(MSN)   Sloth bear attacks, kills and eat couple very slowly
    Scary  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eaten by a Sloth bear in a Tiger reserve. Now that's talent.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
India's NDTV network as saying the attack happened around 6:30 in the morning after the couple went "to offer prayers at a temple" in the area.

I am starting to have doubts about the efficacy of thoughts and prayers.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: India's NDTV network as saying the attack happened around 6:30 in the morning after the couple went "to offer prayers at a temple" in the area.

I am starting to have doubts about the efficacy of thoughts and prayers.


No one said who's prayers were being answered.  Sloth bears have wants and needs too.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: the attack happened around 6:30 in the morning after the couple went "to offer prayers at a temple"

Man you get those prayers wrong and God is a real dick about it
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They tried to scare it away by shooting guns into the air repeatedly.

Did they try shooting the bear?  That might have worked better.
 
maudibjr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bear patrol has prevented that here in Springfield
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
