(Zillow)   This almost 7 acre Poulsbo, WA "rambler?" has 3 greenhouses, RV station, observatory with telescope and a shop,.... Wait back up one   (zillow.com) divider line
    Cool, Fruit, Masonry oven, Circular driveway, First time, Bread, Open concept floorplan, Pizza, Garden  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems cheap
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really nice!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll take it.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And you can use the observatory to try and figure out what that glowing circle is behind all the clouds.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
want
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The killing room is missing a floor drain, splatter curtains, sealed concrete, and an industrial waste disposer, but those items can be easily remedied.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That's a meth lab
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If you're cooking meth, eventually you'll need the items I mentioned.

Eventually.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice woodfired pizza oven. Those were going for $1500 like 10 years ago. Throw it in with the house and maybe I'm interested.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a very cool place. It feels a little better thought out than most places I run into up here between the greenhouses and garden space.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The kitchen looks like the kitchen of the last apartment I rented.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah basic builder-grade stuff made out of particle board, spit, and recycled plastic,, Stapled together, barely able to support its own weight.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You caught that, too?
 
uberalice
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When did Fark become a shill for Zillow?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is literally like 5 minutes from where i was born and raised
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Comes with an observatory? I can think of one Total Farker who might be interested...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oooooh
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

User name..yeah, that checks out:)
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a lovingly lived in home.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

And tragically hideous as well. Same goes for those depressing titty light fixtures.

But I've moved my entire kitchen once and could do it again.

My neighbor's back light is visible from space, so this Zillow listing intrigues me.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Because it's on the other side of the pond here.  You'd have to drive about an hour and the ferry to Seattle might 45 minutes with traffic, if you're "ferry lucky."

But yeah.  "Cheap" for our region.  The telescope is awesome, though. Though I'm sure the light pollution is increasing with more people moving into the area.
 
Eravior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think that's the first house from one of these links I wouldn't mind living in. The location appears to be nutjob central though. I'd imagine one neighbor writing a manifesto, another living in an illegal underground bunker, etc.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

When it became one of the few remaining non-paywall sites on the Internet.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like that kitchen island:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All the stuff that isn't the house is totally worth it. I mean, if I had the money and wanted to live in Washington.

fark yeah, I'd like multiple greenhouses and the workshop and an observatory with a telescope and fruit trees. All those are awesome. Greenhouses for ... herbs and vegetables and shiat like that. Yeah. That's definitely what I'd use all those greenhouses for.

Pretty close to Seattle. That's kinda nice.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eravior: I think that's the first house from one of these links I wouldn't mind living in. The location appears to be nutjob central though. I'd imagine one neighbor writing a manifesto, another living in an illegal underground bunker, etc.


I'd take that stuff any day of the week over an HOA.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alternatively, plenty of place for a mill, lathe, and a few other big goodies. Can i get 440v 3-phase installed?
 
uberalice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hope Drew is at least getting his cut like any blood sucking Realtor would.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I have some friends that built a house in Leavenworth in 2005 on 5 acres. Last year they got almost 6 feet of snow. He's 72 and doesn't want to deal with that anymore. Sold it for 1.7 million in one day.

It's crazy
 
atomic-age
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I'm grateful there aren't Amazon "23 Best Turnip Twaddlers - These really worth it!" Buzzfeed "articles" here.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Workshop? I though it came with a gift shop for the telescope. ( ._.)
 
