 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bob Ross Ipsum)   Happy little lorem ipsums   (bobrosslipsum.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Bob Ross Lipsum, Typography, Lorem ipsum, happy little lorem ipsum generator, web design, inspiration, tags, html  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 7:56 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the fat lady! You're obsessed with the fat lady! Drive us out of here! Did he just throw my cat out of the window? Yes, Yes, without the oops! You know what? It is beets. I've crashed into a beet truck. Just my luck, no ice. You know what? It is beets. I've crashed into a beet truck. Life finds a way. God help us, we're in the hands of engineers. Do you have any idea how long it takes those cups to decompose. Just my luck, no ice. Yeah, but John, if The Pirates of the Caribbean breaks down, the pirates don't eat the tourists. Yes, Yes, without the oops! You're a very talented young man, with your own clever thoughts and ideas. Do you need a manager? This thing comes fully loaded. AM/FM radio, reclining bucket seats, and... power windows. Hey, take a look at the earthlings. Goodbye! Remind me to thank John for a lovely weekend.

https://jeffsum.com/
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
WTF is that supposed to be?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
L

abhorrent1: WTF is that supposed to be?


Lorem Ipsum is a bit of random dummy text that editors keep handy as a space holder for layout.  This is Bob Ross lorem ipsum for those who want happy text.  :)
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: WTF is that supposed to be?


I decided to go ahead and post in this thread just to point out that I refuse to explain it to you.

/Not Subby
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can make this world as happy as I want it. Let all these things just sort of happen.
You create the dream - then you bring it into your world.
You need the dark in order to show the light. Be careful.

Let's go up in here
You can always add more - but you can't take it away.
You can always add more - Don't fiddle with it all day.
You can always add more - Let's go up in here
You can always add more - There are no mistakes.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Labhorrent1: WTF is that supposed to be?

Lorem Ipsum is a bit of random dummy text that editors keep handy as a space holder for layout.  This is Bob Ross lorem ipsum for those who want happy text.  :)


YOU FOOL! Now he knows! Now he knows!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.