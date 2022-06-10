 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   This is why you bring your pets in when the sun goes down   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Scary, Cat, second time, Surfside Beach, Texas, Gulf of Mexico, cat, Mexico, vicious coyote attack  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why do people think their cats need to go outside?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?


chewd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?


Some cats want to go outside at night.
I had a cat that would sit at the door and howl if you didnt let her out at sundown.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
mcmnky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chewd: aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?

Some cats want to go outside at night.
I had a cat that would sit at the door and howl if you didnt let her out at sundown.


You're the one with opposable thumbs. And the one who knows there's coyotes out there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sundown? My neighbors warned me that a coyote snatched a cat out of their yard in broad daylight this week. I suspect that means that there is a den with coyote pups in the nearby greenbelt.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reminds me. Need to buy a shotgun.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Reminds me. Need to buy a shotgun.


Stop shooting cats.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Coyotes? My guess was coyotes.

Yep.

Coyotes kill horses around hear.

Horses will fark your shiat up.

Coyotes are badass.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fuk yu ah do wat ah waahhnt
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mcmnky: chewd: aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?

Some cats want to go outside at night.
I had a cat that would sit at the door and howl if you didnt let her out at sundown.

You're the one with opposable thumbs. And the one who knows there's coyotes out there.


Meh, she lived live a long happy life like that, who am i to tell her how to live?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
was expecting chupacabra and leaving disappoint. coyotes are old hat. had he ordered an Acme rocket that cat was done.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?


We have a cat that was dumped and came to us that way. We have two indoor cats in a 1000 sqft house who already aren't friends and it would be bedlam with three inside. She is delightful but would not adopt super easily, so she's an outdoor cat. She'd love to be indoor. I know many have less reason, but there are reasons.
 
alienated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?


Madhonib smokes a *lot* of pot. She is in constant pain. I take the felines out for as long as I can so they get fresh air. And a chance at catching lizards. I actively discourage them from that. These are not normal domesticated felines. They are much more deadly. But we love our kids
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chewd: mcmnky: chewd: aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?

Some cats want to go outside at night.
I had a cat that would sit at the door and howl if you didnt let her out at sundown.

You're the one with opposable thumbs. And the one who knows there's coyotes out there.

Meh, she lived live a long happy life like that, who am i to tell her how to live?


my cat loves going outside.  it would ruin his life to keep him in.
not many coyotes in London fortunately
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cause when the sun goes down we'll be groovin
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Coyotes should be shot on site.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*sight
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thread-ruiner has entered the chat
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gotta get your pets a guard donkey.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lady J: chewd: mcmnky: chewd: aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?

Some cats want to go outside at night.
I had a cat that would sit at the door and howl if you didnt let her out at sundown.

You're the one with opposable thumbs. And the one who knows there's coyotes out there.

Meh, she lived live a long happy life like that, who am i to tell her how to live?

my cat loves going outside.  it would ruin his life to keep him in.
not many coyotes in London fortunately


Yeah but werewolves
 
Bolebuns
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Reminds me. Need to buy a shotgun.


Why is it always some folks first reaction to shoot it?  There are other ways, ya know.  Not boot strappy enough?
 
alienated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Coyotes should be shot on site.


Have you ever even talked to Him ? He has a bad rap , but he is essential.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Coyotes should be shot on site.


What if you cannot pin them down, can you shoot them off-site?
 
alienated
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fuk yu ah do wat ah waahhnt


Yours reminds me of Pyewacket. May he rest in peace. He was a bed hog who would tunnel under the covers and keep feet warm
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

deadsanta: The_Sponge: Coyotes should be shot on site.

What if you cannot pin them down, can you shoot them off-site?


try over teams?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Young coyote.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had one roaming around a while back, but he seems to have moved on.

Was really hoping he'd eat my neighbor's yappy Chihuahua mix, but no such luck. There was plenty of opportunity though, since they generally put him outside between midnight and 6:00 am to get all his barks out of him.

Considered baiting the yard with dog food, but as much as I hate that dog, I just couldn't do it.
 
Joxertheflighty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fuk yu ah do wat ah waahhnt


Only under strict supervision.  I live in bear, wolf, cougar, and eagle country.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Coyotes? My guess was coyotes.

Yep.

Coyotes kill horses around hear.

Horses will fark your shiat up.

Coyotes are badass.


At what decibel level?
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Reminds me. Need to buy a shotgun.


Real men just throw the shells.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Red Hot Chili Peppers - True Men Don t Kill Coyotes HD [ Official video ]
Youtube K-1P4XE4U_o
 
ultrazar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Little Cindy came home today! Thought for sure something had eaten her.

/I have 8 cats, again /:
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

deadsanta: The_Sponge: Coyotes should be shot on site.

What if you cannot pin them down, can you shoot them off-site?


Lulz.  Glad I corrected it quickly.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fuk yu ah do wat ah waahhnt


This is literally the exact thing my teenaged daughter tells me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One more:

ALF - Comedy Video 1.2 "English"
Youtube VSJHdQMajfE
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?


There are some that think it is cruel to keep cats indoors, they say it's akin to keeping a wild animal in a cage all of it's life.  I disagree, but I also think it depends on the individual cat.  If it's a cat that has already gotten used to being outdoors, or say a stray that has lived outdoors for an unknown period of time, then forcing it to stay indoors could be a bit cruel.  And some cats are just better suited to be outdoors cats.  The one from TFA seems to be one of those types of cats - fending off a coyote is no small feat.

But on the flip side some cats are perfectly suited to live indoors and can live a long healthy life.  And some have no interest in going outside at all.  I have two that were raised indoors from the time they were born and neither of them has any desire to go outside.  They're curious about it but not interested in experiencing it.  Once one of them once sneaked out the door while I was carrying something large inside the house, and I hadn't made 5 steps inside before she started crying to be let back in.  So they're obviously better off being indoors and anyone that thinks that's cruel can eat my ass.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good thing the cat hadn't been de-taloned.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Good thing the cat hadn't been de-taloned.


De-clawing should be illegal in all 50 states.

Yes, there is some damage to my couch, but I would rather have a happy and well-adjusted cat.
 
farker99
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've got coyotes and bobcats and kit foxes and for those reasons my cats are indoor cats 7/24.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?

There are some that think it is cruel to keep cats indoors, they say it's akin to keeping a wild animal in a cage all of it's life.  I disagree, but I also think it depends on the individual cat.  If it's a cat that has already gotten used to being outdoors, or say a stray that has lived outdoors for an unknown period of time, then forcing it to stay indoors could be a bit cruel.  And some cats are just better suited to be outdoors cats.  The one from TFA seems to be one of those types of cats - fending off a coyote is no small feat.

But on the flip side some cats are perfectly suited to live indoors and can live a long healthy life.  And some have no interest in going outside at all.  I have two that were raised indoors from the time they were born and neither of them has any desire to go outside.  They're curious about it but not interested in experiencing it.  Once one of them once sneaked out the door while I was carrying something large inside the house, and I hadn't made 5 steps inside before she started crying to be let back in.  So they're obviously better off being indoors and anyone that thinks that's cruel can eat my ass.


My parents let their cat outside during the day, but they live out in the country.

With my cat, he's a street rescue I adopted when he was about a year old.  But letting him outside during any time of day would be a bad idea....my condo is on a busy street.

IMHO, the only time he is frustrated with his lifestyle is when he sees a bird or squirrel.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Why do people think their cats need to go outside?


Cats have better mental health if they go outside but shorter lives.

Most other countries let their cats roam and they think we mistreat ours by keeping them inside.

I've had a wide range: all indoor, all outdoor and mix.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bolebuns: Subtonic: Reminds me. Need to buy a shotgun.

Why is it always some folks first reaction to shoot it?  There are other ways, ya know.  Not boot strappy enough?


What other ways?  Harsh language?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
