WA approves axe-throwing for bars. Nothing could possibly go wrong
42
posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2022 at 3:05 PM



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural selection in action...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those things you HOPE goes wrong, so nobody ever tries doing this shiat again.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate this trend.
As someone who has to split wood to stay warm in the winter... you know what. Nevermind. have at it. You're all gonna lose a limb sooner or later

/This is America
//bong rip
///threetusdiabeetus
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In April 2021, the board approved an agreement with an individual axe-throwing business that allowed them to have a liquor license for one year under a pilot program with safety parameters in place.

Um, alcohol impairs coordination.  The biggest "safety parameter" isn't even a factor.

God, I hate it when my state does stupid things.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Near my house there's a place that has go-kart tracks, axe throwing, and a restaurant/bar. If you're go-karting or axe throwing, they put a wristband on you with two little tabs on it. Each time you get an alcoholic beverage, they pull off a tab. If you've already had your two tabs pulled off, you're done either drinking or axe throwing/go-karting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The overuse of Axe body spray has been making bar patrons in WA want to puke for years.
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Axe, and you shall be received.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We wouldn't have 10 fingers if we weren't made with losing a few in mind. Whether making that more likely is a good idea is debatable, but we've got spares
 
OddLlama
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Axe, and you shall be received.


cleaved
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Near my house there's a place that has go-kart tracks, axe throwing, and a restaurant/bar. If you're go-karting or axe throwing, they put a wristband on you with two little tabs on it. Each time you get an alcoholic beverage, they pull off a tab. If you've already had your two tabs pulled off, you're done either drinking or axe throwing/go-karting.


And start looking for Vodka Minis you stashed in your socks.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still better than allowing guns in bars.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Personally the axe throwing bar near me has my attention for the self serving beer/cider/wine/etc. taps.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have to keep all the bearded organic artisanal axe and blade makers out of the straight workforce in business and on 'unscripted' TV
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is nothing new. Catch up, coasties.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can't we go back to darts and poker tables? What's wrong with a little private gambling while being served.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How did this only now get to WA. I figured they started this hipster trend years ago
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They have these in Boston.  I remember when they opened the first one up -- at the time lots of people made the same kind of comments getting posted here.  I haven't been, myself, but from what I hear it's less like having a more dangerous version of darts inside a bar than it is having a more controlled version of a bowling alley.  There's a little bit of alcohol and 'coaches' at the lanes keeping a close eye on everyone and showing people how to use the axes.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had opened a Claymore Mine Bar, but had to close it due to lack of repeat business.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Most people are focused on their safety, and not other things, while at bars.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: One of those things you HOPE goes wrong, so nobody ever tries doing this shiat again.


What, like war?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2019-12-12, this is not that new.  It is also harder to hit a target with a thrown axe than you may think.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Strange, when insurance premiums had a lot of bars replacing dart boards with electronic plastic dart machines
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been in plenty of places that allow bars with ax throwing, and while I don't go to those venues, I've yet to hear of any mishaps dispite this fad being around a couple years now

Not saying there haven't been mishaps, but a google search only shows a few near mishaps without listing any incidents resulting in injury or death aside from one article that is self-billed as fake news/satire
 
moku9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A friend 'caught' a regular dart right in his sternum at a bar. We decided in the future, points will be based on the expletive shouted.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Soon...


 
mekkab
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [c.tenor.com image 220x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yep; that was me at the Ren Fest (back in... 2003?!) Just a few beers deep, and the guy said "Throw It Gently."

So, I threw it 'gently'... and it bounced right the fark back at my head.  "I SAID Throw It Gently!", he lectured with great annoyance.

/I bowed out immediately and gave my two remaining axes to my friend.
//Once bitten and all that.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Surpheon: Still better than allowing guns in bars.


Why? You do realize that climate change can be fought two footprints at a time, right?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: This is nothing new. Catch up, coasties.


We did this in New England a lot. That's pretty coastal.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: How did this only now get to WA. I figured they started this hipster trend years ago


We've been doing it in Oregon for years. Yet another thing Washington is inexplicably dumb about.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have this in a lot of places here. There are leagues and everything. But when I get off my stool and stumble over to start throwing shiat, it's all 'you gotta sign up!' and 'you can't bring your own axes!' and 'put your shirt back on!'

This country is full of puritan pukes and safety nazis, I swear.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Next up, your local cannabis shop's license for indoor skeet is approved.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We have a bunch of these here. You'd have to try to hurt yourself, honestly, with the way they have them set up.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Next up, your local cannabis shop's license for indoor skeet is approved.


Skeet surfing is going to make a comeback. 
Skeet Surfin'!
Youtube af9N7UhTMA8
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This was lobbied for heavily by the Washington Paramedics Union and the Emergency Room Association.

Big Trauma loves the idea of legalized axe throwing.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, I know Farkers are scared of lots of things (girls, sunlight, fresh air, Dutchmen, dropbears, dudes named Kevin) but drinking and axe-throwing is safe and fun, nothing to get your knickers twisted over.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: [Fark user image 320x240]

2019-12-12, this is not that new.  It is also harder to hit a target with a thrown axe than you may think.


Axe? Hold my beer and hand me that shovel.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: We have a bunch of these here. You'd have to try to hurt yourself, honestly, with the way they have them set up.


But I do like watching those people try.
 
zerkalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2018 called
 
