr0mBoNe: A battery fire in there would be pretty bad.

Sounds like it's a subway made of EVs not people taking their private EVs as it mentions no need for parking.
I can understand using EV for this since you need far less ventilation but why cars, why not electric busses or trains.


Becaise trains, trollys or railcars sounds like socialisms, and doing something the least efficient way possible is america bald eagles crying flag gif.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: It's more of a Shelbyville idea.


Definitely Ogdenville.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: Using electric vehicles, passengers would be whisked between downtown and the beach, avoiding traffic and the need to find parking

So I looked it up and it's about five miles between the downtown area to the beach. And you would still have to park your car somewhere to take this underwater adventure.


I'm sure there is plenty of parking in the down town area... maybe someone forgot to check that.
With the amount of crap I need to go to the beach I'm parking at the beach not loading and unloading everything 2x.
My family LOVES the beach but unfortunately the wife and kids are extraordinary white and the amount of lotion and umbrellas needed require a significant amount of planning to pack and strength to carry.
If we can't get out of the country to the beautiful beaches other countries have we usually rent a house on the sand down south which if you book early are pretty cheap, hold 2 or 3 families making for a nice cheap and relaxing vacation.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mjg: wxboy: It's more of a Shelbyville idea.

Definitely Ogdenville.


Or North Haverbrook
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


